NASCAR Cup / Richmond / Practice report

Kyle Larson leads first NASCAR Cup practice at Richmond

50m ago

Kyle Larson, still searching for his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of the season, topped Friday’s first practice session at Richmond.

Larson, who won at Richmond in fall 2017, posted an average lap speed of 121.704 mph early in the session that stood the entire 55-minute practice.

Denny Hamlin (121.682 mph) was second and Chris Buescher was third (121.638 mph). Kyle Busch, looking for his third consecutive win at Richmond, was fourth and David Ragan completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Daniel Suarez, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano.

There were no on-track incidents during the session.

Four drivers – Ryan Newman, Ragan, Larson and Jeb Burton – had to sit out the final 15 minutes of the session as all four teams were late to pre-race inspection last weekend at Bristol, Tenn.

Harvick missed the final 30 minutes of the session as his No. 4 Ford failed pre-race inspection three times last weekend.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 25 22.185     121.704
2 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 43 22.189 0.004 0.004 121.682
3 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 42 22.197 0.012 0.008 121.638
4 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 55 22.202 0.017 0.005 121.611
5 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 33 22.219 0.034 0.017 121.518
6 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 41 22.224 0.039 0.005 121.490
7 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 29 22.232 0.047 0.008 121.447
8 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 42 22.246 0.061 0.014 121.370
9 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 28 22.260 0.075 0.014 121.294
10 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 44 22.274 0.089 0.014 121.218
11 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 45 22.285 0.100 0.011 121.158
12 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 51 22.366 0.181 0.081 120.719
13 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 49 22.372 0.187 0.006 120.687
14 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 37 22.395 0.210 0.023 120.563
15 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 41 22.420 0.235 0.025 120.428
16 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 58 22.433 0.248 0.013 120.358
17 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 37 22.441 0.256 0.008 120.315
18 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 51 22.453 0.268 0.012 120.251
19 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 49 22.454 0.269 0.001 120.246
20 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 55 22.460 0.275 0.006 120.214
21 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 42 22.464 0.279 0.004 120.192
22 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 49 22.470 0.285 0.006 120.160
23 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 53 22.473 0.288 0.003 120.144
24 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 68 22.484 0.299 0.011 120.085
25 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 44 22.538 0.353 0.054 119.798
26 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 59 22.538 0.353 0.000 119.798
27 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 28 22.551 0.366 0.013 119.729
28 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 49 22.644 0.459 0.093 119.237
29 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 39 22.649 0.464 0.005 119.211
30 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 48 22.674 0.489 0.025 119.079
31 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 38 22.698 0.513 0.024 118.953
32 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 34 22.719 0.534 0.021 118.843
33 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 25 22.912 0.727 0.193 117.842
34 51 United States Jeb Burton  Chevrolet 16 23.153 0.968 0.241 116.616
35 52 Bayley Currey  Ford 15 23.192 1.007 0.039 116.419
36 66 United States Joey Gase  Toyota 13 23.535 1.350 0.343 114.723
37 77 United States Quin Houff  Chevrolet 44 23.568 1.383 0.033 114.562
