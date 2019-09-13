Laguna Seca IMSA: Montoya edges Derani in second practice

Acura Team Penske’s Montoya set a best lap of 1min16.003sec around the 2.258-mile course to nudge past Derani, while this morning’s pacesetter Oliver Jarvis was 0.4sec down in the Mazda RT24-P.

Joao Barbosa (AXR) and Stephen Simpson (JDC-Miller) made it three Cadillacs in the top five, narrowly eclipsing Helio Castroneves’ best effort in the second Acura.

Colin Braun’s best effort in the Nissan DPi of CORE autosport was enough to remain within a second of pacesetter Montoya and also nip ahead of Jordan Taylor’s best in the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac.

The LMP2 two-car battle saw Kyle Masson’s Performance Tech Motorsport Oreca outpace the similar machine of PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports’ Dalton Kellett by 0.45sec.

Corvette Racing, still seeking its 100thIMSA win and its first of 2019, will derive encouragement from its 1-2 in this session, with the #3 of championship aspirants (and defending champions) Antonio Garcia and Jan Magnussen heading teammate Oliver Gavin by barely more than a tenth of a second.

Third was the Porsche 911 RSR of Patrick Pilet, almost four-tenths slower but well ahead of Dirk Muller in the faster of the two Ford GTs, while Earl Bamber, the two BMWs and Ryan Briscoe closed out the eight-car class.

As per this morning, the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan of Bryan Sellers led the GT Daytona ranks, but he had less than one tenth of a second margion over Matt Plumb’s Compass Racing McLaren 720S – while Andy Lally’s Magnus Racing Lambo was even closer behind that!

Toni Vilander in the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 again looked strong, but Ben Keating’s best effort in the Riley Mercedes AMG GT3 was restricted to sixth by Mario Farnbacher who got the title-contending Acura NSX of Meyer Shank Racing into fifth.

Third practice begins at 8:45am local (Pacific) time on Saturday.