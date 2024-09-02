All Series

NASCAR Cup Darlington II

2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid after points reset

We now know the 16 drivers who will fight for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship, and Stewart-Haas Racing's Chase Briscoe will be among them.

Upd:

Chris Buescher and Bubba Wallace spent the entire night at Darlington battling for the 16th and final spot in the playoffs, but in the end, it was neither of them. In a hectic finish, two drivers in a must-win situation battled it out for the honor of winning the Southern 500 and the chance to fight for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Buescher missed the playoffs by six points with Ty Gibbs taking the 16th and final spot, leaving the RFK Racing feeling complete "frustration and disbelief."

Chase Briscoe held off Kyle Busch in thrilling finish, putting SHR in the playoffs just weeks before the race teams shuts down. Busch ended the regular season with back-to-back runner-up finishes, missing the postseason for the first time since 2012. Buescher, Wallace, and Ross Chastain all just missed out as well.

Take a closer look at the 16 contenders and where they stand after the points reset.

Pos. Driver Team Manufacturer  Points
1 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Cheveolet 2040
2 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2032
3 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 2028
4 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2022
5 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 2018
6 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2015
7 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2014
8 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 2008
9 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 2007
10 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 2007
11 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 2006
12 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2005
13 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 2005
14 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 2005
15 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2004
16 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing  Toyota 2004
