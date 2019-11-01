Clint Bowyer tops Friday's first Cup practice at Texas

Bowyer’s average lap speed of 188.679 mph was set about two-thirds of the way through the 50-minute session and held up until the end.

In 27 career starts at Texas, Bowyer has never won but has four top-five and 12 top-10 finishes, including his runner-up effort in March to eventual winner Denny Hamlin.

Kurt Busch ended up second (188.324 mph) and Hamlin was third (187.500 mph) and fastest of the remaining playoff drivers.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was fourth and Erik Jones rounded out the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Aric Almirola, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick.

Both Ryan Blaney and J.J. Yeley had to sit out the final 15 minutes of practice for being late out of the garage for qualifying last weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.