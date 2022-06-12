NASCAR 'Clash' to return to Los Angeles in 2023

Listen to this article

The pre-season exhibition race moved from Daytona to L.A. this year, breathing new life into the event.

The race was first held at 1979, serving a prelude to the season-opening Daytona 500. It has evolved over time with several format changes, but was always held at Daytona International Speedway -- until this year.

The 2022 edition of 'The Clash' in Los Angeles drew over four million viewers and new eyeballs to the sport. All 36 Charter teams were present for the unique race. Reportedly, 70% of ticket buyers were attending their first NASCAR race.

Joey Logano captured the checkered flag, beating Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon.

“With more than four million viewers, and really breaking through in a pop culture mecca like Los Angeles, the inaugural Clash at the Coliseum did everything it was intended to do and then some,” said Bill Wanger, FOX Sports EVP, Head of Programming and Scheduling. “It energized the sport, delivered new eyeballs and kicked off the season in grand fashion. We can’t wait to do it all again in 2023.”

Ben Kennedy, Senior Vice President, Racing Development and Strategy for NASCAR, announced the decision to return just before Sunday's Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

“Our entire industry made a bold move by bringing the Busch Light Clash to the L.A. Coliseum this past February and it paid off by becoming an instant classic with both new and existing fans,” said Kennedy. “We are intent on showcasing our sport and drivers on the biggest stage and there is none bigger than the L.A. Coliseum. We’re thrilled to return to the heart of Los Angeles to officially start the season and set the stage for the Daytona 500.”