NASCAR Cup / Charlotte Practice report

Austin Dillon and Chevrolet lead Coke 600 practice

By:

Austin Dillon, a previous winner of the Coca-Cola 600, led the way in Friday’s lone NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The 50-minute session also saw Chevrolets sweep the top four positions in single-car runs and eight of the top-10.

Erik Jones led the session most of the way until Kyle Larson jumped to the top with seven minutes remaining and Dillon grabbed the top spot with an average speed of 180.934 mph with two minutes to go.

Alex Bowman ended up second-fastest (180.807 mph), posting his best speed in the final minutes; Larson was third (180.807 mph); Jones ended up fourth (180.318 mph); and Joey Logano fifth (180.096 mph).

Rounding out the top-10 were Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., William Byron and Kyle Busch.

There were no on-track incidents during the session.

Kyle Busch (46) completed the most laps.

Larson posted the fastest average lap speed (179.006 mph) among those drivers that ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Byron and Reddick were second and third, respectively.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 35 29.845     180.935
2 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 25 29.861 0.016 0.016 180.838
3 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 22 29.866 0.021 0.005 180.808
4 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 13 29.947 0.102 0.081 180.319
5 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 38 29.984 0.139 0.037 180.096
6 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 36 29.991 0.146 0.007 180.054
7 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 42 30.002 0.157 0.011 179.988
8 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 21 30.015 0.170 0.013 179.910
9 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 34 30.053 0.208 0.038 179.683
10 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 46 30.114 0.269 0.061 179.319
11 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 37 30.137 0.292 0.023 179.182
12 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 41 30.153 0.308 0.016 179.087
13 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 40 30.180 0.335 0.027 178.926
14 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 43 30.203 0.358 0.023 178.790
15 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 31 30.211 0.366 0.008 178.743
16 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 38 30.223 0.378 0.012 178.672
17 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 43 30.223 0.378 0.000 178.672
18 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 24 30.253 0.408 0.030 178.495
19 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 33 30.259 0.414 0.006 178.459
20 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 44 30.265 0.420 0.006 178.424
21 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 28 30.269 0.424 0.004 178.400
22 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 41 30.274 0.429 0.005 178.371
23 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 37 30.287 0.442 0.013 178.294
24 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 23 30.296 0.451 0.009 178.241
25 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 42 30.311 0.466 0.015 178.153
26 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 35 30.336 0.491 0.025 178.006
27 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 35 30.444 0.599 0.108 177.375
28 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 21 30.454 0.609 0.010 177.317
29 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 41 30.455 0.610 0.001 177.311
30 77 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 20 30.464 0.619 0.009 177.258
31 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 25 30.465 0.620 0.001 177.253
32 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 9 30.878 1.033 0.413 174.882
33 53 United States Cody Ware Ford 7 30.894 1.049 0.016 174.791
34 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 11 30.999 1.154 0.105 174.199
35 51 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 10 31.489 1.644 0.490 171.488
36 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 18 31.737 1.892 0.248 170.148
37 15 Australia James Davison Chevrolet 25 31.860 2.015 0.123 169.492
38 66 United States David Starr Ford 29 32.164 2.319 0.304 167.890
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Charlotte
Drivers Austin Dillon
Teams Richard Childress Racing
Author Jim Utter

