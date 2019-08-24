Top events
IMSA / VIR / Practice report

VIR IMSA: Vanthoor beats Tandy in all-Porsche FP3 duel

shares
comments
VIR IMSA: Vanthoor beats Tandy in all-Porsche FP3 duel
By:
Aug 24, 2019, 1:45 PM

Laurens Vanthoor was fastest in the final practice session for this weekend's GT-only round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Virginia International Raceway.

After overnight thunderstorms, the track was wet for the start of this hour-long third practice session of the weekend on Saturday morning. Proving how tricky conditions were, the Corvette of Jan Magnussen went off at Turn 15 on his out lap.

Nick Tandy set the pace by over a second early on in the #911 Porsche 911 RSR, before returning to the pits with the front end of his car coated in grass. Vanthoor then bested him by three tenths on 2m00.631s before the rain intensified once again.

Tandy went out for more runs, but failed to improve on any of them and suffered a couple more grassy offs, as did Vanthoor.

Read Also:

Joey Hand was third quickest in the first of the Ganassi-run Ford GTs, six tenths off the pace but almost a second clear of Connor de Phillippi’s RLL-run BMW M8 GTE. Magnussen recovered to set the fifth-fastest time, ahead of the BMW of John Edwards, who went off at Turn 4.

Oliver Gavin was seventh in the second Chevy, with Ryan Briscoe rounding out of GTLM class, having suffered an off at Turn 14.

#33 Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3, GTD: Ben Keating, Jeroen Bleekemolen

#33 Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3, GTD: Ben Keating, Jeroen Bleekemolen

Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images

In GT Daytona, Jeroen Bleekemolen was one of the few to improve in the closing stages of the session in his #33 Riley Motorsports-run Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Andy Lally had set the pace for the majority of the session in his #44 Magnus Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 – bouncing back from a troubled Friday which ended prematurely when he went off at the final corner. After teammate John Potter took over today, he had an off of his own at the same turn.

Richard Heistand was third fastest in class in his AIM-Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F.

Sunday’s weather forecast predicts a mainly dry event.

Session results:

Cla Num Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 911 RSR 2'00.631  
2 911 France Patrick Pilet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		Porsche 911 RSR 2'00.938 0.307
3 66 United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller 		Ford GT 2'01.262 0.631
4 25 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Connor de Phillippi 		BMW M8 GTE 2'02.258 1.627
5 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia 		Corvette C7.R 2'02.468 1.837
6 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards 		BMW M8 GTE 2'02.619 1.988
7 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		Corvette C7.R 2'02.660 2.029
8 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Ford GT 2'03.197 2.566
9 33 United States Ben Keating
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Mercedes-AMG GT3 2'03.544 2.913
10 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'03.784 3.153
11 14 United States Richard Heistand
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		Lexus RC F GT3 2'04.732 4.101
12 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander 		Ferrari 488 GT3 2'04.968 4.337
13 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Corey Lewis 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'05.057 4.426
14 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley 		BMW M6 GT3 2'05.584 4.953
15 9 Canada Scott Hargrove
Canada Zacharie Robichon 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'06.235 5.604
16 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell 		Lexus RC F GT3 2'06.251 5.620
17 76 United States Paul Holton
United States Matt Plumb 		McLaren 720S GT3 2'06.583 5.952
18 57 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United Kingdom Alice Powell 		Acura NSX GT3 2'07.241 6.610
19 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman 		Acura NSX GT3 2'08.005 7.374
20 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach 		Mercedes-AMG 2'09.481 8.850
View full results
About this article

Series IMSA
Event VIR
Sub-event Practice 3
Drivers Laurens Vanthoor
Teams CORE autosport
Author Charles Bradley

IMSA Next session

VIR

VIR

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Qualifying Starts in
01 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
17 Seconds

