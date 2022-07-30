Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis Practice report

Austin Cindric tops NASCAR Cup practice on Indy RC

Team Penske’s Austin Cindric topped Saturday morning’s lone NASCAR Cup Series practice session at the Indy Road Course.

Jim Utter
By:
Austin Cindric tops NASCAR Cup practice on Indy RC
Listen to this article

As it turned out, the top-four speeds all came from the first 20-minute session led by Cindric’s average lap speed of 98.446 mph.

Daniel Suarez was second (98.354 mph), Ryan Blaney third (98.168 mph), Ross Chastain fourth and Christopher Bell – fastest in Group B – ended up fifth-fastest overall.

Group B

Bell was fastest in the second 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 98.089 mph.

Tyler Reddick ended up second (97.881 mph) and A.J. Allmendinger – who won this race a year ago – was third (97.875 mph).

Kevin Harvick and Joey Hand rounded out the top-five.

Just more than five minutes into the session, Corey LaJoie spun in Turn 11 and briefly went off course and but didn’t appear to suffer any damage to his No. 7 Chevrolet.

With about seven minutes remaining in the session, Erik Jones locked up in Turn 12 and briefly went off course.

Group A

Cindric led the way in the first 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 98.446 mph.

Suarez ended up second-fastest (98.354 mph) and Blaney made a run late in the session to get to third (98.168 mph).

“I thought it was a good session for us,” Blaney said. “We were able to make one change and go out and make some pretty decent laps. It’s hot, pretty slick out there. The biggest thing we fought is there’s a lot of corners you need bite and drive.”

Chastain was fourth and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top-five.

About six minutes into the session, both Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin briefly went off course but were able to continue on without a problem.

Hamlin also missed the entry to Turn 1 late in the session.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 7 1'29.171     98.467
2 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 9 1'29.273 0.102 0.102 98.354
3 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 10 1'29.442 0.271 0.169 98.169
4 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 10 1'29.499 0.328 0.057 98.106
5 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 13 1'29.514 0.343 0.015 98.090
6 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 12 1'29.570 0.399 0.056 98.028
7 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 12 1'29.704 0.533 0.134 97.882
8 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 8 1'29.710 0.539 0.006 97.875
9 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 9 1'29.777 0.606 0.067 97.802
10 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 9 1'29.804 0.633 0.027 97.773
11 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 8 1'29.826 0.655 0.022 97.749
12 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 10 1'29.827 0.656 0.001 97.748
13 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 8 1'29.940 0.769 0.113 97.625
14 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 11 1'29.949 0.778 0.009 97.615
15 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 11 1'29.951 0.780 0.002 97.613
16 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 10 1'29.955 0.784 0.004 97.609
17 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 12 1'29.956 0.785 0.001 97.608
18 15 United States Joey Hand Ford 12 1'29.965 0.794 0.009 97.598
19 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 11 1'30.060 0.889 0.095 97.495
20 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 10 1'30.063 0.892 0.003 97.492
21 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 12 1'30.076 0.905 0.013 97.478
22 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 10 1'30.083 0.912 0.007 97.470
23 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 11 1'30.100 0.929 0.017 97.452
24 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 11 1'30.112 0.941 0.012 97.439
25 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 8 1'30.141 0.970 0.029 97.407
26 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 8 1'30.261 1.090 0.120 97.278
27 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 11 1'30.455 1.284 0.194 97.069
28 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 9 1'30.540 1.369 0.085 96.978
29 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 9 1'30.792 1.621 0.252 96.709
30 45 Ty Gibbs Toyota 12 1'30.819 1.648 0.027 96.680
31 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 8 1'31.146 1.975 0.327 96.333
32 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 8 1'31.174 2.003 0.028 96.304
33 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 9 1'31.599 2.428 0.425 95.857
34 27 Netherlands Loris Hezemans Ford 12 1'31.694 2.523 0.095 95.758
35 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 4 1'31.874 2.703 0.180 95.570
36 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 7 1'32.135 2.964 0.261 95.299
37 26 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat Toyota 7 1'32.580 3.409 0.445 94.841
38 78 United States Josh Williams Ford 4 1'35.482 6.311 2.902 91.959
