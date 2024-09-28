Kaulig Racing to replace Daniel Hemric with Ty Dillon for 2025
Kaulig Racing, the two-car NASCAR Cup team that recently signed industry veteran Ty Norris as its Chief Business Officer, has announced its full driver roster for 2025.
Joining A.J. Allmendinger will be Ty Dillon, who returns to full-time competition after running part-time for this year -- including a handful with Kaulig Racing. Previously, he drove full-time for Spire Motorsports, Petty GMS Motorsports (now Legacy Motor Club) and the now defunct Germain Racing.
Dillon, the grandson of Richard Childress and brother to Austin Dillon, has 244 starts at the Cup level with two top-fives and seven top-tens.
Ty Dillon, Kaulig Racing, Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
An interesting detail is that the team will drop the rights to the No. 31 with Dillon, instead he will be piloting the No. 10 Chevrolet. Stewart-Haas Racing has used the No. 10 since 2012, but the organization will relinquish it as they shut down at season's end.
Daniel Hemric, the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, has not announced his plans for next year yet. He issues the following statement after news of his release:
"Cup racing, the pinnacle of our sport. I will forever love and appreciate the process of what it takes to prepare, both physically and mentally, to compete on Sundays. However, I will not return to Kaulig Racing in 2025 to continue that process.
"My family and I are sincerely grateful to Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice, as well as everyone at Kaulig Racing and Kaulig Companies, for welcoming me into their organization a few years ago, and giving me the rare opportunity to get back to the top level of our sport. The desire to win on Sundays will always burn inside of me. I'm focused and full of intention to finish the last 7 races of this season as strong as we can, while continuing to build on whatever the next chapter of this journey holds for me."
