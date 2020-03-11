Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
09 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
260 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen demands "level playing field" amid Ferrari row

shares
comments
Verstappen demands "level playing field" amid Ferrari row
By:
Co-author: Alex Kalinauckas
Mar 11, 2020, 7:07 PM

Max Verstappen says Ferrari’s rivals just want a "level playing field", as the controversy over the FIA’s secret settlement with the Italian team continues.

Seven of F1’s teams recently issued a joint statement expressing their unhappiness at the way motor racing’s governing body reached a private agreement with Ferrari amid suspicions over the legality of its engines.

The teams, which also wrote a follow-up letter with key questions they wanted answered, feel that matters should have been handled differently and want full disclosure of the details about the arrangement.

Verstappen was famously outspoken about the Ferrari matter last year, using the word ‘cheat’ in comments made after the United States Grand Prix that prompted an angry response from Ferrari.

But speaking about the situation on the eve of the season opening Australian Grand Prix, the Dutchman said that the teams’ push for answers was purely because they wanted to ensure that all competitors were treated equally.

Asked for his response to what was going on, Verstappen said: “Well, I leave that up to the teams. I think for everyone it's important of course to have a level playing field. So that's what we all want and that's all I can say about it.”

Pushed on whether he felt that the FIA could be trusted in light of what has happened, he said: “Well, I think they – over the past – have been making the right decisions. So let's see what the teams and the FIA come up with.”

Read Also:

The seven teams involved in the matter – Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, Renault, Williams, Racing Point, AlphaTauri – had wanted a response to their questions from Todt before this weekend’s Melbourne race.

British newspaper The Daily Mail revealed extracts of that response on Wednesday, when it said that Todt had taken personal charge of matters and elected for a private settlement.

“Three options were available — closing the case, bringing the matter before the International Tribunal or entering into a settlement — and such decisions fall to the president of the FIA, in accordance with the FIA judicial and disciplinary rules,” the report quoted the letter as saying.

“The president informed and consulted with several other key FIA officials as well as the Formula One CEO with the objective of building a consensus on how best to address the case.

“He [the president] solicited and received recommendations from the FIA technical, legal and financial teams and also took advice from an external experienced attorney.”

Next article
How Red Bull struck an early tech blow against Mercedes

Previous article

How Red Bull struck an early tech blow against Mercedes

Next article

Video: How F1 is facing up to coronavirus and the Ferrari row

Video: How F1 is facing up to coronavirus and the Ferrari row
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

9 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
18:00
12:00
FP2
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
22:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
20:00
14:00
QU
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
17:00
Race
Sat 14 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
22:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Red Bull struck an early tech blow against Mercedes

3h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen demands "level playing field" amid Ferrari row

1h
3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR enacts restrictions due to coronavirus outbreak

10m
4
Formula 1

Video: How F1 is facing up to coronavirus and the Ferrari row

48m
5
Supercars

Walkinshaw floats control Supercars engine idea

Latest videos

Formula 1 - Will Coronavirus wreak havoc on Australian Grand Prix? 08:02
Formula 1
1h

Formula 1 - Will Coronavirus wreak havoc on Australian Grand Prix?

Why Mercedes will have to alter rear suspension 01:09
Formula 1

Why Mercedes will have to alter rear suspension

The changes made to Red Bull's nose for 2020 01:29
Formula 1

The changes made to Red Bull's nose for 2020

Red Bull Cooler Runnings 2020 02:13
Formula 1

Red Bull Cooler Runnings 2020

Mercedes' moving steering wheel: What is DAS and how does it work? 04:46
Formula 1

Mercedes' moving steering wheel: What is DAS and how does it work?

Latest news

Video: How F1 is facing up to coronavirus and the Ferrari row
F1

Video: How F1 is facing up to coronavirus and the Ferrari row

Verstappen demands "level playing field" amid Ferrari row
F1

Verstappen demands "level playing field" amid Ferrari row

How Red Bull struck an early tech blow against Mercedes
F1

How Red Bull struck an early tech blow against Mercedes

Australian GP: All the winners since 1985
F1

Australian GP: All the winners since 1985

Australian GP: Best images as Melbourne gears up
F1

Australian GP: Best images as Melbourne gears up

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.