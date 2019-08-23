Top events
IMSA / VIR / Practice report

VIR IMSA: Pilet fastest in FP2 for Porsche

shares
comments
VIR IMSA: Pilet fastest in FP2 for Porsche
By:
Aug 23, 2019, 9:38 PM

Porsche’s Patrick Pilet set the pace in the second practice session for the GT-only round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Virginia International Raceway.

Despite predictions of rain, the session stayed dry. Pilet surged to the top of the times in his #911 RSR with 13 minutes remaining, lapping in 1m41.234s to topple Antonio Garcia’s Corvette from the top spot.

Earl Bamber was third quickest in the #912 Porsche, a tenth of a second off the pacesetting sister car. Richard Westbrook was the quickest Ford, just 0.006s behind Bamber in the #67 GT in fourth.

Jesse Krohn was fifth fastest in the first of the RLL-run BMW M8s, ahead of Dirk Muller (Ford), Tommy Milner (Corvette C7.R) and Tom Blomqvist’s BMW.

Read Also:

In GTD, Jack Hawksworth set the pace in the AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus, ahead of Robby Foley in the #96 Turner-run BMW. Brian Seller was third fastest in the #48 Lamborghini.

The session was briefly interrupted near the end when Andy Lally’s Magnus Racing Lamborghini suffered a major technical issue. Earlier, Katherine Legge had a big moment in the #57 Acura NSX early on due to a suspension problem, but didn’t hit anything and the car was repaired in time for her new teammate, Alice Powell, to get out on track at the end of the session.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 France Patrick Pilet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		Porsche 911 RSR 30 1'41.234  
2 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia 		Corvette C7.R 31 1'41.324 0.090
3 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 911 RSR 31 1'41.337 0.103
4 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Ford GT 26 1'41.343 0.109
5 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards 		BMW M8 GTE 27 1'41.574 0.340
6 United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller 		Ford GT 23 1'41.674 0.440
7 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		Corvette C7.R 32 1'41.946 0.712
8 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Connor de Phillippi 		BMW M8 GTE 27 1'42.252 1.018
9 United States Richard Heistand
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		Lexus RC F GT3 25 1'43.783 2.549
10 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley 		BMW M6 GT3 29 1'43.944 2.710
11 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Corey Lewis 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 25 1'44.273 3.039
12 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander 		Ferrari 488 GT3 28 1'44.344 3.110
13 United States Paul Holton
United States Matt Plumb 		McLaren 720S GT3 19 1'44.415 3.181
14 United States Ben Keating
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Mercedes-AMG GT3 22 1'44.533 3.299
15 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach 		Mercedes-AMG 26 1'44.537 3.303
16 United States Patrick Lindsey
United States Patrick Long 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 25 1'44.660 3.426
17 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell 		Lexus RC F GT3 25 1'44.953 3.719
18 Canada Scott Hargrove
Canada Zacharie Robichon 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 24 1'44.989 3.755
19 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman 		Acura NSX GT3 22 1'45.138 3.904
20 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United Kingdom Alice Powell 		Acura NSX GT3 14 1'45.449 4.215
21 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 21 1'45.507 4.273
View full results
Insight: What it's like being the father of an F1 driver

Insight: What it's like being the father of an F1 driver
Series IMSA

Series IMSA
Event VIR
Sub-event Practice 2
Author Charles Bradley

