Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Arrow McLaren officially opens doors to new home in Indianapolis

IndyCar
IndyCar
Arrow McLaren officially opens doors to new home in Indianapolis

Why NASCAR allowed teams to refuel without penalty late in The Clash

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Why NASCAR allowed teams to refuel without penalty late in The Clash

Chris Gayle has no doubt Denny Hamlin will lock in for 2026 NASCAR title run

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Chris Gayle has no doubt Denny Hamlin will lock in for 2026 NASCAR title run

Carson Hocevar signs lengthy extension to keep him at Spire until 2030s

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Carson Hocevar signs lengthy extension to keep him at Spire until 2030s

Winners and losers from NASCAR's Clash at the Madhouse

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Winners and losers from NASCAR's Clash at the Madhouse

Kalle Rovanpera co-driver Jonne Halttunen lands Toyota rally management role

WRC
WRC
Kalle Rovanpera co-driver Jonne Halttunen lands Toyota rally management role

Audi backs Emma Felbermayr for 2026 F1 Academy season with Rodin Motorsport

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Shanghai
Audi backs Emma Felbermayr for 2026 F1 Academy season with Rodin Motorsport

Zak Brown “would love” Indy 500 reunion with Fernando Alonso

IndyCar
IndyCar
110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Zak Brown “would love” Indy 500 reunion with Fernando Alonso
IndyCar 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Zak Brown “would love” Indy 500 reunion with Fernando Alonso

The two-time Formula 1 world champion hasn't raced in the Indianapolis 500 since 2020

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Edited:
Add as a preferred source
Fernando Alonso_Ref Image Without Watermark_m12394

Fernando Alonso, 2019 Indianapolis 500 with McLaren Racing

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Fernando Alonso has an open invitation to return to the Indianapolis 500 whenever he’s ready, courtesy of McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

The Spaniard hasn’t competed at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” since 2020, which was held behind closed doors and delayed until August due to the COVID pandemic. All three of his attempts came in a McLaren-supported effort, which saw him qualify for the field of 33 twice. Undoubtedly, his best outing was the debut in 2017, earning top rookie honors after qualifying fifth, leading 27 laps and being in the mix for victory until his engine expired while running seventh with 21 laps remaining.

Arrow McLaren, the IndyCar arm of McLaren Racing, has regularly expanded its program to support Indy 500 attempts since Alonso, running former ‘500’ winners Juan Pablo Montoya (2021-22) and Tony Kanaan (2023), along with two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson (2024-25).

This year is no different, with 2014 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay coming onboard in a one-off effort for the Month of May festivities, alongside full-time drivers Pato O’Ward, Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Siegel.

During Wednesday’s grand opening of the McLaren Racing Center, the new home for Arrow McLaren, Motorsport.com asked Brown during a media roundtable on the prospects of reuniting with Alonso for another Indy 500 effort.

“Starting with Ryan, (I am) very happy to have Ryan in the car this year,” Brown said. “He's definitely capable of winning the Indy 500, so I think our odds have gone up by putting Ryan in the car.”

Brown then added his thoughts on Alonso, now 44 and in the last year of his current deal with Aston Martin. A two-time Formula 1 world champion and 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, Alonso needs only a win in the Indy 500 to complete racing’s ‘Triple Crown’ - a feat only the legendary Graham Hill has accomplished.

“But post that and post when Fernando stops in F1, this is his last contractual year, doesn't mean he won't continue, but I talk to him about it like every time I see him,” Brown said.

“I think we've got a car that can win the Indy 500. And I think he's very capable of winning the Indy 500. I thoroughly enjoyed racing with him here. He enjoyed it all but one of the years, but loved the first year. I mean, it was magic.

“I'd love to see Fernando back at the Indy 500 with us. That is something I'll continue to bug him about.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Mick Schumacher found the limit “pretty early” in maiden oval test

Top Comments

More from
Joey Barnes

Arrow McLaren officially opens doors to new home in Indianapolis

IndyCar
IndyCar
Arrow McLaren officially opens doors to new home in Indianapolis

Mick Schumacher found the limit “pretty early” in maiden oval test

IndyCar
IndyCar
Mick Schumacher found the limit “pretty early” in maiden oval test

Mick Schumacher adjusting to life in IndyCar as maiden oval test looms

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Mick Schumacher adjusting to life in IndyCar as maiden oval test looms
More from
Juan Pablo Montoya

Simpson hoping Sunoco partnership grows into long-standing relationship

IndyCar
IndyCar
Simpson hoping Sunoco partnership grows into long-standing relationship

"Afraid of making decisions": Juan Pablo Montoya calls out McLaren over Qatar GP pit call

Formula 1
Formula 1
Qatar GP
"Afraid of making decisions": Juan Pablo Montoya calls out McLaren over Qatar GP pit call

How McLaren picked up each of its record 12 Brazil F1 wins

Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
How McLaren picked up each of its record 12 Brazil F1 wins
More from
Arrow McLaren

Nolan Siegel says pressure of contract year "doesn't really change anything"

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Nolan Siegel says pressure of contract year "doesn't really change anything"

Palou ordered to pay $12 million to McLaren in contract breach case

IndyCar
IndyCar
Palou ordered to pay $12 million to McLaren in contract breach case

Ranking IndyCar’s rising stars to watch in 2026

IndyCar
IndyCar
Ranking IndyCar’s rising stars to watch in 2026

Latest news

Arrow McLaren officially opens doors to new home in Indianapolis

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Arrow McLaren officially opens doors to new home in Indianapolis

Why NASCAR allowed teams to refuel without penalty late in The Clash

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Why NASCAR allowed teams to refuel without penalty late in The Clash

Chris Gayle has no doubt Denny Hamlin will lock in for 2026 NASCAR title run

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Chris Gayle has no doubt Denny Hamlin will lock in for 2026 NASCAR title run

Carson Hocevar signs lengthy extension to keep him at Spire until 2030s

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Carson Hocevar signs lengthy extension to keep him at Spire until 2030s