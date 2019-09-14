Top events
IMSA / Laguna Seca / Practice report

Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor heads Acura 1-2 in FP3

shares
comments
Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor heads Acura 1-2 in FP3
By:
Sep 14, 2019, 4:59 PM

Acura Team Penske maintained its supremacy in third practice for this weekend's Laguna Seca IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round, with Ricky Taylor setting the pace in the #7 car.

Taylor laid down a benchmark of 1m15.497s early on in the one-hour Saturday morning session, but the #7 Acura caused a red flag when Helio Castroneves beached the pace-setting ARX-05 in the gravel at the top of the Corkscrew.

Castroneves avoided picking up any significant damage, though, and the car was back out for the final part of the session, as championship leader Juan Pablo Montoya made a late jump up to second in the sister #6 machine with a 1m15.857s effort.

Best of the rest was the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, which has been boosted by recent Balance of Performance adjustments for this round, with Renger van der Zande ending up 0.538s off the pace in third.

Oliver Jarvis's early benchmark behind the wheel of the #77 Mazda RT24-P was enough for fourth in the end, ahead of the #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac of Filipe Albuquerque and the second of the Joest-run Mazdas, the #55 car of Harry Tincknell.

The title-contending #31 AXR Cadillac ended up down in ninth, with ex-Formula 1 racer Felipe Nasr's best effort putting that car 1.104s off the pace.

Kyle Masson's best effort of 1m18.251s was enough to put Performance Tech ahead of sole LMP2 rival PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports.

Ford set the pace in GT Le Mans with Richard Westbrook setting a best time of 1m22.034s in the #67 car, 0.230s ahead of Tom Blomqvist's best effort in the #24 BMW M8 GTE.

Dirk Muller made it two Fords inside the top three in the #66 GT, ahead of Oliver Gavin in the best of the Corvette C7.Rs, while both Porsche 911 RSRs ended up propping up the class order in seventh and eighth places.

Turner Motorsports set the pace in GT Daytona courtesy of Robby Foley's 1m24.523s effort in the #96 BMW M6 GT3, a little under two tenths clear of Corey Lewis in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

Andy Lally was third-fastest in Magnus Racing's Lambo ahead of the points-leading Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 of Trent Hindman.

Session results:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 7 United States Ricky Taylor
Brazil Helio Castroneves 		DPi Acura DPi 1'15.497  
2 6 United States Dane Cameron
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 		DPi Acura DPi 1'15.857 0.360
3 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United States Jordan Taylor 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'16.035 0.538
4 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez 		DPi Mazda DPi 1'16.088 0.591
5 5 Portugal Joao Barbosa
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'16.194 0.697
6 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		DPi Mazda DPi 1'16.296 0.799
7 85 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'16.311 0.814
8 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun 		DPi Nissan DPi 1'16.460 0.963
9 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'16.601 1.104
10 84 Switzerland Simon Trummer
South Africa Stephen Simpson 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'16.978 1.481
11 38 Canada Cameron Cassels
United States Kyle Masson 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 1'18.251 2.754
12 52 United States Matt McMurry
Canada Dalton Kellett 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 1'19.085 3.588
13 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		GTLM Ford GT 1'22.034 6.537
14 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'22.264 6.767
15 66 United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller 		GTLM Ford GT 1'22.518 7.021
16 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'22.567 7.070
17 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'22.635 7.138
18 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'22.729 7.232
19 911 France Patrick Pilet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'22.839 7.342
20 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'23.058 7.561
21 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'24.523 9.026
22 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Corey Lewis 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'24.720 9.223
23 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'24.960 9.463
24 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'25.061 9.564
25 33 United States Ben Keating
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'25.070 9.573
26 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'25.127 9.630
27 9 Canada Scott Hargrove
Canada Zacharie Robichon 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'25.159 9.662
28 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'25.210 9.713
29 14 United States Richard Heistand
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'25.285 9.788
30 76 United States Paul Holton
United States Matt Plumb 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 1'25.344 9.847
31 57 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Denmark Christina Nielsen 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'25.434 9.937
32 73 United States Patrick Lindsey
United States Patrick Long 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 0.000  
View full results

 

 

 

 

Series IMSA

Series IMSA
Drivers Ricky Taylor
Teams Team Penske
Author Jamie Klein
IMSA

Laguna Seca

13 Sep - 15 Sep

Laguna Seca

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Practice 3 Starts in
00 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
37 Seconds

