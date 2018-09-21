Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Richmond II / Practice report

Brad Keselowski tops Truex in final practice at Richmond

Brad Keselowski tops Truex in final practice at Richmond
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Sep 21, 2018, 6:51 PM

Brad Keselowski, looking for his fourth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory, was fastest in final practice.

Keselowski, who is already locked in the playoffs’ second round thanks to his win last week at Las Vegas, posted the fastest average lap speed (120.224 mph) in the final practice session at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Keselowski is the third driver this season to win three consecutive races. In 18 career Cup starts at Richmond, he owns one win – the 2014 fall race, when he also started on the pole.

Martin Truex Jr. was second fastest (120.133 mph) and Austin Dillon was third (119.458 mph).  Ty Dillon and Ryan Newman completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson and Clint Bowyer.

“It was OK for us,” Blaney said of his final practice. “We learned a lot in the first practice. It’s hard testing here in the afternoon when it’s a night race.

“We made a couple mock (qualifying) runs. Hopefully, we can get a good solid run Saturday night. We’ve had our share of bad ones.”

Suarez ended the session with the top average lap speed among the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps (118.141 mph). Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones completed the top-five in that category.

Take a virtual lap around Richmond Raceway, courtesy of NASCAR Heat 3, which you can order now:

Cla # Driver 4506 Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 52 22.458     120.224
2 78 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 58 22.475 0.017 0.017 120.133
3 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 49 22.602 0.144 0.127 119.458
4 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 52 22.615 0.157 0.013 119.390
5 31 United States Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 60 22.631 0.173 0.016 119.305
6 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 48 22.657 0.199 0.026 119.168
7 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 34 22.693 0.235 0.036 118.979
8 19 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 66 22.695 0.237 0.002 118.969
9 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 54 22.699 0.241 0.004 118.948
10 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 32 22.708 0.250 0.009 118.901
11 51 United States Cole Custer  Ford 46 22.745 0.287 0.037 118.707
12 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 52 22.749 0.291 0.004 118.687
13 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 47 22.755 0.297 0.006 118.655
14 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 61 22.771 0.313 0.016 118.572
15 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 40 22.795 0.337 0.024 118.447
16 41 United States Kurt Busch  Ford 65 22.827 0.369 0.032 118.281
17 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 36 22.845 0.387 0.018 118.188
18 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 65 22.876 0.418 0.031 118.028
19 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 35 22.881 0.423 0.005 118.002
20 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 51 22.891 0.433 0.010 117.950
21 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 78 22.921 0.463 0.030 117.796
22 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 83 22.925 0.467 0.004 117.775
23 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 51 22.929 0.471 0.004 117.755
24 32 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 28 22.952 0.494 0.023 117.637
25 47 United States A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 44 22.954 0.496 0.002 117.627
26 6 United States Matt Kenseth  Ford 49 22.955 0.497 0.001 117.621
27 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 65 22.962 0.504 0.007 117.586
28 1 United States Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 78 22.988 0.530 0.026 117.453
29 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 52 22.988 0.530 0.000 117.453
30 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 63 23.026 0.568 0.038 117.259
31 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 46 23.046 0.588 0.020 117.157
32 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 44 23.145 0.687 0.099 116.656
33 72 United States Corey Lajoie  Chevrolet 32 23.203 0.745 0.058 116.364
34 95 United States Regan Smith  Chevrolet 36 23.316 0.858 0.113 115.800
35 96 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt  Toyota 38 23.400 0.942 0.084 115.385
36 99 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 29 23.494 1.036 0.094 114.923
37 23 Israel Alon Day  Toyota 41 23.685 1.227 0.191 113.996
38 52 United States Gray Gaulding  Ford 21 23.731 1.273 0.046 113.775
39 00 United States Joey Gase  Chevrolet 14 23.905 1.447 0.174 112.947
40 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 29 24.081 1.623 0.176 112.122
