R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP4 in
01 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
MotoGP / Thailand GP / Practice report

Thailand MotoGP: Dovizioso tops shortened FP3

Thailand MotoGP: Dovizioso tops shortened FP3
By:
Oct 5, 2019, 4:59 AM

Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso topped a rain-delayed and shortened third practice session ahead of the Thailand Grand Prix at Buriram.

A last-gasp lap on slicks on a rapidly-drying track left Dovizioso over eight tenths clear of his nearest rival, Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli.

Torrential rain in the morning meant the session was postponed by more than an hour, and there was a further delay after the Moto3 practice as track workers had to clear standing water from several corners of the circuit.

As a result, the MotoGP session was reduced by 10 minutes from the original 45-minute runtime.

Championship leader Marc Marquez, who needs to outscore Dovizioso by just two points this weekend to become 2019 champion, took an initial lead of nearly three seconds with his first flying lap as FP3 kicked off.

But the other riders swiftly closed the gap to the Honda man, and with 20 minutes left on the clock Ducati's Danilo Petrucci jumped ahead on a 1m41.750s.

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales found an extra seven tenths shortly thereafter, and with the sun emerging from behind the clouds a few minutes later the laptimes began to drop at a faster rate.

The likes of Alex Rins (Suzuki), Miguel Oliveira (Tech 3 KTM) and Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) took turns leading the proceedings, before Marquez went over a second clear with a 1m38.864s.

Marquez then aborted what looked an even faster lap next time by, pulling into the pits to end his session three minutes early.

By then, however, several riders had equipped slicks, and the track had become dry enough for Morbidelli to retake the top spot just before the chequered flag flew.

He improved with his next attempt, but Dovizioso was quicker yet, securing FP3 honours with a final 1m36.250s effort that was still nearly six seconds off Petronas Yamaha rookie Fabio Quartararo's best time from Friday.

Morbidelli and Rins made up an all-slick-shod top three. Marquez's time wound up good enough for fourth place, while Vinales was just 0.085s behind, also on wet tyres.

Karel Abraham used slicks to launch his Avintia-run Ducati into sixth place, ahead of Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda), Joan Mir (Suzuki), Quartararo and Oliveira.

Valentino Rossi was 11th in the other works Yamaha, having just run out of time to do a representative lap on slicks late on.

The weather conditions have meant the combined practice classification is unchanged from Friday, meaning Petrucci - who finished FP3 in 19th - and Crutchlow are among those who will have to fight their way through Q1 later on Saturday.

Session results

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'36.250  
2 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'37.074 0.824
3 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'37.644 1.394
4 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'38.864 2.614
5 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'38.949 2.699
6 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 1'39.057 2.807
7 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'39.502 3.252
8 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'39.926 3.676
9 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'40.019 3.769
10 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'40.152 3.902
11 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'40.232 3.982
12 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'40.289 4.039
13 82 Finland Mika Kallio KTM 1'40.389 4.139
14 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'40.463 4.213
15 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 1'40.886 4.636
16 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'41.251 5.001
17 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'41.351 5.101
18 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 1'41.409 5.159
19 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'41.570 5.320
20 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 1'42.301 6.051
21 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'42.559 6.309
  41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'45.425 9.175
View full results
Torrential rain delays Saturday Thailand MotoGP running

Torrential rain delays Saturday Thailand MotoGP running
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Thailand GP
Sub-event FP3
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso, Franco Morbidelli, Alex Rins
Teams Ducati Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Thailand GP

Thailand GP

4 Oct - 6 Oct
FP4 Starts in
01 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Thursday Wed 2 Oct
19:00
00:00
FP1 Fri 4 Oct
04:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 4 Oct
09:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 5 Oct
04:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 5 Oct
08:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 5 Oct
09:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 5 Oct
09:35
14:35
WU Sun 6 Oct
04:40
09:40
Race Sun 6 Oct
09:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

