Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP3 in
11 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
First Practice in progress . . .
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
6 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 3 in
02 Hours
:
42 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Laguna Seca / Practice report

Laguna Seca IMSA: Mazda, Acura lead but Cadillacs are closer

shares
comments
Laguna Seca IMSA: Mazda, Acura lead but Cadillacs are closer
By:
Sep 13, 2019, 7:36 PM

Oliver Jarvis’ Mazda RT24-P led opening practice for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, but recent Balance of Performance changes appear to have boosted the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs closer to the ultimate pace.

Jarvis lapped the scenic 2.258-mile course in Monterey, CA, in 1min16.442sec, beating the Acura Team Penske ARX-05 of Juan Pablo Montoya by 0.153sec.

However, a similar gap behind the Acura was Filipe Albuquerque in the #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac, followed by the similar cars of Renger van der Zande (Wayne Taylor Racing), Pipo Derani (AXR), Tristan Vautier (JDC-Miller Motorsports) – all within half a second of the top time. IMSA’s recent BoP changes have come after five races in which the Cadillacs haven’t looked a true match for the Mazdas and Acuras.

Helio Castroneves’ best effort in the second Acura left him around 0.4sec off teammate Montoya, but ahead of Colin Braun’s CORE autosport-run Nissan DPi, Simon Trummer (JDC-Miller Cadillac) and Jonathan Bomarito, who dropped a wheel off the track in the second Mazda and needed some minor repairs.

Richard Westbrook put the Ford GT on top in GT Le Mans, heading Tommy Milner’s Corvette C7.R by 0.3sec, with Jesse Krohn’s BMW M8 a further tenth in arrears.

Jan Magnussen was fourth in the secnd Corvette ahead of Tom Blomqvist’s best in the second M8.

The big story was the two Porsche 911 RSRs, the GTLM class’s dominant cars this year, were over 1.5sec behind Westbrook’s best effort.

GT Daytona was led by Bryan Sellers in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan, but by mere hundredths ahead of Toni Vilander in the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488.

Jeroen Bleekemolen wheeled the Riley Motorsports Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3 to third spot ahead of Bill Auberlen’s Turner Motorsport BMW M6 and Andy Lally in the Magnus Racing Lamborghini.

Second practice begins at 3.15pm local (Pacific) time.

Next article
Aston Martin: IMSA has "moved down the priority list"

Previous article

Aston Martin: IMSA has "moved down the priority list"
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Laguna Seca
Author David Malsher

IMSA Next session

Laguna Seca

Laguna Seca

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Practice 1 Starts in
00 Hours
:
42 Minutes
:
57 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wehrlein approached Haas about 2020 seat

2
Formula 1

Pirelli completes first 18-inch tyre test

3h
3
MotoGP

Rossi "surprised" to see all Yamahas fast in Misano

4
Formula 1

Gasly: Spotters would avert Vettel/Stroll incidents

5
BTCC

Hamilton's BTCC drive saved by extra ROKiT cash

Latest videos

Lamborghini in IMSA 13:29
IMSA

Lamborghini in IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani 12:52
IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring 02:01
IMSA

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser 01:49
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz 01:32
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz

Latest news

Laguna Seca IMSA: Mazda, Acura lead but Cadillacs are closer
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Mazda, Acura lead but Cadillacs are closer

Aston Martin: IMSA has "moved down the priority list"
IMSA

Aston Martin: IMSA has "moved down the priority list"

Nasr, Derani remain at AXR IMSA squad for 2020
IMSA

Nasr, Derani remain at AXR IMSA squad for 2020

Mazda's IMSA streak a result of "relentless effort"
IMSA

Mazda's IMSA streak a result of "relentless effort"

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
LM24

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.