Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Max Verstappen to enter Nurburgring 24 Hours with Mercedes

NLS
Max Verstappen to enter Nurburgring 24 Hours with Mercedes

Have your say: What did you think of the first race of F1’s new era?

Formula 1
Australian GP
Have your say: What did you think of the first race of F1’s new era?

Who slept best last night: Toto Wolff

Formula 1
Australian GP
Who slept best last night: Toto Wolff

Who slept worst last night: Adrian Newey

Formula 1
Australian GP
Who slept worst last night: Adrian Newey

NASCAR, Goodyear and Ryan Blaney get a win in Phoenix

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
NASCAR, Goodyear and Ryan Blaney get a win in Phoenix

Complete 2026 NASCAR Cup championship standings after Phoenix I

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
Complete 2026 NASCAR Cup championship standings after Phoenix I

Joey Logano takes responsibility for violent restart crash after 'rough day'

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
Joey Logano takes responsibility for violent restart crash after 'rough day'

Ryan Blaney completes Penske sweep as wreck-fest ties NASCAR Phoenix Cup caution record

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
Ryan Blaney completes Penske sweep as wreck-fest ties NASCAR Phoenix Cup caution record
Formula 1 Australian GP

Juan Pablo Montoya fumes at Ferrari Australian GP VSC strategy: "Surprised but not surprised"

Juan Pablo Montoya criticised Ferrari’s virtual safety car strategy in the Australian Grand Prix

Lydia Mee
Published:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Martin Keep / AFP via Getty Images

Juan Pablo Montoya vented his frustration over Ferrari's decision not to pit under the virtual safety car conditions during the Australian Grand Prix.

After a strong start from the Maranello outfit, Charles Leclerc took the lead from George Russell after starting from fourth, while Lewis Hamilton moved from seventh to third at the race start.

The tense battle between Leclerc and Russell continued for the first phase of the race, but as Isack Hadjar stopped on the side of the track and the virtual safety car was enabled, Ferrari opted to stay out while the other teams decided to pit. The same decision was made later when Valtteri Bottas also retired from the race.

"The start was amazing," Montoya told F1 TV. "A lot more overtaking than anybody expected. The racing was mixed. It was really good. Surprised but not surprised at Ferrari with the strategy to be honest. I was kind of shocked. You should have at least divided the cars.

"Mercedes was very clear in what they were doing, and hats off again to Mercedes. They executed well, and Lewis did pretty good. I was impressed."

The Colombian driver later added: "No, honestly, we always complained last year that Ferrari was never aggressive enough and they always missed a strategy, and in my opinion, they did again.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

"I think maybe they didn't have a car to win, but they brought the fight to Mercedes. They got the start. They were holding position. I think Charles did an amazing job coming back to George over and over again, and he was looking really good.

"And then the [virtual] safety car comes out and it's like everybody but them [pitted]. It's like, not again. It's like, why? At some point there's got to be somebody going, 'Are we really the odd man out?' We can't have 10 smart teams... You have 10 smart teams and one missing it and in their mind thinking everybody is getting it wrong."

Ferrari ended the race with an impressive third and fourth finish from Leclerc and Hamilton respectively. 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article From “artificial” to “awesome” – how drivers rate the racing under F1’s 2026 rules
Next article Charles Leclerc likened new F1 racing to "Mario Kart" after Australian GP

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Juan Pablo Montoya spots one thing in Arvid Lindblad’s Max Verstappen fight that surprised him

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Juan Pablo Montoya spots one thing in Arvid Lindblad’s Max Verstappen fight that surprised him

Toto Wolff goes viral after hilarious Australian Grand Prix paddock mishap

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Toto Wolff goes viral after hilarious Australian Grand Prix paddock mishap

Oliver Bearman admits handling of Haas ‘knife-edge’ car made him “look silly” in 2025

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Oliver Bearman admits handling of Haas ‘knife-edge’ car made him “look silly” in 2025
More from
Juan Pablo Montoya

Juan Pablo Montoya reveals the key reason Lewis Hamilton must outperform Charles Leclerc

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Juan Pablo Montoya reveals the key reason Lewis Hamilton must outperform Charles Leclerc

Zak Brown “would love” Indy 500 reunion with Fernando Alonso

IndyCar
IndyCar
110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Zak Brown “would love” Indy 500 reunion with Fernando Alonso

Simpson hoping Sunoco partnership grows into long-standing relationship

IndyCar
IndyCar
Simpson hoping Sunoco partnership grows into long-standing relationship
More from
Ferrari

Charles Leclerc likened new F1 racing to "Mario Kart" after Australian GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Charles Leclerc likened new F1 racing to "Mario Kart" after Australian GP

Mercedes drew first blood in F1 2026 - but did Ferrari miss a prime opportunity?

Formula 1
Australian GP
Mercedes drew first blood in F1 2026 - but did Ferrari miss a prime opportunity?

Ferrari’s last front-engined winner

Formula 1
Ferrari’s last front-engined winner

Latest news

Max Verstappen to enter Nurburgring 24 Hours with Mercedes

NLS
Max Verstappen to enter Nurburgring 24 Hours with Mercedes

Have your say: What did you think of the first race of F1’s new era?

Formula 1
Australian GP
Have your say: What did you think of the first race of F1’s new era?

Who slept best last night: Toto Wolff

Formula 1
Australian GP
Who slept best last night: Toto Wolff

Who slept worst last night: Adrian Newey

Formula 1
Australian GP
Who slept worst last night: Adrian Newey

Feature

Discover prime content

Celebrating 20 years of F1's knockout qualifying system

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Celebrating 20 years of F1's knockout qualifying system

The non-championship F1 champions

Formula 1
By Chris Ellard
The non-championship F1 champions

Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Ronald Vording
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title
View more