Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Start of Sunday's Michigan NASCAR Cup race delayed Next / Bubba Wallace laments Michigan loss: "I failed everybody"
NASCAR Cup / Michigan Race report

Harvick snaps 65-race winless streak with Michigan NASCAR Cup win

A timely caution during green-flag pit stops helped Kevin Harvick snap a 65-race winless streak with a victory Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

Harvick had just made his final green-flag stop for tire and fuel to make it to the finish when Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain wrecked on Lap 160 of 200 to bring out a caution.

All of the lead-lap cars ahead of Harvick elected to pit but he and his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford stayed out and inherited the lead.

On the ensuring restart, Harvick got a great jump on the field to clear for the lead and spent the final 37 laps cruising to the win without serious challenge. He took the checkered flag 2.9 seconds ahead of Bubba Wallace.

Harvick’s last NASCAR Cup Series victory came Sept. 19, 2020 at Bristol, Tenn. – a span of 65 races. It was the second-longest winless streak of his career.

With the victory, Harvick advances to the 16-driver playoffs and he makes the 15th different driver to win a race this season with three remaining in the regular season.

 

“We’ve had several good runs the last few weeks – Loudon (N.H.), Pocono where the car ran good but we didn’t have everything work out. I’m just really proud of everybody on our team,” said Harvick, who earned his 59th career win, which is 10th all-time in the Cup Series. “They’ve worked all year long trying to make these Mustangs run faster.

“My guys have done a great job to take what we have, maximize it and do the things we need to do. I’m just really proud of everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing.”

Asked if he or his team ever doubted themselves, Harvick said: “Everybody who doubted us didn’t know us.”

Denny Hamlin rallied from a late pit road penalty to finish third, Joey Logano was fourth and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, Erik Jones, Alex Bowman and Ty Gibbs, who was substituting for the injured Kurt Busch for the third consecutive race.

Stage 3

During the break between Stages 2 and 3, several lead-lap cars pit but Daniel Suarez was among those who stayed out and inherited the lead. Larson was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field.

On the restart on Lap 127, Suarez was followed by Bell, Austin Dillon, Logano, Ross Chastain and Harvick.

With 50 laps remaining, Suarez held on to the lead with his Trackhouse teammate Chastain right behind him. Hamlin ran third, Bell fourth and Harvick fifth.

On Lap 153, Austin Dillon and Chase Briscoe kicked off a final round of green-flag pit stops to take on new tires and fuel to make it to the finish of the race.

Suarez and Chastain pit on Lap 158, turning the lead over to Hamlin. Harvick also pit.

On Lap 160 in the middle of green-flag stops, Bell attempted to block an advance by Chastain and the two ended up wrecking into the Turn 4 wall to bring out a caution.

 

Most of the lead-lap cars pit with Hamlin the first off pit road. Harvick stayed on the track and inherited the lead.

Gibbs was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field. Hamlin was penalized for a safety violation and for having too many crew members over the wall and also had to restart from the rear of the field.

When the race resumed on Lap 166, Harvick was followed by Wallace, Larson and Bowman. Hamlin lined up 19th.

With 20 laps remaining, Harvick had expanded his lead to more than 4 seconds over Logano as Wallace ran third.

With 15 laps to go, Wallace moved into second to try to challenge Harvick for the lead.

Suarez was forced to pit under green with four laps to go due to a flat tire.

Stage 2

Following a restart with seven laps to go, Hamlin held off a spirited challenge from Suarez to claim the Stage 2 win.

Larson was third, Bell was fourth and Brad Keselowski ended up fifth.

During the break between Stages 1 and 2, most of the lead-lap cars pit with Chastain first off pit road. Gibbs and LaJoie were the only drivers who stayed out.

The race resumed on Lap 52 with Gibbs leading the way followed by Corey LaJoie, Chastain and Larson.

Chastain quickly powered into the lead on the restart.

With 50 laps remaining in the stage, Chastain maintained a small lead over Larson with Bell in third.

On Lap 80, Hamlin got a push from Bell and went to the outside of Chastain to grab the lead for the first time in the race.

Gibbs, who did not pit under the stage break, finally made a green-flag stop on Lap 82.

With 30 laps to go, several of the lead-lap cars began a round of green-flag pit stops to take new tires and fuel to make it to the end of the stage. Blaney, Wallace and Harvick were among the first to pit.

Byron and Chastain pit on Lap 93. Chastain was penalized for an uncontrolled tire during his stop and had to serve a pass-through penalty.

On Lap 98, the No. 41 Ford of Cole Custer had a left-front tire issue that turned into a fire under the hood. Jones had not yet pit and was the leader.

 

Those drivers who had not yet pit did so under the caution and Hamlin stayed out and inherited the lead.

On the restart on Lap 106, Hamlin was followed by Bell and Harvick. Jones, who was first off pit road, lined up 10th.

Tyler Reddick peeled off before the green flag and dropped to pit road with a potential engine issue.

Noah Gragson spun and wrecked on the backstretch on Lap 109 to bring out the fifth caution of the race.

A handful of cars elected to pit, including Harvick, Truex and Bell. The race returned to green on Lap 114 with Hamlin out front followed by Keselowski and Suarez.

Stage 1

Bell held off JGR teammate Hamlin to take the Stage 1 win, the second stage victory of the 2022 season.

Jones was third, Truex fourth and Chris Buescher was fifth.

Wallace started on the pole and took command early in the race, building a 1.6-second lead over Reddick after 10 laps.

NASCAR displayed a competition caution on Lap 21 to allow teams to check tire wear following rain showers earlier in the day.

Most of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Wallace first off pit road. Bell was among those who stayed out and inherited the lead.

The race returned to green on Lap 25 with Bell out front followed by Jones and Truex. Wallace lined up 14th.

Coming off Turn 2, Cody Ware fell off the pace and spun in the middle of the field, which triggered a multi-car wreck that several drivers, including Austin Cindric, Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Harrison Burton and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

 

Cindric, Almirola, Busch, Burton and Stenhouse all suffered too much damage to continue in the race.

“I had a really fast (car), it was looking really good for the day and obviously not a good result,” Busch said. “Just got squeezed between (Almirola) spinning and myself and the fence. Just don’t get it man, just can’t buy a break right now.”

The race returned to green on Lap 33 with Bell still out front followed by Jones, Hamlin and Truex.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led Retirement Points Bonus
1 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 200 2:54'07.978     38   43  
2 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 200 2:54'10.881 2.903 2.903 22   35  
3 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 200 2:54'11.888 3.910 1.007 38   53  
4 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 200 2:54'15.801 7.823 3.913     36  
5 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 200 2:54'16.130 8.152 0.329     32  
6 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 200 2:54'16.214 8.236 0.084     38  
7 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 200 2:54'17.929 9.951 1.715     38  
8 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 200 2:54'18.719 10.741 0.790 5   42  
9 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 200 2:54'18.950 10.972 0.231     31  
10 45 Ty Gibbs Toyota 200 2:54'19.207 11.229 0.257 2      
11 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 200 2:54'21.629 13.651 2.422     26  
12 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 200 2:54'21.832 13.854 0.203     31  
13 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 200 2:54'25.672 17.694 3.840     28  
14 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 200 2:54'26.310 18.332 0.638     23  
15 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 200 2:54'27.233 19.255 0.923     28  
16 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 200 2:54'27.441 19.463 0.208 1   27  
17 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 200 2:54'31.567 23.589 4.126     20  
18 33 United States Austin Hill Chevrolet 200 2:54'33.145 25.167 1.578        
19 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 200 2:54'38.817 30.839 5.672     18  
20 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 200 2:54'45.726 37.748 6.909     18  
21 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 200 2:54'46.551 38.573 0.825        
22 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 200 2:54'47.208 39.230 0.657     15  
23 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 199 2:54'25.552 1 Lap 1 Lap 1      
24 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 199 2:54'28.558 1 Lap 3.006 29   18  
25 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 198 2:54'36.415 2 Laps 1 Lap 33   21  
26 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 193 2:51'53.518 7 Laps 5 Laps 31 Accident 28  
27 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 188 2:54'24.438 12 Laps 5 Laps     10  
28 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 187 2:54'44.500 13 Laps 1 Lap     9  
29 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 110 1:59'21.109 90 Laps 77 Laps   Engine 8  
30 16 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 109 1:39'36.474 91 Laps 1 Lap   Accident    
31 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 94 1:21'32.282 106 Laps 15 Laps   Accident 6  
32 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 29 31'10.062 171 Laps 65 Laps   Accident 5  
33 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 25 20'28.356 175 Laps 4 Laps   Accident 4  
34 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 25 21'11.625 175 Laps 43.269   Accident 3  
35 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 24 19'04.336 176 Laps 1 Lap   Accident    
36 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 24 19'04.952 176 Laps 0.616   Accident 1  
37 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 24 19'05.054 176 Laps 0.102

shares
comments
Start of Sunday's Michigan NASCAR Cup race delayed
Previous article

Start of Sunday's Michigan NASCAR Cup race delayed
Next article

Bubba Wallace laments Michigan loss: "I failed everybody"

Bubba Wallace laments Michigan loss: "I failed everybody"
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Late-race pit road penalty "frustrating" for Denny Hamlin Michigan
NASCAR Cup

Late-race pit road penalty "frustrating" for Denny Hamlin

Bubba Wallace laments Michigan loss: "I failed everybody" Michigan
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace laments Michigan loss: "I failed everybody"

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Kevin Harvick More from
Kevin Harvick
Kevin Harvick has no plans to 'abandon' Stewart-Haas Racing Martinsville
NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick has no plans to 'abandon' Stewart-Haas Racing

NASCAR Next Gen “designed” for COTA challenge, despite limited practice COTA
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Next Gen “designed” for COTA challenge, despite limited practice

First six weeks of NASCAR Next Gen is “really hardcore” – Harvick Las Vegas
NASCAR Cup

First six weeks of NASCAR Next Gen is “really hardcore” – Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing More from
Stewart-Haas Racing
Harvick: NASCAR Next Gen promises “oddest year” due to unknowns
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Harvick: NASCAR Next Gen promises “oddest year” due to unknowns

Kevin Harvick: "The doors are blown wide open now" Los Angeles Clash
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick: "The doors are blown wide open now"

LA Coliseum’s NASCAR track is “going to get faster and faster” - Childers Los Angeles Clash
NASCAR Cup

LA Coliseum’s NASCAR track is “going to get faster and faster” - Childers

Latest news

Late-race pit road penalty "frustrating" for Denny Hamlin
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Late-race pit road penalty "frustrating" for Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin clearly had a car to contend for the win on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway but once again pit road was his nemesis.

Bubba Wallace laments Michigan loss: "I failed everybody"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace laments Michigan loss: "I failed everybody"

Bubba Wallace had a near-perfect weekend at Michigan International Speedway but in his eyes it wasn’t good enough.

Harvick snaps 65-race winless streak with Michigan NASCAR Cup win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Harvick snaps 65-race winless streak with Michigan NASCAR Cup win

A timely caution during green-flag pit stops helped Kevin Harvick snap a 65-race winless streak with a victory Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

Start of Sunday's Michigan NASCAR Cup race delayed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Start of Sunday's Michigan NASCAR Cup race delayed

The start of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway has been delayed by persistent rain and lightning in the area of the race track.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.