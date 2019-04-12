Kyle Larson leads first NASCAR Cup practice at Richmond

Larson, who won at Richmond in fall 2017, posted an average lap speed of 121.704 mph early in the session that stood the entire 55-minute practice.

Denny Hamlin (121.682 mph) was second and Chris Buescher was third (121.638 mph). Kyle Busch, looking for his third consecutive win at Richmond, was fourth and David Ragan completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Daniel Suarez, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano.

There were no on-track incidents during the session.

Four drivers – Ryan Newman, Ragan, Larson and Jeb Burton – had to sit out the final 15 minutes of the session as all four teams were late to pre-race inspection last weekend at Bristol, Tenn.

Harvick missed the final 30 minutes of the session as his No. 4 Ford failed pre-race inspection three times last weekend.