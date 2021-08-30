Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Pol Espargaro's prediction "annihilated" after tyre gave up
MotoGP / British GP News

Vierge rejects MotoGP debut offer from SRT at Aragon

By:

Moto2 racer Xavi Vierge has turned down the offer to make his MotoGP debut with Petronas SRT at next weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix, Motorsport.com has learned.

Vierge rejects MotoGP debut offer from SRT at Aragon

Vierge competes for SRT in the Moto2 class and was offered the chance to replace the injured Franco Morbidelli on the 2019-spec M1 at Aragon.

The Spaniard's teammate Jake Dixon did just this last weekend at the British Grand Prix, after SRT's original stand-in Cal Crutchlow was drafted into the factory Yamaha squad to replace the ousted Maverick Vinales.

Dixon made steady improvements throughout the Silverstone weekend, but was left "really annoyed" with his race debut after an apparent tyre issue left him over 50 seconds off race-winner Fabio Quartararo in last.

During the Austrian double-header, Yamaha test rider Crutchlow – who retired from racing at the end of 2020 and hadn't ridden his M1 since April – struggled to 17th in both Red Bull Ring races on the old 'A-spec' Yamaha.

Given the issues both Crutchlow and Dixon have faced on Morbidelli's bike, Vierge has elected to turn down the offer to ride the machine at Aragon.

Motorsport.com understands that Vierge believes taking up the offer would do more damage to his career than good, especially as it looks there is no option for him to step up to MotoGP with the team in 2022.

Yamaha has already confirmed Crutchlow will remain on the factory Yamaha for the Aragon GP, opening the door for Dixon to get another MotoGP shot with SRT.

Jake Dixon, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Jake Dixon, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

During the British GP weekend, SRT announced it would be quitting MotoGP outright at the end of 2021, with a new outfit headed by current Sepang Racing Team management to be announced during the San Marino GP weekend.

Yamaha boss Lin Jarvis confirmed on Sunday at Silverstone that Morbidelli will step up to the factory squad from Misano onwards and into 2022, while Andrea Dovizioso will make his MotoGP return in Morbidelli's place at SRT.

It is thought the new team to be born out of SRT will have title sponsorship from Italian company WithU – with Dovizioso set to get a factory-supported bike in 2022 from Yamaha.

Ahead of this latest twist, SRT was looking likely to only have 'B-spec' M1s in 2022.

It is thought Dovizioso's teammate will be Darryn Binder, who will step directly up from SRT's Moto3 team to MotoGP.

Vierge's future remains uncertain, with it thought the Spaniard has been offered a deal to return to Intact GP in Moto2 or step over to World Superbikes with Honda.

shares
comments
Pol Espargaro's prediction "annihilated" after tyre gave up

Previous article

Pol Espargaro's prediction "annihilated" after tyre gave up
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the Belgian Grand Prix

2 h
2
NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

1 d
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 "made a bad choice" at Spa, but "money talks"

21 h
4
MotoGP

Vierge rejects MotoGP debut offer from SRT at Aragon

18 min
5
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes must take Belgian GP race call "on the chin"

59 min
Latest news
Vierge rejects MotoGP debut offer from SRT at Aragon
MotoGP

Vierge rejects MotoGP debut offer from SRT at Aragon

18m
Pol Espargaro's prediction "annihilated" after tyre gave up
MotoGP

Pol Espargaro's prediction "annihilated" after tyre gave up

4 h
Rossi "very sad" with difficult final British MotoGP appearance
MotoGP

Rossi "very sad" with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

5 h
Quartararo ‘doesn’t want to think about’ 2021 MotoGP title
MotoGP

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want to think about’ 2021 MotoGP title

22 h
Espargaro: Podium proves Vinales' Aprilia move not “10 steps back”
MotoGP

Espargaro: Podium proves Vinales' Aprilia move not “10 steps back”

22 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro puts Aprilia on podium 00:39
MotoGP
Aug 29, 2021

MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro puts Aprilia on podium

MotoGP: Zarco has “put too much pressure” on himself in title race 01:33
MotoGP
Aug 29, 2021

MotoGP: Zarco has “put too much pressure” on himself in title race

MotoGP Starting Grid: British Grand Prix 00:41
MotoGP
Aug 28, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: British Grand Prix

MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash 00:50
MotoGP
Aug 27, 2021

MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash

MotoGP: Aprilia 'doesn't want to rush' Vinales into full racing outing 00:32
MotoGP
Aug 27, 2021

MotoGP: Aprilia 'doesn't want to rush' Vinales into full racing outing

Oriol Puigdemont More from
Oriol Puigdemont
How SRT can convince Dovizioso to join its MotoGP team
MotoGP

How SRT can convince Dovizioso to join its MotoGP team

Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

Trending Today

Ten things we learned from the Belgian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the Belgian Grand Prix

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

Hamilton: F1 "made a bad choice" at Spa, but "money talks"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 "made a bad choice" at Spa, but "money talks"

Vierge rejects MotoGP debut offer from SRT at Aragon
MotoGP MotoGP

Vierge rejects MotoGP debut offer from SRT at Aragon

Wolff: Mercedes must take Belgian GP race call "on the chin"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes must take Belgian GP race call "on the chin"

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

Belgian GP outcome "hurts" everyone in F1, says Alfa Romeo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP outcome "hurts" everyone in F1, says Alfa Romeo

Alonso: Decision to award F1 points for Belgian GP "shocking"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Decision to award F1 points for Belgian GP "shocking"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

Vierge rejects MotoGP debut offer from SRT at Aragon
MotoGP MotoGP

Vierge rejects MotoGP debut offer from SRT at Aragon

Pol Espargaro's prediction "annihilated" after tyre gave up
MotoGP MotoGP

Pol Espargaro's prediction "annihilated" after tyre gave up

Rossi "very sad" with difficult final British MotoGP appearance
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi "very sad" with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want to think about’ 2021 MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want to think about’ 2021 MotoGP title

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.