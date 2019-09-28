NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Race in
23 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte II / Practice report

Chase Elliott tops final practice; issues for Truex, Bowman

shares
comments
Chase Elliott tops final practice; issues for Truex, Bowman
By:
Sep 28, 2019, 7:14 PM

Chase Elliott, who won the most recent road course race in the NASCAR Cup Series, led the way in Saturday’s final practice at the Charlotte Roval.

Elliott’s average lap speed of 102.101 mph knocked Martin Truex Jr. (102.009 mph) from the top spot late in the incident-filled 50-minute session.

In the final seconds of practice, Alex Bowman spun around in Turn 4 and slammed into the tire barrier, doing extensive damage to his No. 88 Chevrolet. Bowman had posted the 10th-fastest time in practice and was scheduled to start second in Sunday’s Bank of America 400.

 

Bowman’s damage means the No. 88 will move to a backup car and he will have to start the race from the rear of the field.

Read Also:

Truex, too, had serious issues.  

About eight minutes into the session, Truex slowed approaching the backstretch chicane and blew the engine after missing a shift, going from second to first-gear. Fluid was dropped on the track as Truex’s No. 19 Toyota came to a stop on the track.

 

Truex will have to change engines which means he will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

“We had a good car, we had a good qualifying effort (eighth). It’s going to be hard to start from the back and hate all the extra work from for my guys,” Truex said. “I apologize to them. I’m not sure how it happened.”

Brad Keselowski ended up third-fastest in single-lap speeds (101.890 mph). Clint Bowyer and Michael McDowell completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Ryan Blaney, pole-winner William Byron, Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch and Bowman.

About 23 minutes into the session, Jimmie Johnson spun off Turn 5 to bring out a caution but it didn’t appear to suffer much damage and he was able to drive away.

Also in the final minute, Austin Dillon went around in the area of Turn 6 but was able to continue on without an issue.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 23 1'21.801     102.101
2 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 3 1'21.875 0.074 0.074 102.009
3 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 21 1'21.970 0.169 0.095 101.891
4 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 22 1'22.063 0.262 0.093 101.775
5 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 17 1'22.079 0.278 0.016 101.756
6 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 14 1'22.134 0.333 0.055 101.687
7 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 20 1'22.172 0.371 0.038 101.640
8 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 19 1'22.196 0.395 0.024 101.611
9 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 20 1'22.208 0.407 0.012 101.596
10 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 18 1'22.281 0.480 0.073 101.506
11 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 20 1'22.340 0.539 0.059 101.433
12 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 18 1'22.412 0.611 0.072 101.344
13 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 8 1'22.439 0.638 0.027 101.311
14 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 21 1'22.520 0.719 0.081 101.212
15 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 16 1'22.550 0.749 0.030 101.175
16 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 21 1'22.596 0.795 0.046 101.119
17 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 11 1'22.607 0.806 0.011 101.105
18 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 17 1'22.611 0.810 0.004 101.100
19 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 20 1'22.715 0.914 0.104 100.973
20 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 13 1'22.777 0.976 0.062 100.898
21 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 16 1'22.855 1.054 0.078 100.803
22 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 20 1'22.865 1.064 0.010 100.790
23 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 17 1'22.891 1.090 0.026 100.759
24 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 16 1'23.060 1.259 0.169 100.554
25 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 15 1'23.070 1.269 0.010 100.542
26 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 17 1'23.128 1.327 0.058 100.472
27 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 18 1'23.185 1.384 0.057 100.403
28 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 14 1'23.194 1.393 0.009 100.392
29 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 20 1'23.453 1.652 0.259 100.080
30 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 22 1'23.622 1.821 0.169 99.878
31 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 4 1'24.886 3.085 1.264 98.391
32 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 14 1'25.504 3.703 0.618 97.680
Next article
Alex Bowman: "Pretty unacceptable" to miss next playoff round

Previous article

Alex Bowman: "Pretty unacceptable" to miss next playoff round
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Charlotte II
Drivers Chase Elliott
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Charlotte II

Charlotte II

27 Sep - 29 Sep
Race Starts in
23 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 27 Sep
01:05
12:05
Qualifying Fri 27 Sep
05:40
16:40
Second Practice Sat 28 Sep
00:05
11:05
Final practice Sat 28 Sep
03:00
14:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
03:30
14:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Toro Rosso requests 2020 name change to AlphaTauri

2
Formula 1

F1 bosses address drivers over reverse-grid concerns

1h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes: McLaren supply not the "start of a works deal"

3h
4
FIA F2

Correa’s lungs improve, chooses surgery over amputation

5
Formula 1

Ferrari's top speed advantage like a "jet mode" - Hamilton

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup
Mar 28, 2019

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Chase Elliott tops final practice; issues for Truex, Bowman
NAS

Chase Elliott tops final practice; issues for Truex, Bowman

Alex Bowman: "Pretty unacceptable" to miss next playoff round
NAS

Alex Bowman: "Pretty unacceptable" to miss next playoff round

Ryan Blaney fastest in Saturday morning practice at Roval
NAS

Ryan Blaney fastest in Saturday morning practice at Roval

Stenhouse "blindsided" by firing from Roush Fenway
NAS

Stenhouse "blindsided" by firing from Roush Fenway

Newgarden wanted to "put on a little bit of a show" at Roval
Indy

Newgarden wanted to "put on a little bit of a show" at Roval

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.