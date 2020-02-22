NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas / Practice report

Jimmie Johnson leads final practice at Las Vegas

Jimmie Johnson leads final practice at Las Vegas
By:
Feb 22, 2020, 1:39 AM

Jimmie Johnson, looking to rebound from wrecking out of last weekend’s Daytona 500, topped final NASCAR Cup Series practice Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Johnson’s average lap speed of 179.432 mph was set early and stood up the entire 50-minute session. Johnson is a four-time winner at Las Vegas, with his most recent victory coming in the 2010 season.

Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Clint Bowyer (179.271 mph) and Aric Almirola (179.170 mph) were second and third, respectively. Almirola was fastest in Friday’s first practice.

Kevin Harvick and Matt DiBenedetto completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Ross Chastain (filling in for injured Ryan Newman), Ryan Blaney, John Hunter Nemechek and Alex Bowman.

Harvick (177.636 mph) had the fastest average speed among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Johnson and Chastain were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 48 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 46 30.095     179.432
2 14 United States Clint Bowyer Ford 39 30.122 0.027 0.027 179.271
3 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 43 30.139 0.044 0.017 179.170
4 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 41 30.165 0.070 0.026 179.015
5 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 34 30.199 0.104 0.034 178.814
6 6 United States Ross Chastain Ford 51 30.225 0.130 0.026 178.660
7 42 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 48 30.265 0.170 0.040 178.424
8 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 65 30.276 0.181 0.011 178.359
9 38 United States John Hunter Nemechek Ford 43 30.293 0.198 0.017 178.259
10 88 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 36 30.322 0.227 0.029 178.089
11 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 46 30.332 0.237 0.010 178.030
12 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 42 30.347 0.252 0.015 177.942
13 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 48 30.349 0.254 0.002 177.930
14 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 63 30.350 0.255 0.001 177.924
15 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 40 30.354 0.259 0.004 177.901
16 13 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 48 30.361 0.266 0.007 177.860
17 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 55 30.366 0.271 0.005 177.830
18 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 50 30.380 0.285 0.014 177.749
19 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 45 30.418 0.323 0.038 177.526
20 95 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 51 30.420 0.325 0.002 177.515
21 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 38 30.442 0.347 0.022 177.387
22 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 31 30.461 0.366 0.019 177.276
23 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 56 30.474 0.379 0.013 177.200
24 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 29 30.481 0.386 0.007 177.160
25 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 29 30.491 0.396 0.010 177.101
26 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 39 30.520 0.425 0.029 176.933
27 20 United States Erik Jones Toyota 44 30.524 0.429 0.004 176.910
28 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 50 30.543 0.448 0.019 176.800
29 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr. Chevrolet 35 30.653 0.558 0.110 176.165
30 96 Mexico Daniel Suarez Toyota 33 30.833 0.738 0.180 175.137
31 32 United States Corey Lajoie Ford 25 31.020 0.925 0.187 174.081
32 15 United States Brennan Poole Chevrolet 6 31.179 1.084 0.159 173.193
33 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 8 31.370 1.275 0.191 172.139
34 52 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 11 31.378 1.283 0.008 172.095
35 77 United States Reed Sorenson Chevrolet 13 31.480 1.385 0.102 171.537
36 53 United States Joey Gase Ford 9 31.980 1.885 0.500 168.856
37 51 United States Garrett Smithley Ford 7 32.274 2.179 0.294 167.317
38 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 10 32.905 2.810 0.631 164.109
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Las Vegas
Drivers Jimmie Johnson
Author Jim Utter

