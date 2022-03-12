Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix Results

NASCAR Cup Phoenix practice results: Cindric goes quickest

NASCAR Cup Series practice has concluded at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR Cup Phoenix practice results: Cindric goes quickest
Listen to this article

Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric led the way from Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick in practice at the one-mile Arizona race track.

Blaney also ran the most laps at 39.

However, it was Hendrick Motorsport drivers Kyle Larson and William Byron led the way in consecutive lap averages.

Both Chase Briscoe and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. encountered mechanical issues during the session.

The session went incident-free with no red flags.

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 23 27.462     131.090
2 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 39 27.471 0.009 0.009 131.047
3 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 31 27.477 0.015 0.006 131.019
4 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 26 27.478 0.016 0.001 131.014
5 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 31 27.536 0.074 0.058 130.738
6 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 22 27.579 0.117 0.043 130.534
7 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 37 27.581 0.119 0.002 130.525
8 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 26 27.613 0.151 0.032 130.373
9 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 26 27.642 0.180 0.029 130.237
10 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 20 27.675 0.213 0.033 130.081
11 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 22 27.676 0.214 0.001 130.077
12 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 29 27.692 0.230 0.016 130.001
13 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 25 27.695 0.233 0.003 129.987
14 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 25 27.716 0.254 0.021 129.889
15 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 21 27.717 0.255 0.001 129.884
16 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 23 27.721 0.259 0.004 129.865
17 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 19 27.730 0.268 0.009 129.823
18 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 16 27.736 0.274 0.006 129.795
19 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 23 27.745 0.283 0.009 129.753
20 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 26 27.750 0.288 0.005 129.730
21 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 21 27.754 0.292 0.004 129.711
22 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 37 27.755 0.293 0.001 129.706
23 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 27 27.764 0.302 0.009 129.664
24 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 32 27.794 0.332 0.030 129.524
25 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 26 27.812 0.350 0.018 129.441
26 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 25 27.817 0.355 0.005 129.417
27 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 34 27.824 0.362 0.007 129.385
28 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 21 27.858 0.396 0.034 129.227
29 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 27 27.879 0.417 0.021 129.129
30 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 17 27.908 0.446 0.029 128.995
31 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 21 28.015 0.553 0.107 128.503
32 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 18 28.101 0.639 0.086 128.109
33 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 18 28.325 0.863 0.224 127.096
34 77 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 20 28.527 1.065 0.202 126.196
35 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 5 28.703 1.241 0.176 125.422
36 15 United States Garrett Smithley Ford 15 28.852 1.390 0.149 124.775
Reddick needs leg numbness issue fixed to give "best effort"
Penske drivers top NASCAR Cup practice at Phoenix

