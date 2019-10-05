MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
WU in
14 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Thailand GP / Breaking news

Kallio "not happy at all" with current form on KTM

shares
comments
Kallio "not happy at all" with current form on KTM
By:
Oct 5, 2019, 11:48 AM

KTM MotoGP rider Mika Kallio says he is “not happy at all” with his current form after having replaced Johann Zarco in the team’s full-time rider line-up.

Having granted Zarco the request to leave the outfit after 2020, KTM then sidelined him in favour of tester Kallio ahead of the Aragon race, in order to aid its development for next year and evaluate Kallio as a potential candidate to keep the seat beyond the current season.

The 37-year-old Finn, who has been part of the Mattighofen firm’s premier-class programme from almost the very outset, was only 17th in Aragon but aimed to target points as a “minimum” going forward in the season.

Yet Kallio has not yet found a step forward in Thailand, and admitted he was far from satisfied after lapping nine tenths off teammate Pol Espargaro’s pace in Q1 to place 21st on the grid for Sunday’s race.

“Disappointed of course - I’m disappointed for my laptime, and just need to say that unfortunately I’m struggling a lot to get some grip on the rear,” Kallio explained.

“In Aragon also I didn’t feel that happy with the rear grip and now here it’s even worse than in Aragon. So we can see from the results that I’m really not there where we should be, and so not happy at all for myself at the moment.

“We need to see what we can do for tomorrow, of course we don’t have much time anymore. So it’s the [Sunday morning] warm-up where we can still try something, definitely we will try because there is nothing to lose at the moment.”

Read Also:

Kallio said the rear tyre issue was not manifesting itself for Espargaro or Tech 3 KTM rider Miguel Oliveira, which led him to believe it was a matter of finding the right set-up.

“Somehow we need to catch the grip - that basically means that we need to set up the bike in a different way and maybe we need to have a little bit more weight transfer, generally on the bike, to the front, to the rear,” Kallio said.

“Basically the only option for me at the moment is to ride with the soft rear tyre. When I tried the harder ones it was really a disaster for me, so that also proves something that we are not pushing the tyre in a correct way.

“So that’s a little bit the question mark. It seems like Pol and also Miguel didn’t complain that much, so it’s somehow coming from my riding and my set-up on the bike. So we need to investigate a little bit more to be sure what we do for tomorrow.

“But, yeah, disappointed like I said, because also for sure I wanted to give something more for KTM. No one is happy at the moment.”

Next article
Thailand MotoGP: Quartararo bags pole despite crash

Previous article

Thailand MotoGP: Quartararo bags pole despite crash
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Thailand GP
Drivers Mika Kallio
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Thailand GP

Thailand GP

4 Oct - 6 Oct
WU Starts in
14 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Thursday Wed 2 Oct
13:00
00:00
FP1 Fri 4 Oct
22:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 4 Oct
03:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 5 Oct
22:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 5 Oct
02:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 5 Oct
03:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 5 Oct
03:35
14:35
WU Sun 6 Oct
22:40
09:40
Race Sun 6 Oct
03:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 teams ‘pushed and pulled all over’ by 2021 rule talks

3h
2
MotoGP

Thailand MotoGP: Quartararo bags pole despite crash

3
Formula 1

F1 2020 calendar and test schedule confirmed

4
MotoGP

Kallio "not happy at all" with current form on KTM

47m
5
Formula 1

Kubica says delayed Williams steering wheel still a help

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP 00:38
MotoGP
3h

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

Latest news

Kallio "not happy at all" with current form on KTM
MGP

Kallio "not happy at all" with current form on KTM

Thailand MotoGP: Quartararo bags pole despite crash
MGP

Thailand MotoGP: Quartararo bags pole despite crash

Thailand MotoGP qualifying as it happened
MGP

Thailand MotoGP qualifying as it happened

Thailand MotoGP: Dovizioso tops shortened FP3
MGP

Thailand MotoGP: Dovizioso tops shortened FP3

Torrential rain delays Saturday Thailand MotoGP running
MGP

Torrential rain delays Saturday Thailand MotoGP running

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.