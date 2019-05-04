Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Dover / Practice report

11-time Dover winner Jimmie Johnson fastest in final practice

shares
comments
11-time Dover winner Jimmie Johnson fastest in final practice
By:
1h ago

Jimmie Johnson is fast again at Dover (Del.) International Speedway and we all know what that means.

Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Sirius XM

Johnson, who has 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victories at Dover, led the way in Saturday’s final practice session as his average lap speed of 161.863 mph topped the leaderboard.

Johnson enters Sunday’s Gander RV 400 on a career-worst 69-race winless streak and coincidently his last victory came at Dover in June 2017.

“Over the years I feel like here, we’ve probably stayed in the game more than other tracks. We won here a couple of years ago, I feel like we were one of the best cars here last year, but had something weird break on the car before we took to the track for the race,” Johnson said.

“I feel like here, our cars have always performed well at Hendrick Motorsports with high-vertical loading and this track certainly has a lot of that. Martinsville seems like it’s slipped away from us a little bit, performance-wise, but at Dover, we seem to come back here and repeat each time.”

Martin Truex Jr. ended up second (161.718 mph) and Erik Jones was third (161.435 mph). Kyle Larson and Aric Almirola completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Daniel Suarez, William Byron, Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer and pole-winner Chase Elliott.

Read Also:

Among the drivers who ran 10 consecutive laps, Larson was the fastest, followed by Jones, Truex, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski.

The final 50-minute practice session was the only one of the day as heavy fog canceled Saturday’s morning session.

Larson's average speed for 10 consecutive laps was 159.747 mph if you want to throw in there

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 59 22.241     161.863
2 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 66 22.261 0.020 0.020 161.718
3 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 63 22.300 0.059 0.039 161.435
4 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 60 22.341 0.100 0.041 161.139
5 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 39 22.373 0.132 0.032 160.908
6 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 68 22.379 0.138 0.006 160.865
7 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 71 22.384 0.143 0.005 160.829
8 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 42 22.443 0.202 0.059 160.406
9 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 69 22.458 0.217 0.015 160.299
10 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 64 22.471 0.230 0.013 160.206
11 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 58 22.478 0.237 0.007 160.157
12 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 62 22.505 0.264 0.027 159.964
13 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 52 22.522 0.281 0.017 159.844
14 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 60 22.530 0.289 0.008 159.787
15 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 56 22.537 0.296 0.007 159.737
16 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 81 22.547 0.306 0.010 159.666
17 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 50 22.578 0.337 0.031 159.447
18 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 47 22.581 0.340 0.003 159.426
19 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 35 22.617 0.376 0.036 159.172
20 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 31 22.629 0.388 0.012 159.088
21 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 47 22.631 0.390 0.002 159.074
22 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 55 22.670 0.429 0.039 158.800
23 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 47 22.692 0.451 0.022 158.646
24 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 46 22.743 0.502 0.051 158.290
25 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 42 22.826 0.585 0.083 157.715
26 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 30 22.853 0.612 0.027 157.529
27 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 19 22.934 0.693 0.081 156.972
28 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 27 22.941 0.700 0.007 156.924
29 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 20 22.968 0.727 0.027 156.740
30 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 44 23.027 0.786 0.059 156.338
31 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 16 23.264 1.023 0.237 154.746
32 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 19 23.354 1.113 0.090 154.149
33 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 45 23.466 1.225 0.112 153.413
34 52 United States B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 10 23.506 1.265 0.040 153.152
35 51 Cody Ware  Ford 15 23.617 1.376 0.111 152.433
36 77 United States Quin Houff  Chevrolet 7 23.965 1.724 0.348 150.219
37 27 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 14 24.171 1.930 0.206 148.939
Next article
Hendrick Motorsports starts eSports gaming club

Previous article

Hendrick Motorsports starts eSports gaming club
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Dover
Author Jim Utter
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Spa WEC: Alonso, Buemi, Nakajima win snow-hit race Spa-Francorchamps (2019)
WEC / Race report

Spa WEC: Alonso, Buemi, Nakajima win snow-hit race

58m ago
Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas Yamaha 1-2 in qualifying Article
MotoGP

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas Yamaha 1-2 in qualifying

Vettel: "I'm not driving at my best right now" Article
Formula 1

Vettel: "I'm not driving at my best right now"

Latest videos
Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Apr 2, 2019
NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Mar 28, 2019

News in depth
11-time Dover winner Jimmie Johnson fastest in final practice
NASCAR Cup

11-time Dover winner Jimmie Johnson fastest in final practice

Hendrick Motorsports starts eSports gaming club
eSports

Hendrick Motorsports starts eSports gaming club

Chase Elliott wins Dover pole with track record lap
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott wins Dover pole with track record lap

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.