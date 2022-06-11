Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Hendrick teammates lead NASCAR Cup practice at Sonoma Next / NASCAR 'Clash' to return to Los Angeles in 2023
NASCAR Cup / Sonoma Qualifying report

Kyle Larson wins Sonoma pole in front row lockout for Hendrick

Kyle Larson will pick up Sunday at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway where he left off last season – out front.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

Just like he did in practice earlier Saturday, Larson edged Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott to win the pole for Sunday’s race.

Larson’s average lap speed of 92.111 mph just eclipsed that of Elliott (92.083 mph).

The pole is the 12th of Larson’s NASCAR Cup Series career and second this season. It’s also the fifth consecutive Cup race at Sonoma that Larson has started in the No. 1 position (he won last season’s race).

“It was good. I was a bit surprised I ran what I can because I gave up a lot of time in Turns 4 and 7,” Larson said. “So, if I had those two corners back I felt like I could have gone quite a bit faster.

“Really good Chevy. Thanks to everybody on our team and everybody back at the shop and in the engine shop. I’m excited about it. But for Chase to lay down the lap he did, that shows how strong he is because he was really good in race trim.

“I need to figure some things out on my end. I think my car’s capable of racing good. I just need to get a little bit better on the long runs and I think we’ll have a good shot.”

Chris Buescher ended up third-fastest (91.919 mph), while Michael McDowell and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Cole Custer, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 3 1'17.776     92.111
2 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 1 1'17.799 0.023 0.023 92.083
3 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 3 1'17.938 0.162 0.139 91.919
4 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 3 1'17.941 0.165 0.003 91.916
5 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 3 1'18.021 0.245 0.080 91.821
6 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 1 1'18.070 0.294 0.049 91.764
7 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 1 1'18.137 0.361 0.067 91.685
8 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 3 1'18.148 0.372 0.011 91.672
9 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 3 1'18.276 0.500 0.128 91.522
10 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 1 1'18.515 0.739 0.239 91.244

Round 1 / Group B

Larson, who was fastest in practice, topped the Group B session with an average lap speed of 91.831 mph.

Chastain, who was on track when time expired, ended up second (91.747 mph) and Elliott was third. Custer and Suarez completed the top five and also advanced to the final round.

Among those who failed to move on were Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch and Austin Dillon.

“Frustrated we didn’t have the speed to make it through,” Kyle Busch said. “Thought we did, judging on practice, but just didn’t work out in qualifying.

“We’ll work overnight on ideas to fix it and make the car faster.”

Kurt Busch went off the track in Turn 10 during his first qualifying lap but was able to recover and continue on without a caution.

Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Toyota team was forced to change steering components on his car and did not qualify. He will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1 1'18.013     91.831
2 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 3 1'18.084 0.071 0.071 91.747
3 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 3 1'18.093 0.080 0.009 91.737
4 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 3 1'18.152 0.139 0.059 91.668
5 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 1 1'18.215 0.202 0.063 91.594
6 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 2 1'18.244 0.231 0.029 91.560
7 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 3 1'18.275 0.262 0.031 91.523
8 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 3 1'18.319 0.306 0.044 91.472
9 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 3 1'18.472 0.459 0.153 91.294
10 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 4 1'18.507 0.494 0.035 91.253
11 15 United States Joey Hand Ford 3 1'18.578 0.565 0.071 91.171
12 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 3 1'18.603 0.590 0.025 91.142
13 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 3 1'18.829 0.816 0.226 90.880
14 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 3 1'19.065 1.052 0.236 90.609
15 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 5 1'19.315 1.302 0.250 90.323
16 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 4 1'19.544 1.531 0.229 90.063
17 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 3 1'19.617 1.604 0.073 89.981
18 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 3 1'19.711 1.698 0.094 89.875

Round 1 / Group A

With just minutes remaining in the 15-minute session, Hamlin bolted to the top of the speed chart to lead Group A with an average lap speed of 91.430 mph.

Reddick was second-fastest (91.362 mph) and Logano – who was on track when time expired – was third (91.347 mph).

McDowell and Buescher rounded out the top-five and advanced to the final round.

“You don’t get a whole lot of time, so you’ve got to get it right,” McDowell said. “I feel like I can pick up a little bit myself in the second round.”

Among those who failed to move on were A.J. Allmendinger, Kevin Harvick, Bubba Wallace and William Byron.

Cody Ware’s No. 51 failed pre-qualifying inspection more than three times and was not allowed to qualify.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 4 1'18.355     91.430
2 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 2 1'18.413 0.058 0.058 91.362
3 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 3 1'18.426 0.071 0.013 91.347
4 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 1 1'18.460 0.105 0.034 91.308
5 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 1 1'18.555 0.200 0.095 91.197
6 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 3 1'18.572 0.217 0.017 91.178
7 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 3 1'18.664 0.309 0.092 91.071
8 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 3 1'18.691 0.336 0.027 91.040
9 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 3 1'18.706 0.351 0.015 91.022
10 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 3 1'18.857 0.502 0.151 90.848
11 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 3 1'19.300 0.945 0.443 90.340
12 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 3 1'19.337 0.982 0.037 90.298
13 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 3 1'19.356 1.001 0.019 90.277
14 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 3 1'19.493 1.138 0.137 90.121
15 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 1 1'19.553 1.198 0.060 90.053
16 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 3 1'20.037 1.682 0.484 89.509
17 78 United States Scott Heckert Ford 3 1'21.171 2.816 1.134 88.258
18 51 United States Cody Ware Ford        
shares
comments

Related video

Hendrick teammates lead NASCAR Cup practice at Sonoma
Previous article

Hendrick teammates lead NASCAR Cup practice at Sonoma
Next article

NASCAR 'Clash' to return to Los Angeles in 2023

NASCAR 'Clash' to return to Los Angeles in 2023
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Reigning SRX Series champ Tony Stewart wins at South Boston
Stock car

Reigning SRX Series champ Tony Stewart wins at South Boston

Allgaier takes dominant NASCAR Xfinity win at Nashville Nashville
NASCAR XFINITY

Allgaier takes dominant NASCAR Xfinity win at Nashville

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Reigning SRX Series champ Tony Stewart wins at South Boston
Stock car Stock car

Reigning SRX Series champ Tony Stewart wins at South Boston

Hamlin wins Nashville NASCAR Cup pole in rain-shortened qualifying
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin wins Nashville NASCAR Cup pole in rain-shortened qualifying

2022 NASCAR Cup Nashville qualifying results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR Cup Nashville qualifying results

A look back on Bruton Smith's life, and his impact on NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

A look back on Bruton Smith's life, and his impact on NASCAR

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.