MotoGP / Thailand GP / Qualifying report

Thailand MotoGP: Quartararo bags pole despite crash

By:
Oct 5, 2019, 8:02 AM

Petronas Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo bagged the fourth pole of his rookie MotoGP campaign in Thailand, despite crashing on his final lap.

Quartararo posted the new fastest-ever MotoGP lap of Buriram, eclipsing Dani Pedrosa’s benchmark from 2018 pre-season testing, and saw off fellow Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales and championship leader Marc Marquez – who also crashed.

Marquez, the sole Honda representative in Q2, trailed Vinales and Quartararo after his first attempt, but fired in a 1m30.109s to take the lead next time by.

Quartararo then responded with the first sub-1m30s lap of the weekend, a 1m29.920s, and Marquez could only come within 0.011s of the Frenchman’s effort during his opening run.

Having switched to a new rear tyre, Marquez was over a quarter of a second up on Quartararo’s benchmark when he slid off at the Turn 5 left-hander, dropping out of the pole battle.

Moments later, Quartararo crossed the line with a 1m29.719s lap, and the Frenchman was even quicker after two sectors on his final attempt, only to emulate Marquez by likewise going off at Turn 5.

The chequered flag had flown by that point and Vinales, who was using a third new rear tyre, stood as the only threat to Quartararo’s pole, ultimately coming up 0.106s short.

With Vinales and Marquez making up the front row, Quartararo’s teammate Franco Morbidelli was best of the rest in fourth, albeit some seven tenths down.

Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci had progressed from Q1 despite his Q2 participation having looked under threat when he failed to put together a clean lap on the opening run.

He recovered to comfortably top the first segment, and went on to qualify fifth, beating Pramac rider Jack Miller by 0.075s to top Ducati honours.

Andrea Dovizioso followed his fellow Ducati riders in seventh, ahead of Suzuki’s Joan Mir and the fourth Yamaha of Valentino Rossi.

Rossi had crashed at Turn 5 in the opening minutes of Q2, but was back in time to switch to his second bike and salvage ninth place.

Alex Rins was 10th for Suzuki, and will be joined on the fourth row by the Espargaro brothers, with Pol (KTM) heading Aleix (Aprilia).

LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow occupied one of the two Q2 transfer spots for most of the opening segment, but was demoted by KTM rider Espargaro by just 0.013s in the final minutes.

He sought to strike back and pushed hard during a last-ditch effort after the chequered flag, but struggled to get the bike stopped braking late into Turn 12 and was forced to concede defeat, settling for 13th on the grid.

Takaaki Nakagami slotted in behind his teammate in 14th, albeit some four tenths off Crutchlow, while Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Ducati) will join the LCR duo on the fifth row.

Bagnaia was on course for his fastest lap when he slid off into the gravel at the Turn 7 right-hander.

Marquez’s factory Honda teammate Jorge Lorenzo will be 19th on the grid, having lapped nine tenths off the pace in Q1.

Q2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'29.719  
2 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'29.825 0.106
3 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'29.931 0.212
4 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'30.431 0.712
5 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'30.522 0.803
6 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'30.597 0.878
7 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'30.692 0.973
8 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'30.735 1.016
9 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'30.741 1.022
10 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'30.778 1.059
11 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'31.065 1.346
12 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'31.258 1.539
View full results

Q1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'30.685  
2 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'30.956 0.271
3 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'30.969 0.284
4 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'31.388 0.703
5 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'31.416 0.731
6 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 1'31.428 0.743
7 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'31.499 0.814
8 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'31.554 0.869
9 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 1'31.605 0.920
10 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 1'31.773 1.088
11 82 Finland Mika Kallio KTM 1'31.849 1.164
12 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 1'31.979 1.294
View full results
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Thailand GP
Sub-event Q2
Drivers Marc Marquez , Maverick Viñales , Fabio Quartararo
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Thailand GP

Thailand GP

4 Oct - 6 Oct
WU Starts in
17 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Thursday Wed 2 Oct
03:00
00:00
FP1 Fri 4 Oct
12:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 4 Oct
17:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 5 Oct
12:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 5 Oct
16:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 5 Oct
17:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 5 Oct
17:35
14:35
WU Sun 6 Oct
13:40
09:40
Race Sun 6 Oct
18:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

