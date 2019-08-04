Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IMSA / Road America / Race report

Road America IMSA: Bomarito, Tincknell clinch Mazda’s third win

shares
comments
Road America IMSA: Bomarito, Tincknell clinch Mazda’s third win
By:
Aug 4, 2019, 9:37 PM

Harry Tincknell and Jonathan Bomarito beat points-leading Acura pair Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya at Road America to clinch Mazda Team Joest’s third consecutive IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship win.

The two Acuras of Cameron and Helio Castroneves eased into the 1-2 positions chased by the two Mazdas of Oliver Jarvis and Bomarito leading Pipo Derani’s Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R ahead of the fast-starting Renger van der Zande in the Wayne Taylor Racing Caddy which was running brand new Michelins.

Interestingly in the early laps, those two last Cadillacs held on well to the Acuras, whereas the JDC Miller Motorsports DPi-V.Rs rapidly fell away.

On Lap 11, Bomarito passed teammate Jarvis having threatened him from the start and even more so in GT traffic.

Castroneves pitted from second on Lap 14, while next time by Cameron and Jarvis stopped, each handing over to their co-drivers Juan Pablo Montoya and Tristan Nunez respectively. Castroneves’ early stop and a hot out-lap allowed him to scrape past JPM to put the #7 Acura in front. Bomarito and van der Zande pitted on Lap 16.

The new-tire advantage meant Nunez made hay in his opening laps so that he was right up Bomarito’s tailpipes as the #55 emerged from pitlane, but eventually JBom’s fastest lap of the race so far saw him pull away and he got the gap to Montoya ahead to less than four seconds.

By Lap 30, just one second covered the top three, and they all pitted. Castroneves handed over to Ricky Taylor, Bomarito gave the Mazda to Harry Tincknell, while Montoya who stayed on board just slotted between these two to regain which would be effectively second position once the other DPis stopped.

Four laps later Taylor pitted again having picked up debris from a crumpled GT Daytona car, and Montoya thus regained the lead but was struggling to hold off the thrusting Tincknell. When JPM lost a little momentum behind a P2 car at the end of Lap 37, Tincknell slipstreamed him up the front straight, and the Mazda passed him around the outside of Turn 1 going into Lap 38.

Tincknell, having pulled a 3.5sec lead over Montoya, then drifted onto the grass at Turn 3 after lapping a GTD car to allow the Acura driver to slash his deficit to 1.3sec.

Nunez pitted the #77 Mazda from third with 67mins to go and handed back to Oliver Jarvis. Next time by, Tincknell pitted from the lead, which forced Penske to stop Montoya on the following lap and he relinquished the wheel to Cameron. However, that #6 Acura was now 8sec adrift of the #55 Mazda and was starting to come under pressure from Jarvis.

With 50mins to go, the Cameron vs Jarvis battle had drawn to within four seconds of Tincknell, largely due to traffic but their battle and getting held up by a JDC Miller Cadillac saw them drop to seven seconds behind the leader.

With 30mins to go, Cameron and Jarvis stopped, and they remained in the same order but with the Acura having a larger margin. Jarvis was then further hampered by Stephen Simpson’s Cadillac diving past at Turn 6 to get back on the lead lap. The lost momentum for the #77 Mazda lost him 6 sec to Cameron. Meanwhile Tincknell was well able to stop and resume in the lead.

Tincknell appeared comfortably able to maintain a gap of 4sec over the hard-charging Cameron in the final half hour, while once Jarvis got past Simpson once more, started closing down on the Acura to try and complete a Mazda 1-2.

In the closing laps, Tincknell lost time behind GTs and suddenly Cameron’s Acura closed right up. Tincknell then ran wide at Turn 4 on the final lap which allowed Cameron to start nosing alongside, but the lead Mazda squeezed the Acura hard with slight contact, and resisted the challenge. The pair would pass the checkered flags just 0.227sec apart.

Jarvis got caught in traffic and was 2.9sec adrift, but this trio were over 70sec clear of the top Cadillac DPi-V.R, that of Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani in fourth, four seconds ahead of the Wayne Taylor Racing entry.

This is the third straight win for the Mazda RT24-Ps, and the second in three races for Bomarito/Tincknell’s #55.

GTLM: Ford makes it two in a row

Oliver Gavin, having gained pole after the BMWs were put to the back of the class, maintained his advantage at the start ahead of Ryan Briscoe’s Ford GT chased by Laurens Vanthoor’s #912 Porsche 911 RSR. Then came Dirk Muller in the second Ford, Jan Magnussen in the second Corvette, the two BMWs of Tom Blomqvist and Jesse Krohn and Patrick Pilet’s Porsche.

Gavin’s margin over Briscoe swiftly grew to 2.7sec, with Vanthoor trailing by almost six seconds with Miller, Magnussen and the BMWs stacked up behind him.

Pilet, trailing at the back pitted and handed over the #911 to Nick Tandy as early as Lap 10. A couple laps later, Magnussen pitted to hand over to Antonio Garcia.

Meanwhile Gavin in the leading Vette started having to get defensive as Briscoe was filling his mirrors from Lap 15. Eventually Gavin had to concede to the Australian menace. On Lap 21, Vanthoor also tried to make a move on the Corvette but ran off at Canada Corner, allowing Gavin back in front just before he stopped to hand over to series returnee Tommy Milner.

The early stop for the #3 Corvette saw it hit the lead once the two Fords made their first pit visits. After the pitstops, Garcia held a 21sec lead over a brilliant battle between John Edwards’ BMW, Richard Westbrook now in the #67 Ford, Milner and Joey Hand who now occupied the #66 Ford. Garcia then pitted on Lap 35.

Edwards had to concede first and then second place to Westbrook and Milner around lap 43 with 67mins remaining, and eventually he pulled in for a long delay with an apparent braking issue.

Again Garcia would cycle to the front as his principal rivals stopped and with 40min remaining he had a 47sec lead over Westbrook and 54 over teammate Milner with and a further 3sec down. However, Garcia would have to stop again. He finally halted with a 50sec lead and 32mins to go, but he needed a new battery so it was a long stop and he tumbled to sixth in class.

Thus Westbrook was left in the lead with Milner’s Corvette 2.7sec down but under major pressure from the second Ford of Hand. With just six minutes to go, Milner gave up third to Hand, and then ducked into the pits for a splash and dash, and fell behind teammate Garcia.

Westbrook’s eventual winning margin over Hand was 10.6sec, while Earl Bamber brought the #912 Porsche home a further 17sec behind, ahead of Garcia whose Corvette displaced Connor de Phillippi’s BMW M8 at the last gasp.

GTD: Pfaff Porsche comes out on top

Ben Keating kept the pole-winning Mercedes-AMG GT3 in P1 ahead of Corey Lewis’ Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan, Zacharie Robichon’s Pfaff Motorsports’ Porsche 911 GT3 R, the handsome McLaren 720S of Compass Racing’s Matt Plumb. In fifth was Richard Heistand’s AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F, followed by Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsport BMW M6 and the two Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSXs.

Plumb fell off the track and dropped to sixth, but that became fifth when Keating was seen creeping back to pitlane with broken suspension.

Following the first round of stops, Bryan Sellers took over the PMR Lambo to lead Matt Campbell now steering the Pfaff Porsche, with Plumb in third in the McLaren, chased from a distance by Jack Hawksworth’s Lexus and Bill Auberlen in the Turner BMW. Further back, collisions between Dennis Olsen in the Wright Motorsports Porsche, Katherine Legge in the Heinricher-MSR Acura and Pat Long in the Park Place Motorsports Porsche resulted in penalties and damage that would effectively knock them out of contention.

Following the next round of stops, Campbell emerged in front of Sellers, the pair of them 15sec ahead of Hawksworth and Auberlen, with Mario Farnbacher’s MSR Acura a further 22sec back, but ahead of Paul Holton in the Compass McLaren. However, Holton would regain fifth, and with fewer than 15mins to go, Auberlen got into the podium position ahead of Hawksworth.

Sadly Holton ran out of fuel and need to pit for a splash of fuel and fell down the order, eventually rolling home 12th.

Campbell held on to clinch class honors for Pfaff Motorsports 5.6sec ahead of the Paul Miller Lamborghini, with Auberlen taking third ahead of Hawksworth, Farnbacher, and the Magnus Racing Lambo.

Race results:

Cla Class Num Driver Chassis Laps Gap
1 DPi 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		Mazda DPi 83  
2 DPi 6 United States Dane Cameron
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 		Acura DPi 83 0.227
3 DPi 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez 		Mazda DPi 83 3.114
4 DPi 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani 		Cadillac DPi 83 1'16.250
5 DPi 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United States Jordan Taylor 		Cadillac DPi 83  
6 DPi 5 Portugal Joao Barbosa
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		Cadillac DPi 83  
7 DPi 7 United States Ricky Taylor
Brazil Helio Castroneves 		Acura DPi 83  
8 DPi 85 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier 		Cadillac DPi 82 1 Lap
9 DPi 84 Switzerland Simon Trummer
South Africa Stephen Simpson 		Cadillac DPi 82 1 Lap
10 LMP2 52 United States Matt McMurry
Patrick Kelly 		ORECA LMP2 79 4 Laps
11 LMP2 38 Canada Cameron Cassels
United States James French 		ORECA LMP2 79 4 Laps
12 GTLM 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Ford GT 77 6 Laps
13 GTLM 66 United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller 		Ford GT 77 6 Laps
14 GTLM 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 911 RSR 77 6 Laps
15 GTLM 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia 		Corvette C7.R 77 6 Laps
16 GTLM 25 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Connor de Phillippi 		BMW M8 GTE 77 6 Laps
17 GTLM 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		Corvette C7.R 76 7 Laps
18 GTLM 911 France Patrick Pilet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		Porsche 911 RSR 76 7 Laps
19 GTD 9 Australia Matt Campbell
Canada Zacharie Robichon 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 75 8 Laps
20 GTD 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Corey Lewis 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 74 9 Laps
21 GTD 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley 		BMW M6 GT3 74 9 Laps
22 GTD 14 United States Richard Heistand
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		Lexus RC F GT3 74 9 Laps
23 GTD 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman 		Acura NSX GT3 74 9 Laps
24 GTD 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 74 9 Laps
25 GTD 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander 		Ferrari 488 GT3 74 9 Laps
26 GTD 91 United States Anthony Imperato
Norway Dennis Olsen 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 74 9 Laps
27 GTD 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell 		Lexus RC F GT3 74 9 Laps
28 GTD 8 United States Parker Chase
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel 		Audi R8 LMS GT3 74 9 Laps
29 GTD 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach 		Mercedes-AMG 74 9 Laps
30 GTD 76 United States Paul Holton
United States Matt Plumb 		McLaren 720S GT3 73 10 Laps
31 GTD 57 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Brazil Ana Beatriz 		Acura NSX GT3 72 11 Laps
32 GTLM 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards 		BMW M8 GTE 72 11 Laps
33 GTD 33 United States Ben Keating
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Mercedes-AMG GT3 68 15 Laps
34 DPi 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun 		Nissan DPi 66 17 Laps
35 GTD 73 United States Patrick Lindsey
United States Patrick Long 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 52 31 Laps
View full results
Next article
Road America IMSA: Cameron shatters DPi lap record to win pole

Previous article

Road America IMSA: Cameron shatters DPi lap record to win pole

Next article

Fight made Mazda’s third win “more rewarding” than first

Fight made Mazda’s third win “more rewarding” than first
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road America
Drivers Juan Pablo Montoya , Jonathan Bomarito , Dane Cameron , Harry Tincknell
Author David Malsher

IMSA Next session

VIR

VIR

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Practice 1 Starts in
1 day

Trending

1
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

Latest videos

Lamborghini in IMSA 13:29
IMSA

Lamborghini in IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani 12:52
IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring 02:01
IMSA

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser 01:49
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz 01:32
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz

Latest news

Magnussen: Corvette “needs VIR to be good to us again”
IMSA

Magnussen: Corvette “needs VIR to be good to us again”

Powell to make IMSA debut in MSR Acura
IMSA

Powell to make IMSA debut in MSR Acura

Australian Mustang Supercar to demo at IMSA race at VIR
VASC

Australian Mustang Supercar to demo at IMSA race at VIR

Cadillac’s lack of speed “hard to explain to the fans”
IMSA

Cadillac’s lack of speed “hard to explain to the fans”

Corvette drivers rue misfortunes after brave strategies fail
IMSA

Corvette drivers rue misfortunes after brave strategies fail

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.