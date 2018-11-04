Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Malaysian GP / Breaking news

Lorenzo attacks Dovizioso for "strange" absence comments

shares
comments
Lorenzo attacks Dovizioso for
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
53m ago

Jorge Lorenzo has gone on a social media onslaught against Ducati MotoGP teammate Andrea Dovizioso over the Italian's remarks to the press about Lorenzo's withdrawal from the Malaysian Grand Prix.

The row was sparked by Dovizioso's comments to Sky Italia after qualifying at Sepang on Saturday, as he was asked what he thought of Lorenzo having to pull out of the Malaysian GP weekend with injury.

"I don't know the details, I don't want to get into this, it's a bit of a strange situation," said Dovizioso.

"It happens often in Ducati or to certain riders, but I don't understand the details and I don't want to get into it and give my opinion."

When it was put to him he was offering 'cryptic words', he added: "I leave things there, it's not my problem."

Read Also:

Dovizioso's comments prompted a series of irate posts from Lorenzo on Twitter, with his first reaction being "Thank you very much @AndreaDovizioso! You are a real gentleman!".

In his next post, he went on to call Dovizioso "an exemplary teammate", adding: "You applaud him under the podium when he wins and then... (That's right, he does not give his opinion, it's not his problem)."

After that, Lorenzo labelled Dovizioso "envious" and labelled him "a world champion... in 125cc."

The Malaysian GP marks the fourth MotoGP race weekend in a row Lorenzo has been forced to miss since his huge crash in Thailand last month left him with a fractured left wrist.

His Sepang stand-in Michele Pirro qualified 14th on Saturday, while Dovizioso lines up fourth on the grid after poleman Marc Marquez was docked six places for baulking Andrea Iannone.

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Vinales demands "better bike in wet" from Yamaha crew

Previous article

Vinales demands "better bike in wet" from Yamaha crew

Next article

Sepang MotoGP: Vinales heads Rossi in damp warm-up

Sepang MotoGP: Vinales heads Rossi in damp warm-up
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Malaysian GP
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now , Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Penske, Triple Eight await protest decision Auckland
Supercars / Breaking news

Penske, Triple Eight await protest decision

3h ago
Lorenzo attacks Dovizioso for Article
MotoGP

Lorenzo attacks Dovizioso for "strange" absence comments

Wolff: Hamilton better in and out of the car in 2018 Article
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton better in and out of the car in 2018

Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:52
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

12h ago
Go Figure: MotoGP - Malaysian GP, Sepang International Circuit 01:16
MotoGP

Go Figure: MotoGP - Malaysian GP, Sepang International Circuit

Nov 1, 2018

Shop Our Store
Ducati Team

Ducati Team

Shop Now
Andrea Dovizioso

Andrea Dovizioso

Shop Now
Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo

Shop Now

News in depth
Sepang MotoGP: Vinales heads Rossi in damp warm-up
MotoGP

Sepang MotoGP: Vinales heads Rossi in damp warm-up

Lorenzo attacks Dovizioso for
MotoGP

Lorenzo attacks Dovizioso for "strange" absence comments

Vinales demands
MotoGP

Vinales demands "better bike in wet" from Yamaha crew

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.