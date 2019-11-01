Clint Bowyer tops Friday's first Cup practice at Texas
Clint Bowyer, who finished second in the spring race at Texas Motor Speedway, ended up fastest in Friday’s first Cup Series practice session.
Bowyer’s average lap speed of 188.679 mph was set about two-thirds of the way through the 50-minute session and held up until the end.
In 27 career starts at Texas, Bowyer has never won but has four top-five and 12 top-10 finishes, including his runner-up effort in March to eventual winner Denny Hamlin.
Kurt Busch ended up second (188.324 mph) and Hamlin was third (187.500 mph) and fastest of the remaining playoff drivers.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was fourth and Erik Jones rounded out the top-five.
Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Aric Almirola, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick.
Both Ryan Blaney and J.J. Yeley had to sit out the final 15 minutes of practice for being late out of the garage for qualifying last weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|35
|28.620
|188.679
|2
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|26
|28.636
|00.016
|00.016
|188.574
|3
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|26
|28.674
|00.054
|00.038
|188.324
|4
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Ford
|24
|28.790
|00.170
|00.116
|187.565
|5
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|22
|28.791
|00.171
|00.001
|187.559
|6
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|37
|28.801
|00.181
|00.010
|187.493
|7
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|38
|28.808
|00.188
|00.007
|187.448
|8
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|17
|28.829
|00.209
|00.021
|187.311
|9
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|29
|28.831
|00.211
|00.002
|187.298
|10
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|31
|28.873
|00.253
|00.042
|187.026
|11
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|38
|28.889
|00.269
|00.016
|186.922
|12
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|28
|28.890
|00.270
|00.001
|186.916
|13
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|39
|28.913
|00.293
|00.023
|186.767
|14
|6
|Ryan Newman
|Ford
|31
|28.951
|00.331
|00.038
|186.522
|15
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|32
|28.958
|00.338
|00.007
|186.477
|16
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Chevrolet
|38
|28.963
|00.343
|00.005
|186.445
|17
|21
|Paul Menard
|Ford
|33
|28.970
|00.350
|00.007
|186.400
|18
|95
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Toyota
|30
|28.973
|00.353
|00.003
|186.380
|19
|41
|Daniel Suarez
|Ford
|29
|28.998
|00.378
|00.025
|186.220
|20
|47
|Ryan Preece
|Chevrolet
|37
|29.007
|00.387
|00.009
|186.162
|21
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|21
|29.029
|00.409
|00.022
|186.021
|22
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|29
|29.068
|00.448
|00.039
|185.771
|23
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|17
|29.085
|00.465
|00.017
|185.663
|24
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|25
|29.094
|00.474
|00.009
|185.605
|25
|8
|Daniel Hemric
|Chevrolet
|31
|29.113
|00.493
|00.019
|185.484
|26
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|44
|29.143
|00.523
|00.030
|185.293
|27
|43
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Chevrolet
|35
|29.218
|00.598
|00.075
|184.818
|28
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|29
|29.259
|00.639
|00.041
|184.559
|29
|36
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Ford
|24
|29.267
|00.647
|00.008
|184.508
|30
|96
|Parker Kligerman
|Toyota
|37
|29.312
|00.692
|00.045
|184.225
|31
|38
|David Ragan
|Ford
|40
|29.383
|00.763
|00.071
|183.780
|32
|32
|Corey Lajoie
|Ford
|26
|29.397
|00.777
|00.014
|183.692
|33
|27
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|15
|29.642
|01.022
|00.245
|182.174
|34
|53
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|5
|29.697
|01.077
|00.055
|181.837
|35
|00
|Landon Cassill
|Chevrolet
|18
|29.809
|01.189
|00.112
|181.153
|36
|52
|Garrett Smithley
|Ford
|4
|29.930
|01.310
|00.121
|180.421
|37
|77
|Quin Houff
|Chevrolet
|18
|29.993
|01.373
|00.063
|180.042
|38
|51
|Josh Bilicki
|Chevrolet
|10
|30.013
|01.393
|00.020
|179.922
|39
|15
|Joe Nemechek
|Chevrolet
|6
|30.308
|01.688
|00.295
|178.171
Previous article
Stewart considers NASCAR race return on Xfinity road course
Next article
Denny Hamlin to have offseason shoulder surgery
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Texas II
|Drivers
|Clint Bowyer
|Author
|Jim Utter
Clint Bowyer tops Friday's first Cup practice at Texas
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|First Practice
|Fri 1 Nov
|
15:05
14:05
|
|Final Practice
|Fri 1 Nov
|
17:05
16:05
|
|Qualifying
|Sat 2 Nov
|
19:05
18:05
|
|Race
|Sun 3 Nov
|
15:00
14:00
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by