Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Duels at Daytona in
21 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
05 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona GP
21 Feb
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
240 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
247 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
261 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
07 Nov
Next event in
268 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Qualifying report

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

shares
comments
Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row
By:

Alex Bowman rocketed to the Daytona 500 pole as Hendrick Motorsports swept the front row.

Bowman’s average lap speed of 191.261 mph led the way in Wednesday night’s qualifying session as he easily topped his Hendrick teammate William Byron to make his record fourth consecutive front row start in the season opener.

Byron ended up second (190.219 mph), which also locked him into the Sunday’s starting lineup at Daytona International Speedway.

It’s also the seventh consecutive Daytona 500 a team powered by a Hendrick engine started on the pole.

“I mean it doesn’t have a whole lot to do with me, right? It’s a testament to the guys on this team and everybody back at the shop at Hendrick Motorsports,” Bowman said. “They work so hard on these superspeedway cars – they’re beautiful when they get to the race track.

“Our Ally Camaro obviously has been really fast since we unloaded. We focused a lot on trying to win the pole for the 500. It means a lot to us and obviously we were able to achieve that.

“Just really proud of everyone. It feels really good. It’s just awesome to be driving this No. 48 car.”

Aric Almirola (190.178 mph) ended up third and the top Ford, Bubba Wallace was fourth-fastest (189.577 mph) and the top Toyota and Ryan Preece (189.565 mph) ended up fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez.

By posting the fastest speeds among the teams without charters, both David Ragan and Preece are guaranteed a starting position in the Daytona 500.

The remainder of the 500 lineup will be set by the results of Thursday night’s qualifying races.

Noah Gragson, who was attempting to make the Daytona 500 with Beard Motorsports in the No. 62 Chevrolet, was unable to make a qualifying attempt as his car failed inspection three times.

He will have to start from the rear of the field of his qualifying race Thursday night and his performance in that event will be the only way he can make the field of the Daytona 500.

Derrike Cope also failed to make a qualifying attempt as his team needed to change batteries but could not complete it within the five-minute clock.

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

Previous article

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car

7h
2
Formula 1

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty

1d
3
NASCAR Cup

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

26min
4
Formula 1

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative

4h
5
Formula 1

The Senna saga that Hamilton’s new F1 deal avoids

1d
Latest news
Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row
NAS

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

26m
2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars
NAS

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

5h
Bubba Wallace leads opening Daytona 500 practice
NAS

Bubba Wallace leads opening Daytona 500 practice

8h
Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension
NAS

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension

9h
Truex: Daytona needs to “figure out” keeping chicane mud off track
NAS

Truex: Daytona needs to “figure out” keeping chicane mud off track

10h
Latest videos
Reverse: How Denny Hamlin lost the lead to win the 2020 Daytona 500 08:25:37
NASCAR Cup
5h

Reverse: How Denny Hamlin lost the lead to win the 2020 Daytona 500

Martin Truex Jr. spins, hits wall while leading in Busch Clash 00:43
NASCAR Cup
6h

Martin Truex Jr. spins, hits wall while leading in Busch Clash

Final Laps: Kyle Busch pulls ahead last minute to win Busch Clash 01:28
NASCAR Cup
6h

Final Laps: Kyle Busch pulls ahead last minute to win Busch Clash

Elliott after Busch Clash: ‘Certainly didn’t need to wreck (Blaney)’ 01:00
NASCAR Cup
6h

Elliott after Busch Clash: ‘Certainly didn’t need to wreck (Blaney)’

Championship or bust: Drivers share their 2021 expectations 08:25:22
NASCAR Cup
9h

Championship or bust: Drivers share their 2021 expectations

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Bubba Wallace leads opening Daytona 500 practice Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Bubba Wallace leads opening Daytona 500 practice

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension

NFL's Antonio Williams to invest in NASCAR driver Joe Graf Jr.
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

NFL's Antonio Williams to invest in NASCAR driver Joe Graf Jr.

Trending Today

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Qualifying report

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative

The Senna saga that Hamilton’s new F1 deal avoids
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The Senna saga that Hamilton’s new F1 deal avoids

Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked

Ferrari eyeing revolutionary F1 engine design for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari eyeing revolutionary F1 engine design for 2022

NFL's Antonio Williams to invest in NASCAR driver Joe Graf Jr.
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

NFL's Antonio Williams to invest in NASCAR driver Joe Graf Jr.

Latest news

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row
NAS NASCAR Cup / Qualifying report

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

Bubba Wallace leads opening Daytona 500 practice
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Bubba Wallace leads opening Daytona 500 practice

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.