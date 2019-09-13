Laguna Seca IMSA: Montoya edges Derani in second practice
Juan Pablo Montoya wheeled his Acura ARX-05 to the top of the times with his penultimate lap in second practice, but beat the Action Express Racing Cadillac of Pipo Derani by a mere 0.078sec, while Corvette Racing led GT Le Mans.
Acura Team Penske’s Montoya set a best lap of 1min16.003sec around the 2.258-mile course to nudge past Derani, while this morning’s pacesetter Oliver Jarvis was 0.4sec down in the Mazda RT24-P.
Joao Barbosa (AXR) and Stephen Simpson (JDC-Miller) made it three Cadillacs in the top five, narrowly eclipsing Helio Castroneves’ best effort in the second Acura.
Colin Braun’s best effort in the Nissan DPi of CORE autosport was enough to remain within a second of pacesetter Montoya and also nip ahead of Jordan Taylor’s best in the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac.
The LMP2 two-car battle saw Kyle Masson’s Performance Tech Motorsport Oreca outpace the similar machine of PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports’ Dalton Kellett by 0.45sec.
Corvette Racing, still seeking its 100thIMSA win and its first of 2019, will derive encouragement from its 1-2 in this session, with the #3 of championship aspirants (and defending champions) Antonio Garcia and Jan Magnussen heading teammate Oliver Gavin by barely more than a tenth of a second.
Third was the Porsche 911 RSR of Patrick Pilet, almost four-tenths slower but well ahead of Dirk Muller in the faster of the two Ford GTs, while Earl Bamber, the two BMWs and Ryan Briscoe closed out the eight-car class.
As per this morning, the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan of Bryan Sellers led the GT Daytona ranks, but he had less than one tenth of a second margion over Matt Plumb’s Compass Racing McLaren 720S – while Andy Lally’s Magnus Racing Lambo was even closer behind that!
Toni Vilander in the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 again looked strong, but Ben Keating’s best effort in the Riley Mercedes AMG GT3 was restricted to sixth by Mario Farnbacher who got the title-contending Acura NSX of Meyer Shank Racing into fifth.
Third practice begins at 8:45am local (Pacific) time on Saturday.
|Cla
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
| Dane Cameron
Juan Pablo Montoya
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'16.003
|2
| Felipe Nasr
Pipo Derani
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'16.081
|0.078
|0.078
|3
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|1'16.421
|0.418
|0.340
|4
| Joao Barbosa
Filipe Albuquerque
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'16.850
|0.847
|0.429
|5
| Simon Trummer
Stephen Simpson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'16.871
|0.868
|0.021
|6
| Ricky Taylor
Helio Castroneves
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'16.907
|0.904
|0.036
|7
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|DPi
|Nissan DPi
|1'16.929
|0.926
|0.022
|8
| Renger van der Zande
Jordan Taylor
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'17.013
|1.010
|0.084
|9
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'17.176
|1.173
|0.163
|10
| Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|1'17.262
|1.259
|0.086
|11
| Cameron Cassels
Kyle Masson
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|1'18.208
|2.205
|0.946
|12
| Matt McMurry
Dalton Kellett
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|1'18.687
|2.684
|0.479
|13
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'22.833
|6.830
|4.146
|14
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'22.963
|6.960
|0.130
|15
| Patrick Pilet
Nick Tandy
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'23.351
|7.348
|0.388
|16
| Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'23.730
|7.727
|0.379
|17
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'23.737
|7.734
|0.007
|18
| Connor de Phillippi
Tom Blomqvist
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'23.907
|7.904
|0.170
|19
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'24.124
|8.121
|0.217
|20
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'24.201
|8.198
|0.077
|21
| Bryan Sellers
Corey Lewis
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'25.246
|9.243
|1.045
|22
| Paul Holton
Matt Plumb
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|1'25.323
|9.320
|0.077
|23
| John Potter
Andy Lally
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'25.395
|9.392
|0.072
|24
| Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'25.578
|9.575
|0.183
|25
| Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'25.622
|9.619
|0.044
|26
| Ben Keating
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|1'25.726
|9.723
|0.104
|27
| Patrick Lindsey
Patrick Long
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'25.773
|9.770
|0.047
|28
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|1'25.863
|9.860
|0.090
|29
| Katherine Legge
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'25.943
|9.940
|0.080
|30
| Scott Hargrove
Zacharie Robichon
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'26.521
|10.518
|0.578
|31
| Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'26.884
|10.881
|0.363
|32
| Richard Heistand
Jack Hawksworth
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'27.223
|11.220
|0.339
|View full results
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Laguna Seca
|Author
|David Malsher
