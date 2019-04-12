Joey Gase honors NASCAR artist Sam Bass with paint scheme

Gase and MBM Motorsports have teamed up with Eternal Fan to honor Bass in his home state with a paint scheme that features several of the iconic NASCAR scenes Bass made famous in his artwork.

Bass, 57, died on Feb. 15 following a long battle with kidney issues.

Bass helped design paint schemes and programs for some of NASCAR’s top stars and marquee events, with his Cup Series background including paint scheme designs for drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart, among others. Born in Hopewell, Va., Bass first got interested in racing at Southside Speedway in Richmond.

“We are extremely honored to join up with Joey and MBM for this truly one-of-a-kind Sam Bass Tribute car,” said Eternal Fan President, Matt Linn. “The amount of lives Sam touched through the years will be celebrated on track at Richmond Raceway, under the lights, at the Toyota Owners 400, in true Sam fashion with some of his chosen art works.

“Our Sam Bass’d up No. 66 machine will spotlight just a few of the great times he was a part of, and will offer fans a way to continue his legacy.

Eternal Fan creates customized fan memory programs to help fans celebrate the passion that they have for sports and the places where they experienced positive shared memories. For more information on the program visit www.richmondraceway.com/fanmemories.

“This will be by far one of the coolest paint schemes I have ever driven and I am so honored to be able to drive it,” Gase said. “It is awesome that we will have some legends on our car that Sam did art work for, like Rusty Wallace, who was one of my favorite drivers growing up.

“Sam was not only an amazing artist and passionate race fan, but more importantly a great person.”