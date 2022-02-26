NASCAR Cup Series Fontana practice results

Listen to this article

As NASCAR teams try to get a handle on the new Next Gen car race car, several found the limit at the two-mile track just before qualifying.

Kevin Harvick, Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace and Christopher Bell all spun in separate incidents. Additionally, Ross Chastain crashed heavily.

Denny Hamlin was quickest among all drivers at 173.415mph. Full results: