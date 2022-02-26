Tickets Subscribe
All me
Wrecks and spins mar NASCAR Cup series practice at Fontana
NASCAR Cup / Auto Club Results

NASCAR Cup Series Fontana practice results

Five cars either crashed or spun during the 30-minute practice session Saturday at Auto Club Speedway.

Listen to this article

As NASCAR teams try to get a handle on the new Next Gen car race car, several found the limit at the two-mile track just before qualifying.

Kevin Harvick, Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace and Christopher Bell all spun in separate incidents. Additionally, Ross Chastain crashed heavily.

Read Also:

Denny Hamlin was quickest among all drivers at 173.415mph. Full results:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 17 41.519     173.415
2 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 15 41.580 0.061 0.061 173.160
3 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 13 41.746 0.227 0.166 172.472
4 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 16 41.753 0.234 0.007 172.443
5 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 12 41.811 0.292 0.058 172.203
6 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 15 41.817 0.298 0.006 172.179
7 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 3 41.824 0.305 0.007 172.150
8 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 14 41.847 0.328 0.023 172.055
9 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 17 41.866 0.347 0.019 171.977
10 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 12 41.935 0.416 0.069 171.694
11 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 12 41.994 0.475 0.059 171.453
12 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 14 42.030 0.511 0.036 171.306
13 16 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 14 42.063 0.544 0.033 171.172
14 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 12 42.076 0.557 0.013 171.119
15 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 12 42.119 0.600 0.043 170.944
16 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 15 42.178 0.659 0.059 170.705
17 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 16 42.211 0.692 0.033 170.572
18 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 10 42.300 0.781 0.089 170.213
19 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 13 42.308 0.789 0.008 170.181
20 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 17 42.373 0.854 0.065 169.920
21 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 16 42.385 0.866 0.012 169.871
22 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 10 42.679 1.160 0.294 168.701
23 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 18 42.784 1.265 0.105 168.287
24 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 11 42.790 1.271 0.006 168.264
25 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 11 42.864 1.345 0.074 167.973
26 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 12 42.919 1.400 0.055 167.758
27 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 13 42.921 1.402 0.002 167.750
28 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 9 43.284 1.765 0.363 166.343
29 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 13 43.345 1.826 0.061 166.109
30 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 13 43.423 1.904 0.078 165.811
31 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 13 43.432 1.913 0.009 165.776
32 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 16 43.912 2.393 0.480 163.964
33 15 United States Garrett Smithley Ford 8 44.280 2.761 0.368 162.602
34 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 1 44.683 3.164 0.403 161.135
35 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 1 8'31.128 7'49.609 7'46.445 14.086
36 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford    
Wrecks and spins mar NASCAR Cup series practice at Fontana
Wrecks and spins mar NASCAR Cup series practice at Fontana
NASCAR Cup Series Fontana practice results
NASCAR Cup Series Fontana practice results

Wrecks and spins mar NASCAR Cup series practice at Fontana
Wrecks and spins mar NASCAR Cup series practice at Fontana

Tim Cindric expects more “teething issues” with NASCAR Next Gen
Tim Cindric expects more “teething issues” with NASCAR Next Gen

Kurt Busch faces pass-through penalty after three tech failures
Kurt Busch faces pass-through penalty after three tech failures

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR's new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

Feb 22, 2022

Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

Feb 21, 2022

Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

Feb 17, 2022

Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

Feb 16, 2022

Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

Nov 10, 2021

Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It's not just Formula 1 that's set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

Oct 12, 2021

Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace's Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

Oct 5, 2021

Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

Aug 31, 2021

Aug 31, 2021
