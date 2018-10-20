Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Kansas II / Qualifying report

Joey Logano beats Harvick and Almirola for Kansas pole

Joey Logano beats Harvick and Almirola for Kansas pole
Nick DeGroot
By: Nick DeGroot
12m ago

Joey Logano led a train of five Fords at the top of the time sheets in qualifying for Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway.

For Logano, the 191.646mph lap was his 20th career pole and his first of the 2018 season.

"They did a great job preparing this Ford," he said afterwards. "It unloaded with good speed ... did a good job maintaining the speed we needed throughout the run. This is a fun race to qualify because it definitely rewards bigger guts. The more you go for it the more the reward is, but the penalty is pretty big too.

"It feels nice to to be able to break through and start in a good spot for this final race of the cutoff."

Kevin Harvick qualified on the outside of the front row, just 0.069 seconds off the pole. Aric Almirola was third, Ryan Blaney fourth and Brad Keselowski fifth. 

Round 1

Ty Dillon was the first driver out in the opening round but with the sun going down and temperatures cooling, he was quickly dropped down the order.

Trevor Bayne ended up on the bubble in the closing moments with A.J. Allmendinger the first driver out. Both Regan Smith and David Ragan made attempts, but failed to break their way into the Top 24.

Kyle Larson, who was in a backup car after crashing in practice, made a last-ditch effort to advance but ran out of time just before starting his flying lap. He qualified 27th, but will start from the rear due to going to a backup car.

Round 2

In the second round, the series' most recent winner Almirola led the way in a train of Ford drivers. But at the bottom of the Top 12, Denny Hamlin narrowly held on to the final transfer spot with Chase Elliott being the first driver on the outside, missing out by just 0.009 seconds.

"We need to go look at it and see," said Elliott, who is already locked into the next round of the playoffs. "Not very good, very disappointed with that. Thought our car drove pretty decent this afternoon so I was excited about tonight and yeah, just couldn't get going there."

In addition to Almirola and Hamlin, Harvick, Logano, Blaney, Erik Jones, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suarez, Keselowski, and Alex Bowman also advanced.

Cla # Driver 4506 Time Gap Mph
1 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 28.177   191.646
2 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 28.246 0.069 191.178
3 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 28.277 0.100 190.968
4 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 28.282 0.105 190.934
5 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 28.313 0.136 190.725
6 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 28.336 0.159 190.570
7 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 28.340 0.163 190.543
8 19 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 28.354 0.177 190.449
9 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 28.417 0.240 190.027
10 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 28.422 0.245 189.994
11 41 United States Kurt Busch  Ford 28.482 0.305 189.593
12 78 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 28.513 0.336 189.387
13 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 28.417 0.240 190.027
14 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 28.424 0.247 189.980
15 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 28.453 0.276 189.787
16 31 United States Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 28.459 0.282 189.747
17 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 28.461 0.284 189.733
18 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 28.553 0.376 189.122
19 6 United States Trevor Bayne  Ford 28.557 0.380 189.095
20 1 United States Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 28.599 0.422 188.818
21 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 28.599 0.422 188.818
22 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 28.628 0.451 188.627
23 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 28.640 0.463 188.547
24 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 28.740 0.563 187.891
25 47 United States A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 28.767 0.590 187.715
26 95 United States Regan Smith  Chevrolet 28.805 0.628 187.467
27 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 28.852 0.675 187.162
28 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 28.856 0.679 187.136
29 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 28.946 0.769 186.554
30 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 29.020 0.843 186.079
31 32 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 29.093 0.916 185.612
32 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 29.349 1.172 183.993
33 96 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt  Toyota 29.468 1.291 183.250
34 72 United States Corey Lajoie  Chevrolet 29.486 1.309 183.138
35 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 29.625 1.448 182.278
36 23 United States J.J. Yeley  Toyota 29.804 1.627 181.184
37 99 United States Kyle Weatherman  Chevrolet 29.892 1.715 180.650
38 51 United States B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 30.313 2.136 178.141
39 7 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 30.356 2.179 177.889
40 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 30.387 2.210 177.708

Take a virtual lap around Kansas Speedway, courtesy of NASCAR Heat 3.

Ryan Blaney leads opening Kansas practice, Larson wrecks

Ryan Blaney leads opening Kansas practice, Larson wrecks
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Kansas II
Drivers Joey Logano
Teams Team Penske
Author Nick DeGroot
Article type Qualifying report

