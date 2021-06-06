Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win Next / Truex: Larson just "drove by me" on way to Sonoma win
NASCAR Cup / Sonoma Race report

Kyle Larson and Hendrick continue to dominate with Sonoma win

By:

Kyle Larson’s incredible season picked up another first on Sunday, as he earned his first road course victory in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Race winner Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro HendrickCars.com
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro HendrickCars.com and Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts
Race winner Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro HendrickCars.com
Race winner Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro HendrickCars.com
Race winner Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro HendrickCars.com
Race winner Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro HendrickCars.com

While Larson needed to hold off his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Chase Elliott, in a two-lap overtime to secure the win in the Toyota/SaveMart 350 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, his victory never seemed seriously challenged.

Larson started on the pole, won both stages and led 57 of the 92 laps. A late-race three-car wreck set up an overtime, but after Elliott got close in the first three turns, Larson was able to pull away and stay comfortably out front.

The win is Larson’s third of the 2021 season and second consecutive – he won all three stages and the race last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Our car was awesome all day, made my job a lot easier than it has some days in the past,” Larson said. “The tires, when they’d get hot and cycle cool under yellow, I lost some front grip. I kind of missed my apexes in a few corners so Chase stayed on me longer than I wanted him to but I was able to get away for the last lap.

“It’s just a lot of hard work (from Hendrick Motorsports). It’s been putting in for a long time now. A few years ago, for their standards, they were struggling. They dug down deep and we continue to work hard, too.

“I hope this is just the beginning of a lot more wins now.”

Larson’s crew chief, Cliff Daniels, said the No. 5 team waivered from their strategy despite the rash of cautions in the final stage.

“We stuck to our strategy at the beginning of the race. The only thing we did different was not short (pitting) Stage 2,” he said. “We had a fast enough car we felt we could pass back up through there if we got Stage 2 points.

“It paid off, which was great, definitely glad it did.”

Larson’s win is the fourth consecutive in the Cup series by a Hendrick Motorsports driver and the fourth consecutive race Hendrick drivers have finished first and second in a race.

“We were solid, just needed a little bit,” Elliott said. “I felt like through the rights I could get through pretty good but struggled through the lefts more than I should.”

 

Martin Truex Jr. – who had won the last two races at Sonoma prior to the COVID-19 pandemic – finished third, Joey Logano was fourth and Kyle Busch rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Kurt Busch, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman and Ryan Blaney.

Read Also:

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, several lead-lap cars pit but Kurt Busch remained on the track and inherited the lead. Larson was the first off pit road among those who pit.

When the race resumed on Lap 45, Kurt Busch was followed by Elliott, William Byron, Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski. Larson lined up 21st.

Elliott got around Kurt Busch in the final turn of the restart lap to take the lead for the first time in the race.

Kyle Busch got around his brother, Kurt, in Turn 11 to move into second on Lap 48 as Elliott continued to lead.

On Lap 53, Larson made his way to second, 4.3-seconds behind leader Elliott.

Several teams kicked off a round of green-flag pit stops on Lap 54 to take on new tires and fuel to make it to the finish of the race.

Larson successfully made a cross-over move on Elliott in Turn 7 on Lap 58 to reclaim the lead.

 

Elliott hit pit road for his final green-flag pit stop on Lap 63. Truex made his final stop on Lap 64. Larson did his on Lap 65 as Logano took over the lead.

With 25 laps to go, Logano remained out front while Larson ran sixth and Elliott seventh.

On Lap 67, Kyle Busch got around Logano to take the lead for the first time in the race as Larson moved back into the top-five. Larson moved into second on Lap 68.

With 22 laps remaining, Larson went to the inside and got around Kyle Busch to reclaim the lead in the race.

On Lap 71, Quin Houff ran off course and stalled on the track to bring out a caution. Keselowski, who had pit just before pit road close, was penalized for having a crew member of the wall too soon and had to restart from the rear of the field.

Most of the lead-lap cars pit but Logano stayed on the track and inherited the lead. Larson was the first off pit road among those who pit.

The race returned to green on Lap 75 with Logano out front followed by Tyler Reddick, Corey LaJoie, Anthony Alfredo and Larson.

After one lap, Larson had made his way up to second, less than a second behind Logano.

With 15 laps remaining, Larson passed Logano to move back into the lead.

On Lap 77, LaJoie got into Ross Chastain which left LaJoie stopped in the middle of Turn 11 and facing the wrong way.

Several other drivers were forced to check up and wrecked, including Kevin Harvick, Byron, Alex Bowman, Erik Jones and Christopher Bell.

 

“I didn’t see much. I was behind (Harvick) and tried to roll the outside of (Jones), (Harvick) checked and up and there was nowhere to go,” Byron said.

The race returned to green with 11 laps to go and Larson leading the way.

Elliott moved into second, 1.7-seconds behind Larson with 10 laps remaining.

On Lap 86, Ryan Preece went off course and when he returned to the track, it was right in front of the ongoing car of Cody Ware. The two collided with Ware ended up stuck in the tire barrier to bring out a caution.

Only a handful of cars pit and on the restart on Lap 87, Larson was followed by Elliott, Truex, Logano and Kyle Busch.

Bowman, Alfredo and Bell all wrecked in Turn 4 which left Alfredo’s No. 38 Ford stalled in the middle of the track and brought out the eighth caution of the race.

The incident sent the race into overtime with Larson in the lead followed by Elliott, Truex, Logano and Kyle Busch.

Stage 2

Larson maintained his domination, cruising to the Stage 2 win over Logano by 6.1 seconds.

Bowman was third, Kurt Busch fourth and Elliott rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, Most lead-lap cars pit but Kurt Busch remained on the track and inherited the lead. Larson was the first off pit road among those who pit.

When the race returned to green on Lap 25, Kurt Busch led the way followed by DiBenedetto and Keselowski. Larson lined up 15th.

On Lap 28, Byron got around Kurt Busch and took over the lead. Larson had made his way back to sixth and Elliott seventh.

With 10 laps remaining in the second stage, Larson has powered into the second spot, 3.5-seconds behind leader Byron. Kurt Busch ran third.

On Lap 32, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. slammed into the barriers near Turn 1 to bring out a caution. Stenhouse’s No. 47 received significant damage, as did the barrier, which required repairs by the track crew.

 

Most of the lead-lap cars pit but Larson stayed out to retake the lead. Kurt Busch was first off pit road among those who pit.

On the restart on Lap 35, Larson was followed by Truex and Chastain. Kurt Busch lined up 19th.

With five laps remaining in the stage, Larson held a 1.6-second lead over Truex with Logano now in third.

Bubba Wallace developed a flat tire with three laps to go in the stage and tried to limp his No. 23 Toyota around the track and back to pit road.

Stage 1

Larson easily held off his teammate Elliott by more than 3 seconds to claim the Stage 1 victory, his 10th stage win of the 2021 season.

Kyle Busch was third, Truex fourth and Bowman rounded out the top-five.

Larson, who started on the pole, took command of the race early, building up a 4-second lead over Elliott after four laps.

Bell was forced to pit under green on Lap 4 as his No. 20 Toyota was registering no fuel pressure.

On Lap 10, several drivers – including Larson – elected to make green-flag stops for new tires but were not allowed to take fuel since the competition caution had not been completed.

NASCAR displayed a competition caution on Lap 12 to allow teams to check tire wear. The remainder of the field pit under the caution but Larson remained on the track and inherited the lead back.

The race returned to green on Lap 14 with Larson out front, followed by Elliott, Byron, Kyle Busch and Blaney.

With five laps to go in the stage, Larson held a 1.9-second lead over Elliott as Kyle Busch moved into third.

With three to go, Wallace elected to pit but was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to serve a drive-through penalty.

Daniel Suarez was also penalized for pitting after pit road was closed prior to the stage break.

Prior to the start of the race, the No. 38 Front Row Racing Ford team was penalized for an inspection violation.

Alfredo had to start the race from the rear of the field and the team’s crew chief, Seth Barbour, was ejected from the track.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 92 3:14'41.653     57
2 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 92 3:14'42.267 0.614 0.614 13
3 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 92 3:14'43.522 1.869 1.255  
4 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 92 3:14'44.290 2.637 0.768 5
5 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 92 3:14'45.127 3.474 0.837 2
6 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 92 3:14'46.491 4.838 1.364 8
7 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 92 3:14'47.211 5.558 0.720  
8 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 92 3:14'48.549 6.896 1.338 2
9 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 92 3:14'49.148 7.495 0.599  
10 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 92 3:14'50.042 8.389 0.894  
11 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 92 3:14'50.557 8.904 0.515  
12 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 92 3:14'51.290 9.637 0.733  
13 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 92 3:14'52.085 10.432 0.795  
14 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 92 3:14'52.410 10.757 0.325  
15 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 92 3:14'52.570 10.917 0.160  
16 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 92 3:14'52.822 11.169 0.252  
17 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 92 3:14'53.272 11.619 0.450  
18 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 92 3:14'53.442 11.789 0.170  
19 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 92 3:14'53.968 12.315 0.526  
20 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 92 3:14'55.461 13.808 1.493  
21 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 92 3:14'55.717 14.064 0.256  
22 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 92 3:14'55.805 14.152 0.088  
23 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 92 3:14'56.037 14.384 0.232  
24 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 92 3:14'56.716 15.063 0.679  
25 15 Australia James Davison Chevrolet 92 3:14'56.925 15.272 0.209  
26 78 United States Scott Heckert Ford 92 3:14'57.258 15.605 0.333  
27 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 92 3:14'58.183 16.530 0.925  
28 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 92 3:14'58.602 16.949 0.419  
29 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 92 3:14'59.516 17.863 0.914  
30 77 United States Ben Rhodes Chevrolet 92 3:14'59.654 18.001 0.138  
31 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 92 3:14'59.943 18.290 0.289  
32 53 United States Garrett Smithley Ford 92 3:15'01.778 20.125 1.835  
33 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 92 3:15'05.693 24.040 3.915  
34 51 United States Cody Ware Chevrolet 84 2:53'43.249 8 Laps 8 Laps  
35 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 76 2:35'12.400 16 Laps 8 Laps 5
36 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 69 2:20'48.835 23 Laps 7 Laps  
37 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 40 2:03'13.690 52 Laps 29 Laps  

shares
comments

Related video

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win

Previous article

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win

Next article

Truex: Larson just "drove by me" on way to Sonoma win

Truex: Larson just "drove by me" on way to Sonoma win
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Sonoma
Drivers Kyle Larson
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

1h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to restart off

23h
3
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

4h
4
MotoGP

Quartararo hit with penalty for MotoGP suit infringement

22h
5
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form "unacceptable" in F1 title fight

7h
Latest news
Truex: Larson just "drove by me" on way to Sonoma win
Video Inside
NAS

Truex: Larson just "drove by me" on way to Sonoma win

13h
Kyle Larson and Hendrick continue to dominate with Sonoma win
Video Inside
NAS

Kyle Larson and Hendrick continue to dominate with Sonoma win

15h
In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win
ARCA

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win

Jun 6, 2021
Reddick charges back into playoff contention
NAS

Reddick charges back into playoff contention

Jun 5, 2021
Ground broken on much-delayed GM racing tech center
NAS

Ground broken on much-delayed GM racing tech center

Jun 4, 2021
Latest videos
Martin Truex Jr. finishes third at Sonoma 00:48
NASCAR Cup
14h

Martin Truex Jr. finishes third at Sonoma

Elliott gets his best finish at Sonoma, finishes second to teammate Larson 00:34
NASCAR Cup
14h

Elliott gets his best finish at Sonoma, finishes second to teammate Larson

Larson after Sonoma win: ‘This will always be home to me’ 01:38
NASCAR Cup
14h

Larson after Sonoma win: ‘This will always be home to me’

Home-track win for Kyle Larson at Sonoma 01:53
NASCAR Cup
15h

Home-track win for Kyle Larson at Sonoma

Kyle Larson earns Busch Pole for Sonoma Raceway 00:40
NASCAR Cup
Jun 4, 2021

Kyle Larson earns Busch Pole for Sonoma Raceway

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Truex: Larson just "drove by me" on way to Sonoma win Sonoma
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Truex: Larson just "drove by me" on way to Sonoma win

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win Chicagoland
ARCA

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win

Reddick charges back into playoff contention Sonoma
NASCAR Cup

Reddick charges back into playoff contention

Kyle Larson More from
Kyle Larson
Chase Elliott: "Best driver, best car" won Coke 600 Charlotte
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott: "Best driver, best car" won Coke 600

Larson dominates Coke 600 as Hendrick breaks win record Charlotte
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Larson dominates Coke 600 as Hendrick breaks win record

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

Hendrick Motorsports More from
Hendrick Motorsports
Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

Hendrick Motorsports nears Petty win record after 1-2-3-4 result Dover
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Hendrick Motorsports nears Petty win record after 1-2-3-4 result

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to restart off
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to restart off

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Wolff: Mercedes form "unacceptable" in F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form "unacceptable" in F1 title fight

Quartararo hit with penalty for MotoGP suit infringement
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo hit with penalty for MotoGP suit infringement

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’

Latest news

Truex: Larson just "drove by me" on way to Sonoma win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Truex: Larson just "drove by me" on way to Sonoma win

Kyle Larson and Hendrick continue to dominate with Sonoma win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson and Hendrick continue to dominate with Sonoma win

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win
ARCA ARCA

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win

Reddick charges back into playoff contention
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Reddick charges back into playoff contention

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.