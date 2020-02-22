NASCAR's Steve O'Donnell on safety: "We are never satisfied"

NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Qualifying in
00 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
5 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
12 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
19 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
26 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
33 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
40 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
54 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
61 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
68 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
74 days
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
82 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
89 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
96 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
103 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
110 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
117 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
124 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
131 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
137 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
145 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
166 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
173 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
180 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
186 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
194 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
200 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
207 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
215 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
222 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
229 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
236 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
243 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
250 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
257 days
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR's Steve O'Donnell on safety: "We are never satisfied"

shares
comments
NASCAR's Steve O'Donnell on safety: "We are never satisfied"
By:
Feb 22, 2020, 7:03 PM

NASCAR on Saturday outlined the timeline of events of Ryan Newman’s vicious wreck at Daytona last weekend and detailed its efforts underway to investigate the accident.

“You’ve heard us say this many times, that safety is our primary responsibility,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer.

“Everything that goes on at the R&D Center on a daily basis is put in place for a reason. This is our job. This is what we do, and you’ve got the 40 drivers in the garage area who expect us to do this every day.”

Newman suffered what were described at the time as “serious but non-life-threatening” injuries in a violent crash on the last lap of Monday’s Daytona 500 after his No. 6 car went airborne and was struck in the driver’s side door upon landing on the track.

The car skidded on its roof on fire before coming to a stop near the end of the frontstretch tri-oval. Newman was treated and released from Halifax Medical Center on Wednesday morning.

Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

O’Donnell provided the following timeline of the rescue response:

19 seconds after Newman’s car came to a rest on the track – the “tool truck,” which includes the firefighter with a fire extinguisher.

33 seconds after the car came to a rest – one of the trauma doctors assigned to the team arrived at the car.

35 seconds after the car came to rest – a paramedic entered the vehicle.

For the next 3 ½ minutes, doctors and paramedics attended to Newman.

4 minutes, 5 seconds after the car came to a rest – decision made to roll the car over to upright position.

6 minutes, 56 seconds after the car came to rest – the car was upright. Extrication of the driver began and a doctor continued to attend to Newman.

15 minutes, 40 seconds after the car came to a rest – Extrication of the driver was completed and Newman was transported by ambulance to Halifax Medical Center.

Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

“During this entire time, doctors and paramedics were attending to Ryan, except for during the car rollover,” O’Donnell said. “The first responders performed their jobs as they were trained. The training systems all worked as were designed.

“We are never satisfied with what took place and we will learn as much as possible and implement those changes, if there are any, as soon as possible.”

NASCAR declined to discuss any information related to Newman’s condition or injuries at the time of the incident, citing privacy laws.

“We cannot and we will not disclose the medical response that may disclose Ryan’s personal medical information,” O’Donnell said.

From the editor, also read:

NASCAR officials did say that Newman would have to be medically cleared by his medical team before he race again and there was not timetable for his return.

The NASCAR review of Newman’s wreck began the day of the incident with the collection of data, video and photographs.

Both Newman and driver Corey LaJoie’s cars were taken to NASCAR’s research and development center in Concord, N.C., and officials began going over them on Tuesday.

Newman will also be an integral part of the NASCAR review of the accident, O’Donnell said, but the sanctioning body has not yet had the opportunity to talk with him extensively about it.

Looking into airborne crashes

Among the areas O’Donnell said NASCAR would likely be looking prior to the next superspeedway race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway were lift-off speeds (an area NASCAR has been studying for years), speeds in general and the racing procedures.

O’Donnell said he was satisfied with how NASCAR’s overtime and caution procedures don’t need to change.

O’Donnell said there was no celebrating Newman’s speedy recovery but there is satisfaction that NASCAR’s safety efforts worked as intended.

“There is always something we’re going to learn,” he said. “Our job is to get the races in, make them exciting for the fans and not have those kinds of incidents. So, if we can improve on that, we’ll do that.”

Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Next article
Jimmie Johnson leads final practice at Las Vegas

Previous article

Jimmie Johnson leads final practice at Las Vegas
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Ryan Newman
Author Jim Utter

Latest results Standings

