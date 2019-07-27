NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
04 Jul
-
06 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Pocono NASCAR doubleheader set for pair of 350-mile Cup races

shares
comments
Pocono NASCAR doubleheader set for pair of 350-mile Cup races
By:
Jul 27, 2019, 5:16 PM

Pocono Raceway’s debut of a doubleheader in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series next year is tentatively scheduled for a pair of 350-mile races.

NASCAR and Pocono track officials on Saturday unveiled some of the details of NASCAR’s venture into its first doubleheader weekend, which will take place next June. 

The Pocono weekend will consists of five races – an ARCA event on Thursday, June 25; a 200-mile Truck race and tentative 350-mile Cup race on Saturday, June 27; and a 225-mile Xfinity race and 350-mile Cup race on Sunday, June 28.

The length of Cup race No. 1 remains “slightly in flux” barring some final details but race No. 2 will definitely be 350 miles in length.

“We’re excited for 2020. We can’t wait to see what this looks like,” said track president Ben May. “I keep calling it a race fan’s dream – a bucket list event.”

Read Also:

Cup series teams will use the same car for both Cup races during the doubleheader weekend. There will be a standard single-car qualifying for Cup race No. 1 and the lineup for Cup race No. 2 will be set by an invert finish of lead-lap cars from race No. 1. 

Using the last two Pocono Cup races as an example, the driver starting on the pole for race No. 2 based on the invert would be would be Bubba Wallace and J.J. Yeley.

Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, said a current Cup driver suggested the invert for the second race and it was well received.

“This is the first time we’ve really attempted something of this nature with a doubleheader weekend,” Miller said. “Obviously, there have been a lot of challenges and a lot of collaboration to get to this point. 

“We still have some work to do on the rules of the competition.”

Track CEO Nick Igdalsky said he has not received any firm commitment from the IndyCar Series to continue in either the 2020 or 2021 season.

Tentative 2020 Pocono Raceway NASCAR Doubleheader schedule

Thursday, June 25
ARCA practice and qualifying

ARCA race (200 miles)

Friday, June 26

Cup Series practice

Truck series practice and qualifying

Cup Series qualifying for Race 1 

Saturday, June 27

Xfinity Series practice

Truck race (200 miles)

Cup Series race No. 1 (tentatively 350 miles)

Sunday, June 28

Xfinity Series qualifying

Xfinity Series race (225 miles)

Cup Series race No. 2 (350 miles)

Next article
Erik Jones leads final Cup practice at Pocono

Previous article

Erik Jones leads final Cup practice at Pocono

Next article

Kevin Harvick tops Joey Logano for Pocono pole

Kevin Harvick tops Joey Logano for Pocono pole
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Darlington

Darlington

30 Aug - 1 Sep
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest 01:59
NASCAR Cup

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating' 06:20
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating'

Latest news

The other side of Alex Bowman - Part 8
NAS

The other side of Alex Bowman - Part 8

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy
NAS

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy

Hamlin ended one Cinderella story in hopes of writing his own
NAS

Hamlin ended one Cinderella story in hopes of writing his own

Jimmie Johnson needs to 'clean things up' to make playoffs
NAS

Jimmie Johnson needs to 'clean things up' to make playoffs

Kyle Busch: "Flat out getting our ass kicked by our teammates"
NAS

Kyle Busch: "Flat out getting our ass kicked by our teammates"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.