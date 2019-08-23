VIR IMSA: Pilet fastest in FP2 for Porsche
Porsche’s Patrick Pilet set the pace in the second practice session for the GT-only round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Virginia International Raceway.
Despite predictions of rain, the session stayed dry. Pilet surged to the top of the times in his #911 RSR with 13 minutes remaining, lapping in 1m41.234s to topple Antonio Garcia’s Corvette from the top spot.
Earl Bamber was third quickest in the #912 Porsche, a tenth of a second off the pacesetting sister car. Richard Westbrook was the quickest Ford, just 0.006s behind Bamber in the #67 GT in fourth.
Jesse Krohn was fifth fastest in the first of the RLL-run BMW M8s, ahead of Dirk Muller (Ford), Tommy Milner (Corvette C7.R) and Tom Blomqvist’s BMW.
Read Also:
In GTD, Jack Hawksworth set the pace in the AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus, ahead of Robby Foley in the #96 Turner-run BMW. Brian Seller was third fastest in the #48 Lamborghini.
The session was briefly interrupted near the end when Andy Lally’s Magnus Racing Lamborghini suffered a major technical issue. Earlier, Katherine Legge had a big moment in the #57 Acura NSX early on due to a suspension problem, but didn’t hit anything and the car was repaired in time for her new teammate, Alice Powell, to get out on track at the end of the session.
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
| Patrick Pilet
Nick Tandy
|Porsche 911 RSR
|30
|1'41.234
|2
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
|Corvette C7.R
|31
|1'41.324
|0.090
|3
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 911 RSR
|31
|1'41.337
|0.103
|4
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
|Ford GT
|26
|1'41.343
|0.109
|5
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
|BMW M8 GTE
|27
|1'41.574
|0.340
|6
| Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
|Ford GT
|23
|1'41.674
|0.440
|7
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|Corvette C7.R
|32
|1'41.946
|0.712
|8
| Tom Blomqvist
Connor de Phillippi
|BMW M8 GTE
|27
|1'42.252
|1.018
|9
| Richard Heistand
Jack Hawksworth
|Lexus RC F GT3
|25
|1'43.783
|2.549
|10
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
|BMW M6 GT3
|29
|1'43.944
|2.710
|11
| Bryan Sellers
Corey Lewis
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|25
|1'44.273
|3.039
|12
| Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|28
|1'44.344
|3.110
|13
| Paul Holton
Matt Plumb
|McLaren 720S GT3
|19
|1'44.415
|3.181
|14
| Ben Keating
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|22
|1'44.533
|3.299
|15
| Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach
|Mercedes-AMG
|26
|1'44.537
|3.303
|16
| Patrick Lindsey
Patrick Long
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|25
|1'44.660
|3.426
|17
| Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
|Lexus RC F GT3
|25
|1'44.953
|3.719
|18
| Scott Hargrove
Zacharie Robichon
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|24
|1'44.989
|3.755
|19
| Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman
|Acura NSX GT3
|22
|1'45.138
|3.904
|20
| Katherine Legge
Alice Powell
|Acura NSX GT3
|14
|1'45.449
|4.215
|21
| John Potter
Andy Lally
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|21
|1'45.507
|4.273
|View full results
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|VIR
|Sub-event
|Practice 2
|Author
|Charles Bradley
VIR IMSA: Pilet fastest in FP2 for Porsche
IMSA Next session
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by
|
29 AugTickets
|
5 SepTickets
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets