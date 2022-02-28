NASCAR Cup Series Fontana results: Larson wins

Listen to this article

Larson snatched the lead back from Daniel Suarez in the final couple laps before holding off Austin Dillon and Erik Jones for the race win. Suarez ended up fourth.

Larson's win was not without controversy, making contact with teammate Chase Elliott during the final portion of the race.

Earlier, Tyler Reddick was the dominant driver. He claimed the green-white-checkered flag in both Stage 1 and Stage 2 before a cut tire and ensuing crash ended his shot at the victory.