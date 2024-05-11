Darlington NASCAR Cup: Michael McDowell fastest in practice
Michael McDowell, who has performed well in practice and qualifying but struggled to match it with race results this season, topped Saturday’s NASCAR Cup practice at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.
Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images
The top speeds all came from the first 20-minute session with McDowell's average lap speed of 169.443 mph leading all 36 participants.
McDowell announced earlier this week he was leaving Front Row Motorsports at the end of the 2024 season to join Spire Motorsports in 2025.
Ty Gibbs was second fastest overall (168.566 mph) and Chris Buescher was third (168.457 mph).
Denny Hamlin was fastest in the second 20-minute session (167.761 mph).
Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Austin Cindric had the fastest average lap speed (164.645 mph). Buescher and Kyle Larson were second and third, respectively, in that category.
Group B
Hamlin, who has typically run well at Darlington, topped the second 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 167.761 mph. He was ninth-fastest overall, however.
Fellow Toyota driver Bubba Wallace ended up second fastest (167.356 mph) while Larson, who won last fall’s Darlington race, was third (167.197 mph).
Ford drivers Todd Gilliland and Cindric rounded out the top five.
Hamlin, Kyle Busch, and Ryan Blaney all tagged the wall during the practice, but without much if any damage.
The Fords of Josh Berry and Chase Briscoe and the Chevrolet of Daniel Suarez were among those cars who seemed to struggle in practice and remained near the bottom of the speed chart.
Group A
McDowell led the way in the first 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 169.443 mph.
Gibbs was second quick at 168.566 mph while Buescher was third (168.457 mph).
Christopher Bell and William Byron rounded out the top five. Byron ended up the only Chevrolet driver in the top seven of the session.
Hendrick driver Alex Bowman’s team seemed to struggle in the session, coming in 17th fastest out of the 18 cars participating. Bowman did appear to tag the wall at one point with his No. 48 Chevrolet.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|28
|
29.022
|169.444
|2
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|35
|
+0.151
29.173
|0.151
|168.567
|3
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|29
|
+0.170
29.192
|0.019
|168.457
|4
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|35
|
+0.184
29.206
|0.014
|168.376
|5
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|25
|
+0.217
29.239
|0.033
|168.186
|6
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|34
|
+0.252
29.274
|0.035
|167.985
|7
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|31
|
+0.272
29.294
|0.020
|167.871
|8
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|21
|
+0.275
29.297
|0.003
|167.853
|9
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|31
|
+0.291
29.313
|0.016
|167.762
|10
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|25
|
+0.323
29.345
|0.032
|167.579
|11
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|26
|
+0.362
29.384
|0.039
|167.356
|12
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|20
|
+0.374
29.396
|0.012
|167.288
|13
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|34
|
+0.377
29.399
|0.003
|167.271
|14
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|35
|
+0.385
29.407
|0.008
|167.225
|15
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|23
|
+0.390
29.412
|0.005
|167.197
|16
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|35
|
+0.395
29.417
|0.005
|167.169
|17
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|35
|
+0.403
29.425
|0.008
|167.123
|18
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|27
|
+0.412
29.434
|0.009
|167.072
|19
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|21
|
+0.413
29.435
|0.001
|167.066
|20
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|25
|
+0.439
29.461
|0.026
|166.919
|21
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|27
|
+0.452
29.474
|0.013
|166.845
|22
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|34
|
+0.483
29.505
|0.031
|166.670
|23
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|29
|
+0.494
29.516
|0.011
|166.608
|24
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|26
|
+0.533
29.555
|0.039
|166.388
|25
|D. KrausKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|28
|
+0.539
29.561
|0.006
|166.354
|26
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|24
|
+0.546
29.568
|0.007
|166.315
|27
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|30
|
+0.575
29.597
|0.029
|166.152
|28
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|28
|
+0.608
29.630
|0.033
|165.967
|29
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|35
|
+0.620
29.642
|0.012
|165.900
|30
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|27
|
+0.666
29.688
|0.046
|165.643
|31
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|28
|
+0.745
29.767
|0.079
|165.203
|32
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|31
|
+0.751
29.773
|0.006
|165.170
|33
|K. GralaRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|33
|
+0.799
29.821
|0.048
|164.904
|34
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|20
|
+0.828
29.850
|0.029
|164.744
|35
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|29
|
+0.876
29.898
|0.048
|164.479
|36
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|32
|
+0.935
29.957
|0.059
|164.155
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Neuville stunned by almost “impossible” result in WRC Rally Portugal
Ogier: Surpassing Markku Alen’s WRC Portugal record “means a lot”
Wehrlein: Formula E Berlin contact with Dennis "should not happen"
Miami needs bigger DRS to make racing more exciting, says Stella
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments