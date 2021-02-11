Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field

NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Duels at Daytona in
08 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona GP
21 Feb
Next event in
9 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Next event in
16 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Next event in
23 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Next event in
30 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Next event in
37 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Next event in
44 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
57 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
65 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
72 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
79 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
86 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
93 days
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
100 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
107 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
114 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
121 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
128 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
134 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
135 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
142 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
149 days
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
156 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
177 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
184 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
191 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
197 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
205 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
211 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
218 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
226 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
233 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
240 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
247 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
254 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
261 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
07 Nov
Next event in
268 days
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Breaking news

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field

By:

Eight teams came to Daytona International Speedway this week to fight it out over four starting spots in the in the Daytona 500.

Following Wednesday night’s qualifying session, two of those four positions are now claimed.

As the two drivers with the fastest qualifying speeds among the eight non-charter teams, Ryan Preece (eighth-fastest overall) and David Ragan (13th fastest) are guaranteed to start in Sunday’s race.

Two spots remain – the highest finishing non-charter team in each of Thursday night’s qualifying races.

Preece was especially relieved by his performance. He is planning to run a second full season in the Cup Series with JTG Daugherty but his No. 37 Chevrolet team does not have a charter this season, which meant he had to race his way into the 500.

Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Cottonelle

Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Cottonelle

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

“I knew we would have speed in our No. 37 Chevrolet, but I am really proud of the effort that everyone at JTG Daugherty Racing organization put in to get our car as fast as it is and qualify on speed into the Daytona 500,” Preece said.

“We ran some solid laps in practice and I think that prepared me for tonight to put down one solid lap to qualify us in to the race on Sunday.”

Once he knew his spot in the 500 was secure, Preece left DIS and headed to nearby New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway, where he started last in the John Blewett III Memorial 76 modified race.

“This is the best start to Speedweeks and the 2021 season that we could think of and I’m looking forward to a strong night tomorrow and a stronger race on Sunday,” Preece said.

For Ragan, the stakes weren’t quite as high but as his only scheduled race in 2021, he didn’t want to miss out taking the green flag.

David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang

David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

“It was a different feeling to come to Daytona and not be locked in and knowing that I had a lot of pressure. I mean, I had a sponsor and employees that our car owner Bob Jenkins invests a lot of money and I didn’t want to let those guys down,” Ragan said.

“I really thought it could happen either way. I knew we had a good chance to qualify in and race in. They built this car new over the offseason. Doug Yates has great horsepower, but we’re going against some pretty fast race cars.

“I knew that regardless of what happened I was going to give God the glory and it was going to be meant to be whatever happened.”

