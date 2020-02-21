Aric Almirola tops Friday's first Cup practice at Vegas

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Final Practice in
00 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
195 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
216 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
237 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
244 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
251 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
258 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas / Practice report

Aric Almirola tops Friday's first Cup practice at Vegas

shares
comments
Aric Almirola tops Friday's first Cup practice at Vegas
By:
Feb 21, 2020, 10:10 PM

Aric Almirola led the way in Friday’s first NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Almirola, who has finished in the top-10 three of the four races at Vegas since joining Stewart-Haas Racing, posted an average lap speed of 178.654 mph late in the session to top the speed chart.

“I’m looking forward to Vegas,” Almirola said. “It will be a great chance to grow together with (crew chief Mike Bugarewicz) and the new team to dial in communication and get on the same page.

“We already learned a lot during Daytona Speedweeks and I’m really looking forward to seeing where we are competitively.”

Almirola’s SHR teammate, Clint Bowyer, ended up second (178.383 mph) while Ty Dillon was third and the top Chevrolet (178.071 mph). Joey Logano was fourth and Alex Bowman completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Matt DiBenedetto, Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney.

Martin Truex Jr. was the top Toyota in the session and ended up 13th-fastest.

The Toyotas of Denny Hamlin, Truex, Erik Jones, Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell were docked 15 minutes of practice for making alterations to the manufacturer-designed shape of their cars’ fenders. The issue was discovered during Friday morning’s inspection.

Hamlin and Brennan Poole lost an additional 15 minutes of practice due to pre-race inspection issues at last weekend’s Daytona 500.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 29 30.226     178.654
2 14 United States Clint Bowyer Ford 21 30.272 0.046 0.046 178.383
3 13 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 28 30.325 0.099 0.053 178.071
4 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 32 30.330 0.104 0.005 178.042
5 88 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 37 30.400 0.174 0.070 177.632
6 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 25 30.424 0.198 0.024 177.491
7 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 27 30.470 0.244 0.046 177.223
8 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 27 30.475 0.249 0.005 177.194
9 42 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 24 30.480 0.254 0.005 177.165
10 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 30 30.512 0.286 0.032 176.980
11 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 26 30.540 0.314 0.028 176.817
12 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 29 30.562 0.336 0.022 176.690
13 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 27 30.604 0.378 0.042 176.448
14 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 25 30.604 0.378 0.000 176.448
15 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 19 30.616 0.390 0.012 176.378
16 48 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 33 30.627 0.401 0.011 176.315
17 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 32 30.677 0.451 0.050 176.028
18 6 United States Ross Chastain Ford 28 30.678 0.452 0.001 176.022
19 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 38 30.711 0.485 0.033 175.833
20 20 United States Erik Jones Toyota 19 30.720 0.494 0.009 175.781
21 38 United States John Hunter Nemechek Ford 23 30.758 0.532 0.038 175.564
22 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 26 30.796 0.570 0.038 175.347
23 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 25 30.813 0.587 0.017 175.251
24 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 37 30.824 0.598 0.011 175.188
25 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 17 30.836 0.610 0.012 175.120
26 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr. Chevrolet 27 30.852 0.626 0.016 175.029
27 95 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 17 30.903 0.677 0.051 174.740
28 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 21 30.932 0.706 0.029 174.576
29 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 19 30.985 0.759 0.053 174.278
30 96 Mexico Daniel Suarez Toyota 21 31.153 0.927 0.168 173.338
31 15 United States Brennan Poole Chevrolet 11 31.460 1.234 0.307 171.647
32 32 United States Corey Lajoie Ford 23 31.469 1.243 0.009 171.597
33 52 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 4 31.633 1.407 0.164 170.708
34 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 15 31.864 1.638 0.231 169.470
35 53 United States Joey Gase Ford 19 32.080 1.854 0.216 168.329
36 77 United States Reed Sorenson Chevrolet 3 32.085 1.859 0.005 168.303
37 51 United States Garrett Smithley Ford 1 32.751 2.525 0.666 164.880
Next article
NASCAR weekend schedule at Las Vegas

Previous article

NASCAR weekend schedule at Las Vegas

Next article

Kyle Busch on driver safety: "We're not invincible"

Kyle Busch on driver safety: "We're not invincible"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Las Vegas
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Las Vegas

Las Vegas

21 Feb - 23 Feb
Final Practice Starts in
00 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
16:05
13:05
Final Practice
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
19:30
16:30
Qualifying
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
14:35
11:35
Race
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
15:30
12:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch on driver safety: "We're not invincible"

53m
2
Formula 1

DAS will not be allowed in F1 in 2021

3
Formula 1

Barcelona test verdict: The final word on opening week of F1 2020

1h
4
IndyCar

New IndyCar team set to debut at GP of Indianapolis

5
Formula 1

Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 as first F1 2020 test ends

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup
Jan 21, 2020

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Kyle Busch on driver safety: "We're not invincible"
NAS

Kyle Busch on driver safety: "We're not invincible"

Aric Almirola tops Friday's first Cup practice at Vegas
NAS

Aric Almirola tops Friday's first Cup practice at Vegas

NASCAR weekend schedule at Las Vegas
NAS

NASCAR weekend schedule at Las Vegas

Dale Jr. defends Hamlin, compares it to Waltrip ‘01 celebration
NAS

Dale Jr. defends Hamlin, compares it to Waltrip ‘01 celebration

Ross Chastain to sub for Newman at Las Vegas
NAS

Ross Chastain to sub for Newman at Las Vegas

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.