NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte II / Race report

Caution for late wreck hands Kyle Larson Stage 1 win at Roval

shares
comments
Caution for late wreck hands Kyle Larson Stage 1 win at Roval
By:
Sep 29, 2019, 7:32 PM

A late-stage caution cemented a surprise win for Kyle Larson in the first stage of Sunday’s Bank of America 400 at the Charlotte Roval.

Larson got around Byron through Turn 1 on a restart on Lap 23 of 25 as the field wrecked behind them and a caution was displayed.

The race did not restart before the conclusion, securing Larson’s stage win. Clint Bowyer ended up third, Joey Logano fourth and Ryan Blaney fifth.

Erik Jones, who was last in the playoff standings entering the race, was involved in the wreck and had to take his No. 20 Toyota to the garage, his race and playoff run ending early.

Byron, who started on the pole, led the first lap but Alex Bowman spun coming to the backstretch chicane and Martin Truex Jr. drove through it.

 

Truex served a penalty on the frontstretch for missing the chicane while Bowman pit under green for four new tires. Bowman dropped to 40th in the running order.

After a review, NASCAR determined both Bubba Wallace and Bowman also had to serve stop-and-go penalties for missing the backstretch chicane on the first lap.

After five laps, Byron had built a 2.4-second lead over Jimmie Johnson with Logano running in third. 

On Lap 8, Truex again missed the backstretch chicane and had to serve a stop-and-go penalty.

With 15 laps remaining in the first stage, Byron’s lead had expanded to 4.8 seconds over Johnson. Logano was third, Kevin Harvick fourth and Bowyer fifth.

On Lap 14, Larson moved into the top-five after getting around Bowyer. Harvick grabbed third from Logano at the entrance to the front chicane.

With 10 laps to go, Byron’s lead had ballooned to 5.7 seconds over Johnson with Harvick in third, 7 seconds behind the leader.

Harvick out-braked Johnson entering the back chicane on Lap 18 to grab the runner-up position and about 7 seconds behind Byron.

On Lap 20, Ryan Preece spun out in the middle of the back chicane to bring out the first caution of the race. Several drivers elected to pit but Byron remained on the track and in the lead. 

When the race returned to green on Lap 23, Byron was followed by Larson, Logano, Bowyer and Blaney.

Kurt Busch got into the back of Chris Buescher on the restart which triggered a multi-car wreck to put the race back under caution. Johnson, Jones, Bowman and Denny Hamlin were among the others involved.

 

Larson got around Byron just before the caution was displayed to take the lead and the race did not restart before the end of the stage.

Next article
Chase Elliott tops final practice; issues for Truex, Bowman

Previous article

Chase Elliott tops final practice; issues for Truex, Bowman

Next article

Chase Elliott wins Stage 2 at the Charlotte Roval

Chase Elliott wins Stage 2 at the Charlotte Roval
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Charlotte II
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Charlotte II

Charlotte II

27 Sep - 29 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 27 Sep
11:05
12:05
Qualifying Fri 27 Sep
15:40
16:40
Second Practice Sat 28 Sep
10:05
11:05
Final practice Sat 28 Sep
13:00
14:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
13:30
14:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Binotto details Ferrari's pre-Russian GP "deal"

2
Formula 1

Vettel believes he honoured Ferrari pre-race agreement

3
Formula 1

Team radio in full: Ferrari’s Sochi team orders controversy

4
Formula 1

Russian GP: Hamilton snatches win amid Ferrari dramas

5
Formula 1

Sainz: All midfield drivers frustrated by F1 not airing battles

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Chase Elliott wins Stage 2 at the Charlotte Roval
NAS

Chase Elliott wins Stage 2 at the Charlotte Roval

Caution for late wreck hands Kyle Larson Stage 1 win at Roval
NAS

Caution for late wreck hands Kyle Larson Stage 1 win at Roval

Chase Elliott tops final practice; issues for Truex, Bowman
NAS

Chase Elliott tops final practice; issues for Truex, Bowman

Alex Bowman: "Pretty unacceptable" to miss next playoff round
NAS

Alex Bowman: "Pretty unacceptable" to miss next playoff round

Ryan Blaney fastest in Saturday morning practice at Roval
NAS

Ryan Blaney fastest in Saturday morning practice at Roval

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.