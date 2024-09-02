All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
NASCAR Cup Darlington II

Kyle Busch misses NASCAR Cup playoffs for the first time since 2012

Kyle Busch will end the regular season with back-to-back runner-up finishes, coming agonizingly close to punching his ticket into the postseason, but falling just short.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

Busch restarted ninth with just 17 laps to go at Darlington, quickly rocketed up through the field on slightly fresher rubber. It was a heroic drive from the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, who is facing his first winless season since joining the Cup season full-time in 2005.

It took him only two laps to cut a path up into second-place with another must-win driver just ahead of him -- Chase Briscoe. They were all over the track as the tires aged, and Busch desperately searched for clean air. He closed in, but never quite got alongside, finishing second to yet another surprise winner in back-to-back weeks. His 2024 playoff run is over before it even got the chance to begin.

"When I made it through a few of those guys right there on the start, I thought we had a start to get there," said Busch, believing he had enough life in the tires to overtake Briscoe. "I think I just needed him to have maybe three or four more laps, older tires for me to be able to break through the wake. Once I got within his air, I really didn't have enough to power through that, to get closer. I was kind of sliding already.

"Hate it for our guys, everybody on our team, everybody at RCR. They turned it around these last four, five weeks and we've run a lot better. That's been much improved, beneficial to our team and the organization."

Race winner Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang

Race winner Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

Busch applauded the team for improvements made throughout the race, commenting that "we really overachieved towards the end." It's something to build off of after a dismal year for the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. They've seemed to turn it around in recent weeks, but it was simply too little, too late.

Missed opportunities 

He was left to ponder all the moments where the checkered flag slipped through his fingers. Notably, back in March, he was the middle car in a three-wide photo at Atlanta, missing out on the victory by mere inches.

"I wanted it last week. I wanted it this week. I wanted it in Atlanta. I wanted it in Vegas. There's been a lot of opportunities. Daytona 500 we were up front all day. I can count 'em at least on a hand. Maybe I need two hands to count opportunities that have slipped away."

Now, the veteran driver will have ten weeks to keep his record streak of 19 consecutive seasons with a Cup win alive.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid after points reset
Next article "Frustration and disbelief" for Buescher after Southern 500 at Darlington

Top Comments

Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
"Frustration and disbelief" for Buescher after Southern 500 at Darlington

"Frustration and disbelief" for Buescher after Southern 500 at Darlington

NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
"Frustration and disbelief" for Buescher after Southern 500 at Darlington
2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid after points reset

2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid after points reset

NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid after points reset
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion
Kyle Busch
More from
Kyle Busch
Chase Briscoe wins his way into the playoffs with wild Southern 500 victory

Chase Briscoe wins his way into the playoffs with wild Southern 500 victory

NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Chase Briscoe wins his way into the playoffs with wild Southern 500 victory
Busch: Retzlaff "didn't owe me nothing" in Daytona finish

Busch: Retzlaff "didn't owe me nothing" in Daytona finish

NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Busch: Retzlaff "didn't owe me nothing" in Daytona finish
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Prime
Prime
General
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21
Richard Childress Racing
More from
Richard Childress Racing
Manufacturer loyalty? Retzlaff did nothing wrong at Daytona

Manufacturer loyalty? Retzlaff did nothing wrong at Daytona

NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Manufacturer loyalty? Retzlaff did nothing wrong at Daytona
Kyle Busch: "Nothing else I could do" to beat Harrison Burton

Kyle Busch: "Nothing else I could do" to beat Harrison Burton

NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Kyle Busch: "Nothing else I could do" to beat Harrison Burton
NASCAR's history of wreck penalties: When rubbin' stops being racin'

NASCAR's history of wreck penalties: When rubbin' stops being racin'

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR's history of wreck penalties: When rubbin' stops being racin'

Latest news

How McLaren's lack of Norris-Piastri F1 team orders cost a Monza 1-2

How McLaren's lack of Norris-Piastri F1 team orders cost a Monza 1-2

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
How McLaren's lack of Norris-Piastri F1 team orders cost a Monza 1-2
Piastri: ‘Stroll driving like a karting rookie’ a factor in Monza defeat

Piastri: ‘Stroll driving like a karting rookie’ a factor in Monza defeat

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Piastri: ‘Stroll driving like a karting rookie’ a factor in Monza defeat
Eight things we learned from the 2024 Italian Grand Prix

Eight things we learned from the 2024 Italian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Eight things we learned from the 2024 Italian Grand Prix
Why Marc Marquez's Aragon win has more implications than people might think

Why Marc Marquez's Aragon win has more implications than people might think

MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
Why Marc Marquez's Aragon win has more implications than people might think

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global