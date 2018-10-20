Aric Almirola fastest in Saturday's first Cup practice at Kansas

Almirola, who picked up his first win of the 2018 season last weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, ended the session with fastest average lap speed (186.683 mph).

He’s off to another strong weekend after qualifying third for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas.

Erik Jones (186.599 mph) and Martin Truex Jr. (186.355 mph) were second and third, respectively. Clint Bowyer was fourth and Kyle Busch completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Kyle Larson, Ryan Newman, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman and pole-winner Joey Logano.

Despite being locked into the next round, Almirola sees only an “upside” to this weekend’s race.

“There is really no step back for us. If anything I think it allows us to be less guarded. Coming to Kansas, there is no downside and only opportunity for upside. If we wreck on Lap 1, it doesn't matter,” he said.

“We are still going to the Round of 8. If we win both stages and win the race, we can have seven more points when the points reset next week. So that is really what we are looking at. You can only go up.”

About 20 minutes into the session, smoke began pouring out of the No. 1 Chevrolet of Jamie McMurray and he immediately took his car to the garage.

There were no other incidents during the practice.

Four drivers – Landon Cassill, J.J. Yeley, Timmy Hill and Kyle Weatherman – had to sit out the final 15 minutes in the session as all were late to qualifying inspection on Friday.

Take a virtual lap around Kansas Speedway, courtesy of NASCAR Heat 3.