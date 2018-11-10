Sign in
Kevin Harvick tops final Cup practice at Phoenix, Menard wrecks

Kevin Harvick tops final Cup practice at Phoenix, Menard wrecks
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
1h ago

Kevin Harvick made it a clean sweep of both practice sessions Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix.

Harvick, who was fastest in Saturday’s first practice session and won the pole for Sunday’s Can-Am 500 at ISM Raceway, posted the fastest single average lap speed in the final session (135.125 mph).

Brad Keselowski ended up second (134.484 mph) and Kyle Busch was third (134.308 mph). Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top-five.

With less than two minutes remaining in the session, Paul Menard wrecked hard between Turn 3 and 4. He will have to move to a backup car and will start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

Completing the top-10 are William Byron, Aric Almirola, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Austin Dillon.

Three playoff drivers failed to crack the Top-10: Chase Elliott (12th), Kurt Busch (13th) and Clint Bowyer (19th).

About 15 minutes into the session, a small fire erupted under the hood of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 17 Ford when it was brought back down pit road following a run.

A.J. Allmendinger and Tanner Berryhill both had to hit out the final 15 minutes of practice for twice failing pre-qualifying inspection on Friday.

 

Truex had to sit out the final 30 minutes of practice after his No. 78 Toyota failed pre-qualifying inspection three times on Friday.

Cla # Driver 4506 Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 53 26.642     135.125
2 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 46 26.769 0.127 0.127 134.484
3 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 49 26.804 0.162 0.035 134.308
4 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 32 26.866 0.224 0.062 133.998
5 78 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 28 26.880 0.238 0.014 133.929
6 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 48 26.884 0.242 0.004 133.909
7 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 41 26.893 0.251 0.009 133.864
8 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 42 26.894 0.252 0.001 133.859
9 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 59 26.902 0.260 0.008 133.819
10 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 46 26.912 0.270 0.010 133.769
11 1 United States Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 60 26.916 0.274 0.004 133.749
12 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 52 26.926 0.284 0.010 133.700
13 41 United States Kurt Busch  Ford 58 26.931 0.289 0.005 133.675
14 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 48 26.931 0.289 0.000 133.675
15 6 United States Matt Kenseth  Ford 40 26.955 0.313 0.024 133.556
16 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 52 26.956 0.314 0.001 133.551
17 19 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 53 26.975 0.333 0.019 133.457
18 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 27 26.976 0.334 0.001 133.452
19 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 50 26.988 0.346 0.012 133.393
20 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 40 26.995 0.353 0.007 133.358
21 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 52 27.010 0.368 0.015 133.284
22 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 44 27.012 0.370 0.002 133.274
23 31 United States Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 47 27.032 0.390 0.020 133.175
24 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 25 27.058 0.416 0.026 133.048
25 47 United States A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 32 27.107 0.465 0.049 132.807
26 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 35 27.266 0.624 0.159 132.033
27 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 51 27.268 0.626 0.002 132.023
28 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 27 27.276 0.634 0.008 131.984
29 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 46 27.323 0.681 0.047 131.757
30 95 United States Regan Smith  Chevrolet 27 27.434 0.792 0.111 131.224
31 32 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 16 27.435 0.793 0.001 131.219
32 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 27 27.473 0.831 0.038 131.038
33 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 29 27.542 0.900 0.069 130.709
34 23 United States J.J. Yeley  Toyota 29 27.585 0.943 0.043 130.506
35 72 United States Cole Whitt  Chevrolet 22 27.768 1.126 0.183 129.646
36 7 Canada D.J. Kennington  Chevrolet 19 27.954 1.312 0.186 128.783
37 97 Tanner Berryhill  Toyota 18 28.157 1.515 0.203 127.855
38 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 18 28.174 1.532 0.017 127.777
39 51 Cody Ware  Ford 25 28.324 1.682 0.150 127.101

Take a virtual lap around ISM Raceway with NASCAR Heat 3:

Joey Logano on Cup title: "I think we're the favorite to win now"

Joey Logano on Cup title: "I think we're the favorite to win now"
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Phoenix II
Drivers Kevin Harvick
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Author Jim Utter
Article type Practice report

