Previous
Laguna Seca IMSA: Montoya edges Derani in second practice

shares
comments
By:
Sep 13, 2019, 11:45 PM

Juan Pablo Montoya wheeled his Acura ARX-05 to the top of the times with his penultimate lap in second practice, but beat the Action Express Racing Cadillac of Pipo Derani by a mere 0.078sec, while Corvette Racing led GT Le Mans.

Acura Team Penske’s Montoya set a best lap of 1min16.003sec around the 2.258-mile course to nudge past Derani, while this morning’s pacesetter Oliver Jarvis was 0.4sec down in the Mazda RT24-P.

Joao Barbosa (AXR) and Stephen Simpson (JDC-Miller) made it three Cadillacs in the top five, narrowly eclipsing Helio Castroneves’ best effort in the second Acura.

Colin Braun’s best effort in the Nissan DPi of CORE autosport was enough to remain within a second of pacesetter Montoya and also nip ahead of Jordan Taylor’s best in the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac.

The LMP2 two-car battle saw Kyle Masson’s Performance Tech Motorsport Oreca outpace the similar machine of PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports’ Dalton Kellett by 0.45sec.

Corvette Racing, still seeking its 100thIMSA win and its first of 2019, will derive encouragement from its 1-2 in this session, with the #3 of championship aspirants (and defending champions) Antonio Garcia and Jan Magnussen heading teammate Oliver Gavin by barely more than a tenth of a second.

Third was the Porsche 911 RSR of Patrick Pilet, almost four-tenths slower but well ahead of Dirk Muller in the faster of the two Ford GTs, while Earl Bamber, the two BMWs and Ryan Briscoe closed out the eight-car class.

As per this morning, the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan of Bryan Sellers led the GT Daytona ranks, but he had less than one tenth of a second margion over Matt Plumb’s Compass Racing McLaren 720S – while Andy Lally’s Magnus Racing Lambo was even closer behind that!

Toni Vilander in the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 again looked strong, but Ben Keating’s best effort in the Riley Mercedes AMG GT3 was restricted to sixth by Mario Farnbacher who got the title-contending Acura NSX of Meyer Shank Racing into fifth.

Third practice begins at 8:45am local (Pacific) time on Saturday.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Time Gap Interval
1 United States Dane Cameron
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 		DPi Acura DPi 1'16.003    
2 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'16.081 0.078 0.078
3 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez 		DPi Mazda DPi 1'16.421 0.418 0.340
4 Portugal Joao Barbosa
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'16.850 0.847 0.429
5 Switzerland Simon Trummer
South Africa Stephen Simpson 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'16.871 0.868 0.021
6 United States Ricky Taylor
Brazil Helio Castroneves 		DPi Acura DPi 1'16.907 0.904 0.036
7 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun 		DPi Nissan DPi 1'16.929 0.926 0.022
8 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United States Jordan Taylor 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'17.013 1.010 0.084
9 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'17.176 1.173 0.163
10 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		DPi Mazda DPi 1'17.262 1.259 0.086
11 Canada Cameron Cassels
United States Kyle Masson 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 1'18.208 2.205 0.946
12 United States Matt McMurry
Canada Dalton Kellett 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 1'18.687 2.684 0.479
13 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'22.833 6.830 4.146
14 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'22.963 6.960 0.130
15 France Patrick Pilet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'23.351 7.348 0.388
16 United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller 		GTLM Ford GT 1'23.730 7.727 0.379
17 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'23.737 7.734 0.007
18 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'23.907 7.904 0.170
19 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'24.124 8.121 0.217
20 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		GTLM Ford GT 1'24.201 8.198 0.077
21 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Corey Lewis 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'25.246 9.243 1.045
22 United States Paul Holton
United States Matt Plumb 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 1'25.323 9.320 0.077
23 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'25.395 9.392 0.072
24 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'25.578 9.575 0.183
25 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'25.622 9.619 0.044
26 United States Ben Keating
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'25.726 9.723 0.104
27 United States Patrick Lindsey
United States Patrick Long 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'25.773 9.770 0.047
28 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'25.863 9.860 0.090
29 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Denmark Christina Nielsen 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'25.943 9.940 0.080
30 Canada Scott Hargrove
Canada Zacharie Robichon 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'26.521 10.518 0.578
31 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'26.884 10.881 0.363
32 United States Richard Heistand
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'27.223 11.220 0.339
View full results
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Laguna Seca
Author David Malsher

IMSA Next session

Laguna Seca

Laguna Seca

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Practice 3 Starts in
16 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
17 Seconds

