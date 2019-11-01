NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
First Practice in progress . . .
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Stewart considers NASCAR race return on Xfinity road course

shares
comments
Slider
List

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, and Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, and Tony Stewart
1/10

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, rides with Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, rides with Tony Stewart
2/10

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, rides in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, rides in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
3/10

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart talks to Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

NASCAR Cup driver Tony Stewart talks to Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
4/10

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
5/10

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
6/10

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
7/10

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
8/10

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
9/10

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
10/10

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

By:
Nov 1, 2019, 6:15 PM

Three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart admits that Thursday’s demonstration run in a Ford Mustang has “given me the itch” to make a racing return to stock car competition.

Stewart retired from fulltime NASCAR competition at the end of the 2016 season, and has since focused on his co-ownership role of the Stewart-Haas Racing team and running his Eldora Speedway track. He has continued racing on dirt tracks in winged sprint cars around the country.

Stewart played chauffeur to the Haas F1 Team’s drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen around the Austin road course, and afterwards admitted that he has had some talks with his team about running the road course races in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series in future.

“To go out there and run laps it was fun,” said Stewart. “The sad part is, it’s kinda frustrating, 'cause it’s given me the itch to get back in one, and I swore I never would after I retired!

“We’ve joked around, and talked a little bit about running an Xfinity race on the road courses, because I always enjoyed the road courses.”

He later told SiriusXM: “I’d say even though I’m officially retired, I might do a Dale [Earnhardt] Jr and pull a one-off here or there. It doesn’t mean we’re doing it, it doesn’t mean we’re trying to put something together, it just means it could possibly be on the radar.”

The Xfinity series visits Watkins Glen, Mid-Ohio and Road America during August, and the Charlotte Roval in September each year.

Read Also:

Stewart believes that Austin would be a great venue for NASCAR to race around, and said that he enjoyed his brief run there on Thursday in his first Cup car outing for three years.

“To be able to come here, it was a lot of fun to do it, to come to a new track,” he said. “I hadn’t seen a whole lap, didn’t even know what the layout was until a friend sent me a YouTube video of an in-car of a Trans-Am car, so I could at least see what a lap looked like.

“That was three days ago, but two nights ago I went to a friend’s house and got on iRacing. At least I made some laps in a computer car. At least when I came over the blind brow of a hill I knew where to go, so it wasn’t ‘oh there’s a concession stand, I don’t think I’m in the right place!’

“This track is really fun, it’s got a lot of character and it’s a really technical course.”

Next article
Go Fas Racing forms technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing

Previous article

Go Fas Racing forms technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Tony Stewart
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Texas II

Texas II

1 Nov - 3 Nov
First Practice In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 1 Nov
15:05
14:05
Final Practice Fri 1 Nov
17:05
16:05
Qualifying Sat 2 Nov
19:05
18:05
Race Sun 3 Nov
15:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1/NASCAR Texas clash "asinine", says Tony Stewart

2
Formula 1

United States GP: Verstappen heads Vettel in FP1, Hamilton eighth

1h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton/Rossi ride swap locked in for December

4
Formula 1

Hulkenberg sees Alfa as last chance to secure 2020 F1 seat

5
Formula 1

Hamilton's engineer Bonnington returns ahead of schedule

2h

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Stewart considers NASCAR race return on Xfinity road course
NAS

Stewart considers NASCAR race return on Xfinity road course

Go Fas Racing forms technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing
NAS

Go Fas Racing forms technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing

NASCAR Cup/Xfinity Texas playoff weekend schedule
NAS

NASCAR Cup/Xfinity Texas playoff weekend schedule

Stewart says Button’s interest in NASCAR is “great for our sport”
NAS

Stewart says Button’s interest in NASCAR is “great for our sport”

Can Harvick make it three 'clutch moments' in a row at Texas?
NAS

Can Harvick make it three 'clutch moments' in a row at Texas?

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.