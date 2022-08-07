Start of Sunday's Michigan NASCAR Cup race delayed

Listen to this article

Earlier Sunday NASCAR moved up the green-flag start of the 400-mile race to 3:01 p.m. ET with the threat of thunderstorms in the area.

However, 30 minutes before the adjusted start time a 30-minute lightning hold was announced and shortly afterward rain began falling.

On Saturday, Bubba Wallace led a Toyota sweep of the top three starting positions in qualifying and won his first career Cup Series pole.

Wallace and Christopher Bell will share the front row. The pole was also the first for 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Cup driver Denny Hamlin.

Bell's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Kyle Busch, will line up third, Joey Logano fourth and Austin Cindric fifth.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup: last week's race winner at the Indy Road Course Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, Hamlin and Erik Jones.

No cars are scheduled to move to the rear of the field at the start. Pre-race activities are now scheduled to begin around 4:15 p.m. ET.