R
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Final Practice in
00 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
01 Seconds
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
6 days
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
13 days
NASCAR Cup / Texas II / Practice report

Clint Bowyer tops Friday's first Cup practice at Texas

By:
Nov 1, 2019, 8:08 PM

Clint Bowyer, who finished second in the spring race at Texas Motor Speedway, ended up fastest in Friday’s first Cup Series practice session.

Bowyer’s average lap speed of 188.679 mph was set about two-thirds of the way through the 50-minute session and held up until the end.

In 27 career starts at Texas, Bowyer has never won but has four top-five and 12 top-10 finishes, including his runner-up effort in March to eventual winner Denny Hamlin.

Kurt Busch ended up second (188.324 mph) and Hamlin was third (187.500 mph) and fastest of the remaining playoff drivers.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was fourth and Erik Jones rounded out the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Aric Almirola, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick.

Both Ryan Blaney and J.J. Yeley had to sit out the final 15 minutes of practice for being late out of the garage for qualifying last weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 35 28.620     188.679
2 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 26 28.636 00.016 00.016 188.574
3 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 26 28.674 00.054 00.038 188.324
4 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 24 28.790 00.170 00.116 187.565
5 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 22 28.791 00.171 00.001 187.559
6 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 37 28.801 00.181 00.010 187.493
7 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 38 28.808 00.188 00.007 187.448
8 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 17 28.829 00.209 00.021 187.311
9 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 29 28.831 00.211 00.002 187.298
10 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 31 28.873 00.253 00.042 187.026
11 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 38 28.889 00.269 00.016 186.922
12 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 28 28.890 00.270 00.001 186.916
13 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 39 28.913 00.293 00.023 186.767
14 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 31 28.951 00.331 00.038 186.522
15 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 32 28.958 00.338 00.007 186.477
16 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 38 28.963 00.343 00.005 186.445
17 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 33 28.970 00.350 00.007 186.400
18 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 30 28.973 00.353 00.003 186.380
19 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 29 28.998 00.378 00.025 186.220
20 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 37 29.007 00.387 00.009 186.162
21 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 21 29.029 00.409 00.022 186.021
22 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 29 29.068 00.448 00.039 185.771
23 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 17 29.085 00.465 00.017 185.663
24 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 25 29.094 00.474 00.009 185.605
25 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 31 29.113 00.493 00.019 185.484
26 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 44 29.143 00.523 00.030 185.293
27 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 35 29.218 00.598 00.075 184.818
28 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 29 29.259 00.639 00.041 184.559
29 36 United States John Hunter Nemechek  Ford 24 29.267 00.647 00.008 184.508
30 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 37 29.312 00.692 00.045 184.225
31 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 40 29.383 00.763 00.071 183.780
32 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 26 29.397 00.777 00.014 183.692
33 27 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 15 29.642 01.022 00.245 182.174
34 53 United States J.J. Yeley  Ford 5 29.697 01.077 00.055 181.837
35 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 18 29.809 01.189 00.112 181.153
36 52 United States Garrett Smithley  Ford 4 29.930 01.310 00.121 180.421
37 77 United States Quin Houff  Chevrolet 18 29.993 01.373 00.063 180.042
38 51 United States Josh Bilicki  Chevrolet 10 30.013 01.393 00.020 179.922
39 15 United States Joe Nemechek  Chevrolet 6 30.308 01.688 00.295 178.171

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Texas II
Drivers Clint Bowyer
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Texas II

Texas II

1 Nov - 3 Nov
Final Practice Starts in
00 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
01 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 1 Nov
15:05
14:05
Final Practice Fri 1 Nov
17:05
16:05
Qualifying Sat 2 Nov
19:05
18:05
Race Sun 3 Nov
15:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

