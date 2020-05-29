Chase Elliott earns redemption with win at Charlotte

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Race in
9 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte II / Race report

Chase Elliott earns redemption with win at Charlotte

shares
comments
Chase Elliott earns redemption with win at Charlotte
By:
May 29, 2020, 3:22 AM

This time, everything went Chase Elliott’s way.

After losing out on the opportunity on victories in the final laps of the last two NASCAR Cup Series races, Elliott gained redemption, holding off Denny Hamlin to win Thursday night’s Alsco 500k at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Michael McDowell went spinning into the frontstretch grass off Turn 4 on the final lap but Elliott had already crossed the finish line to lock up his first series win of the 2020 season.

The win is seventh of Elliott’s career and first on Charlotte’s oval track. He won last fall on the Charlotte Roval.

 

"It's feels awesome. It's been a tough week for sure," Elliott said. "We've had some tough losses but that deal on Sunday night (in the Coca-Cola 600) was a heart-breaker. It's not the Coke 600 but any win in the Cup series is really hard to get. I just really appreciate everybody at Hendrick Motorsports across the street here. Everybody's been working really hard.

"I appreciate my team. Alan (Gustafson, crew chief) made a great call there at the end to get tuned up. Luckily, the run went long and I think that fell in our favor."

Asked about the last 10 laps, Elliott said, "I was just waiting for the caution to come out. If the caution didn't come out, I was thinking I was probably going to break something or I was going to crash. After the last last couple weeks, surely it was going to go green until the end. Hopefully we're back on the right path."

Ryan Blaney finished third, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fourth and Kurt Busch rounded out the top-five.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap cars pit with Alex Bowman the first off pit road. Clint Bowyer was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field.

On the restart on Lap 123, Bowman was followed by Logano, Harvick, Blaney and Elliott.

Harvick powered around Bowman on the outside coming off Turn 4 on Lap 126 to take the lead as Elliott moved into third.

With 75 laps to go, Harvick held a small lead over Bowman. Elliott remained in third, followed by Blaney and Logano.

On Lap 136, Bowman was forced to pit under green for repairs after he slapped the wall of Turn 4. When he returned to the track he was in 33rd and a lap down.

A caution came out on Lap 144 after Timmy Hill got into the Turn 4 wall. The lead-lap cars all pit with Harvick the first off pit road. Erik Jones was held a lap for pitting outside his pit box.

On the restart on Lap 150, Harvick was followed by Hamlin and Blaney.

Elliott got around Blaney and moved into the runner-up position behind Harvick on Lap 155.

With 35 laps remaining, Harvick maintained a small lead over Elliott with Blaney in third and Stenhouse moved into fourth.

With 27 laps to go, Elliott got around Harvick in lapped traffic in Turn 2 to take the lead for the first time in the race.

 

Blaney got around Harvick for second place with 22 laps to go as Elliott maintained his lead.

With 10 laps to go, Elliott held a 1.6-second lead over Blaney as Stenhouse moved up to third.

Read Also:

Stage 2

Bowman stayed out on a pit stop and cruised to the Stage 2 victory over Blaney.

Logano finished third, Elliott fourth and Harvick rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Logano the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 63, Logano led the way followed by Blaney and Harvick.

On Lap 65, Kyle Busch got a left-rear flat after going four-wide in Turn 2 and was forced to pit under green for fresh tires.

 

Harvick got around Logano on Lap 66 to move into the lead for the first time in the race. After pitting, Busch was in 38th and two laps down.

On Lap 74, Brennan Poole got into Quin Houff, who then tagged the wall and brought out a caution. Several cars elected to pit under the caution with Jones the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 79, Bowman – among those who stayed on the track – led the way followed by Logano and Blaney. Jones, the first of those who pit, restarted 15th.

With 30 laps remaining in the second stage, Bowman maintained a small lead over Logano with Blaney in third.

After 95 laps, Bowman’s lead had expanded to 1.5 second over second-place Blaney. Logano dropped to third and Elliott had moved up to fourth on fresher tires.

With five laps remaining in the second stage, Bowman held a more than 2-second lead over Blaney as Logano remained in third.

Stage 1

Logano held off teammate Blaney to claim the Stage 1 win that included a 75-minute red flag for rain and lightning. It was his second stage win of the 2020 season.

Matt DiBenedetto finished third, Harvick fourth and Bowman rounded out the top-five.

Byron started on the pole due to an invert but DiBenedetto quickly grabbed the lead on Lap 1 as a wrecked erupted involving Garrett Smithley and Joey Gase to bring out a caution.

On the restart on Lap 10, DiBenedetto was followed by Byron and Bowman. Byron quickly powered back around DiBendetto after the restart to reclaim the lead.

NASCAR put out a competition caution on Lap 21 to allow teams to check tire wear. Most lead-lap cars pit with Byron the first off pit road.

Both Hamlin and Bowyer were penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field. On the restart on Lap 25, Logano led the way as he elected not to pit.

On Lap 29, Matt Kenseth spun to bring out another caution. Keselowski also had to pit with a flat tire as he dropped multiple positions trying to get to pit road. During the caution, the race was placed under the red flag for lightning in the area.

The race returned to yellow around 9:10 p.m. ET and several drivers elected to pit under caution including Keselowski, Bowyer, William Byron and Christopher Bell.

The race returned to green on Lap 35 with Logano in the lead, followed by Blaney and DiBenedetto.

With 15 laps remaining in the stage, Logano held a 1.3-second lead over DiBenedetto as Blaney moved into the third position.

Aric Almirola was forced to start the race from the rear of the field for improper adjustments made to his car during impound.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led Retirement Points Bonus
1 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 208   28   49  
2 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 208 2.208     35  
3 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 208 2.685 2   52  
4 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 208 3.119     38  
5 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 208 6.164     40  
6 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 208 7.011 42   49  
7 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 208 7.824     30  
8 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 208 9.592     37  
9 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 208 10.335     28  
10 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 208 11.584 63   40  
11 48 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 208 11.714     26  
12 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 208 14.730 11   25  
13 38 United States John Hunter Nemechek Ford 208 16.072     27  
14 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 208 16.719     23  
15 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 208 18.349 10   30  
16 14 United States Clint Bowyer Ford 208 22.291     21  
17 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 208 24.162     20  
18 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 208 24.723     19  
19 32 United States Corey Lajoie Ford 208 26.184     18  
20 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 208 28.722     17  
21 95 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 208 29.790     18  
22 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 208 30.533     16  
23 42 United States Matt Kenseth Chevrolet 207 1 lap     14  
24 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 207 1 lap     13  
25 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 207 1 lap 1   12  
26 20 United States Erik Jones Toyota 207 1 lap     11  
27 13 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 207 1 lap     10  
28 96 Mexico Daniel Suarez Toyota 207 1 lap     9  
29 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 207 1 lap     8  
30 27 United States Gray Gaulding Ford 206 2 laps     7  
31 88 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 206 2 laps 51   22  
32 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 205 3 laps     5  
33 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 205 3 laps        
34 77 United States J.J. Yeley Chevrolet 204 4 laps        
35 78 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 203 5 laps        
36 7 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 200 8 laps        
37 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr. Chevrolet 165 43 laps   Accident 2  
38 15 United States Brennan Poole Chevrolet 86 122 laps   Accident 1  
39 51 United States Joey Gase Ford 8 200 laps   DVP    
40 53 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 0 208 laps   Accident

Next article
What time and channel is the NASCAR race today? How to watch the Alsco 500

Previous article

What time and channel is the NASCAR race today? How to watch the Alsco 500
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Charlotte II
Drivers Chase Elliott
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo held Ferrari talks before joining McLaren

2
Esports

Virtual Isle of Man TT announced, Hickman leads rider line-up

3
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott earns redemption with win at Charlotte

1h
4
Formula 1

McLaren Group income tumbles as COVID-19 crisis hits

5
Esports

Best of the banter – Supercars at Phillip Island/Interlagos

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Chase Elliott earns redemption with win at Charlotte
NAS

Chase Elliott earns redemption with win at Charlotte

What time and channel is the NASCAR race today? How to watch the Alsco 500
NAS

What time and channel is the NASCAR race today? How to watch the Alsco 500

Rain forces NASCAR to postpone Charlotte II to Thursday
NAS

Rain forces NASCAR to postpone Charlotte II to Thursday

The bounty on Kyle Busch remains as Truck Series resumes
NSTR

The bounty on Kyle Busch remains as Truck Series resumes

NASCAR suspends Hamlin's crew chief, car chief and engineer
NAS

NASCAR suspends Hamlin's crew chief, car chief and engineer

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.