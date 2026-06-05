Isle of Man TT 2026: Senior TT halted, postponed after accident

The Senior TT was shortened from six to four laps, and moved to Friday as part of an altered 2026 Isle of Man TT schedule due to weather. It was set to be the third race of the day after the Supersport TT and Sportbike TT, both won by Michael Dunlop.

However, it was Dean Harrison in control of the Senior TT at the end of Lap 1, 12 seconds ahead of Peter Hickman, with Joshua Brookes leading the fight for the final podium spot after overtaking Dunlop. Harrison continued to add to his advantage, but the race was about to come to abrupt end.

The Senior TT was suddenly red-flagged on the second lap of the race as Harrison went through Ramsey, due to an incident on the 11th milestone of the course.

“The competitor involved at the time of issue is reported as conscious and talking, and has been taken to Noble's Hospital via Airmed for further assessment and treatment," per a statement from race organizers.

Due to less than 50% of the race being completed, Friday's running could not be declared official. The Senior TT has again been rescheduled, this time to Saturday at 12:00, local time. The second Carole Nash Sportbike TT is set to follow at 15:00, local time. There was also supposed to be a Superstock TT on Saturday, but that has been cancelled.

However, weather is again a very real concern as we head into the weekend.

Last year's Senior TT was completely called off due to high winds and other weather concerns, with Davey Todd winning the most recent Senior TT in 2024.