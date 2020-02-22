Jimmie Johnson leads final practice at Las Vegas
Jimmie Johnson, looking to rebound from wrecking out of last weekend’s Daytona 500, topped final NASCAR Cup Series practice Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Johnson’s average lap speed of 179.432 mph was set early and stood up the entire 50-minute session. Johnson is a four-time winner at Las Vegas, with his most recent victory coming in the 2010 season.
Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Clint Bowyer (179.271 mph) and Aric Almirola (179.170 mph) were second and third, respectively. Almirola was fastest in Friday’s first practice.
Kevin Harvick and Matt DiBenedetto completed the top-five.
Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Ross Chastain (filling in for injured Ryan Newman), Ryan Blaney, John Hunter Nemechek and Alex Bowman.
Harvick (177.636 mph) had the fastest average speed among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Johnson and Chastain were second and third, respectively, in that category.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|46
|30.095
|179.432
|2
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|39
|30.122
|0.027
|0.027
|179.271
|3
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|43
|30.139
|0.044
|0.017
|179.170
|4
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|41
|30.165
|0.070
|0.026
|179.015
|5
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Ford
|34
|30.199
|0.104
|0.034
|178.814
|6
|6
|Ross Chastain
|Ford
|51
|30.225
|0.130
|0.026
|178.660
|7
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|48
|30.265
|0.170
|0.040
|178.424
|8
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|65
|30.276
|0.181
|0.011
|178.359
|9
|38
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Ford
|43
|30.293
|0.198
|0.017
|178.259
|10
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|36
|30.322
|0.227
|0.029
|178.089
|11
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|46
|30.332
|0.237
|0.010
|178.030
|12
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|42
|30.347
|0.252
|0.015
|177.942
|13
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|48
|30.349
|0.254
|0.002
|177.930
|14
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|63
|30.350
|0.255
|0.001
|177.924
|15
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|40
|30.354
|0.259
|0.004
|177.901
|16
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|48
|30.361
|0.266
|0.007
|177.860
|17
|41
|Cole Custer
|Ford
|55
|30.366
|0.271
|0.005
|177.830
|18
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|50
|30.380
|0.285
|0.014
|177.749
|19
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|45
|30.418
|0.323
|0.038
|177.526
|20
|95
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|51
|30.420
|0.325
|0.002
|177.515
|21
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|38
|30.442
|0.347
|0.022
|177.387
|22
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|31
|30.461
|0.366
|0.019
|177.276
|23
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Chevrolet
|56
|30.474
|0.379
|0.013
|177.200
|24
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|29
|30.481
|0.386
|0.007
|177.160
|25
|37
|Ryan Preece
|Chevrolet
|29
|30.491
|0.396
|0.010
|177.101
|26
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|39
|30.520
|0.425
|0.029
|176.933
|27
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|44
|30.524
|0.429
|0.004
|176.910
|28
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|50
|30.543
|0.448
|0.019
|176.800
|29
|43
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Chevrolet
|35
|30.653
|0.558
|0.110
|176.165
|30
|96
|Daniel Suarez
|Toyota
|33
|30.833
|0.738
|0.180
|175.137
|31
|32
|Corey Lajoie
|Ford
|25
|31.020
|0.925
|0.187
|174.081
|32
|15
|Brennan Poole
|Chevrolet
|6
|31.179
|1.084
|0.159
|173.193
|33
|00
|Quin Houff
|Chevrolet
|8
|31.370
|1.275
|0.191
|172.139
|34
|52
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|11
|31.378
|1.283
|0.008
|172.095
|35
|77
|Reed Sorenson
|Chevrolet
|13
|31.480
|1.385
|0.102
|171.537
|36
|53
|Joey Gase
|Ford
|9
|31.980
|1.885
|0.500
|168.856
|37
|51
|Garrett Smithley
|Ford
|7
|32.274
|2.179
|0.294
|167.317
|38
|66
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|10
|32.905
|2.810
|0.631
|164.109
