NASCAR Cup / Bristol Results

NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt practice results: Reddick fastest

The first of two NASCAR Cup Series practices planned for the this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway ended with Tyler Reddick at the top of the charts.

Reddick led the way at 89.924mph, completing his fast lap 20.017 seconds.

There were multiple spins including Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Justin Haley, Ross Chastain, and Chase Elliott who actually spun twice. Denny Hamlin also made contact with the outside wall.

There will be another practice today for Cup teams to work on their cars before the qualifying races on Saturday.

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 63 20.017     89.924
2 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 52 20.055 0.038 0.038 89.753
3 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 46 20.068 0.051 0.013 89.695
4 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 46 20.073 0.056 0.005 89.673
5 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 56 20.157 0.140 0.084 89.299
6 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 53 20.175 0.158 0.018 89.219
7 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 63 20.203 0.186 0.028 89.096
8 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 54 20.208 0.191 0.005 89.074
9 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 59 20.210 0.193 0.002 89.065
10 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 39 20.227 0.210 0.017 88.990
11 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 52 20.232 0.215 0.005 88.968
12 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 73 20.233 0.216 0.001 88.964
13 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 57 20.237 0.220 0.004 88.946
14 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 48 20.281 0.264 0.044 88.753
15 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 28 20.283 0.266 0.002 88.744
16 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 43 20.287 0.270 0.004 88.727
17 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 71 20.299 0.282 0.012 88.674
18 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 62 20.301 0.284 0.002 88.666
19 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 79 20.304 0.287 0.003 88.652
20 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 48 20.312 0.295 0.008 88.618
21 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 54 20.324 0.307 0.012 88.565
22 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 57 20.363 0.346 0.039 88.396
23 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 51 20.378 0.361 0.015 88.331
24 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 60 20.380 0.363 0.002 88.322
25 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 60 20.387 0.370 0.007 88.292
26 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 64 20.430 0.413 0.043 88.106
27 78 United States Josh Williams Ford 9 20.431 0.414 0.001 88.101
28 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 26 20.437 0.420 0.006 88.076
29 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 43 20.453 0.436 0.016 88.007
30 77 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 30 20.490 0.473 0.037 87.848
31 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 67 20.495 0.478 0.005 87.826
32 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 37 20.527 0.510 0.032 87.689
33 16 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 63 20.537 0.520 0.010 87.647
34 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 29 20.617 0.600 0.080 87.307
35 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 47 20.628 0.611 0.011 87.260
36 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 51 20.684 0.667 0.056 87.024
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
