MotoGP / Malaysian GP / Practice report

Sepang MotoGP: Vinales heads Rossi in damp warm-up

Sepang MotoGP: Vinales heads Rossi in damp warm-up
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
7m ago

Maverick Vinales led Yamaha MotoGP teammate Valentino Rossi in warm-up for the Malaysian Grand Prix on a damp-but-drying circuit.

Vinales left it until the very end of the 20-minute session at Sepang to post his best time of 2m11.476s, which was enough to eclipse Rossi by 0.948s.

Rossi took over from Honda man Marc Marquez at the head of the order with a minute to go, and the Italian's 2m12.424s was still half a second ahead of the man in third, Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati).

Read Also:

Marquez slipped to fourth, 1.531s off the pace, ahead of Jorge Lorenzo's factory Ducati substitute Michele Pirro and Aprilia rider Scott Redding.

Pirro's teammate Andrea Dovizioso was seventh fastest ahead of Alex Rins on the best of the Suzukis.

Andrea Iannone only did four laps on his Suzuki and did not set a representative time, ending up almost 10s off the pace.

Only two riders attempted to go out on dry tyres on the damp track, with Johann Zarco (Tech 3 Yamaha) and Danilo Petrucci (Pramac Ducati) both venturing out on slick tyres with two minutes left.

But neither could improve their times, ending up 13th and 14th respectively.

Warm-up results:

Pos. No. Rider Bike Time Gap
1 25 Spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 2'11.476  
2 46 Italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 2'12.424 0.948
3 43 Australia Jack Miller  Ducati 2'12.903 1.427
4 93 Spain Marc Marquez  Honda 2'13.007 1.531
5 51 Italy Michele Pirro  Ducati 2'13.530 2.054
6 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 2'13.631 2.155
7 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 2'13.788 2.312
8 42 Spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 2'13.847 2.371
9 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 2'13.934 2.458
10 26 Spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 2'14.305 2.829
11 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 2'14.458 2.982
12 44 Spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 2'14.496 3.020
13 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 2'14.587 3.111
14 5 France Johann Zarco  Yamaha 2'14.625 3.149
15 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 2'14.940 3.464
16 10 Belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 2'14.978 3.502
17 6 Germany Stefan Bradl  Honda 2'15.743 4.267
18 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 2'15.932 4.456
19 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 2'15.952 4.476
20 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 2'16.048 4.572
21 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 2'16.141 4.665
22 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 2'16.218 4.742
23 29 Italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 2'20.917 9.441
Lorenzo attacks Dovizioso for "strange" absence comments

Lorenzo attacks Dovizioso for "strange" absence comments
Series MotoGP
Event Malaysian GP
Drivers Valentino Rossi, Maverick Viñales
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Practice report

