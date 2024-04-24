All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Chinese GP

‘Metronomic’ Verstappen may rule F1, but it won’t last forever - Horner

Red Bull says it is under no illusion that Max Verstappen’s ‘metronomic’ domination of Formula 1 is not going to last forever.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, lifts the trophy in celebration

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Verstappen has turned F1 into a one-man show over recent seasons, as Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz is the only other driver to have won a race since last year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

And despite rivals throwing everything they can at trying to close down Red Bull’s advantage, the world champion squad is still clearly in a class of its own at the front.

It means that with Verstappen in the form of his career, and clearly totally at one with his car, there is an inevitability at the moment of the Dutchman racking up plenty more victories on his way to winning this year’s championship.

Speaking about the level Verstappen was operating at, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: “He’s just hit it like a metronome.

“The pace that he showed last year, he's just continued that. And I think since the last Chinese Grand Prix [in 2019], he's won 50% of all the races. He's won 21 out of the last 23 races. He's in fantastic form. He's at one with the car, at one with the team, and enjoying his racing.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, and the Red Bull team celebrate

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, and the Red Bull team celebrate

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

But while things looks perfect at the moment, Horner says that F1 history shows that periods of dominance can quickly end – which is why his squad is taking nothing for granted.

“I think that you have to appreciate success,” he said. “Max is a special talent. It's a golden moment for him and, as we've seen with every single driver, it doesn't last forever.

“I think it's about enjoying the moment, being in the moment. And there's no guarantees that we'll be able to give him a car like this every year for the next five years. So, it's doing what you can, while you can.”

Red Bull had appeared to be under more pressure from rivals at the start of this season, but Verstappen’s advantage in the recent Japanese and Chinese Grands Prix points to the team having stretched its legs once again.

But Horner thinks that the long-corner nature of Suzuka and Shanghai probably played to the strengths of the RB20, so the form book may be different at venues coming up.

“I think it's probably track-specific because it may well be we go to the next race and it concertinas again,” he said. “And it will probably do that.

“We've not raced in really hot temperatures yet, or anything like that. So, there's still an awful lot of variables. But across the different circuits that we've had, RB20 is delivering and the drivers – and particularly Max – are doing an outstanding job.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Did F1's new sprint format work?
Next article Why Audi and Verstappen have complicated Formula 1’s driver market decisions

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Why Audi and Verstappen have complicated Formula 1’s driver market decisions

Why Audi and Verstappen have complicated Formula 1’s driver market decisions

Formula 1
Why Audi and Verstappen have complicated Formula 1’s driver market decisions
RB brands Ricciardo/Tsunoda Chinese GP crashes "unnecessary"

RB brands Ricciardo/Tsunoda Chinese GP crashes "unnecessary"

Formula 1
Chinese GP
RB brands Ricciardo/Tsunoda Chinese GP crashes "unnecessary"
Why F1 2026 worst-case fears could be key to new rules success

Why F1 2026 worst-case fears could be key to new rules success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Why F1 2026 worst-case fears could be key to new rules success
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle

Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle
Horner: Wolff should focus on his own F1 problems, not “unavailable” Verstappen

Horner: Wolff should focus on his own F1 problems, not “unavailable” Verstappen

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Horner: Wolff should focus on his own F1 problems, not “unavailable” Verstappen
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Perez: F1 safety car meant it was "game over" for second place in China

Perez: F1 safety car meant it was "game over" for second place in China

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Perez: F1 safety car meant it was "game over" for second place in China
F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen overcomes two safety cars to win from Norris

F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen overcomes two safety cars to win from Norris

Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen overcomes two safety cars to win from Norris
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

Latest news

Yamaha to test completely new MotoGP bike at Jerez

Yamaha to test completely new MotoGP bike at Jerez

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP
Yamaha to test completely new MotoGP bike at Jerez
Penske's Newgarden loses St. Pete IndyCar race win after violation

Penske's Newgarden loses St. Pete IndyCar race win after violation

Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Penske's Newgarden loses St. Pete IndyCar race win after violation
Kawasaki to shut down factory WSBK team at end of 2024

Kawasaki to shut down factory WSBK team at end of 2024

WSBK World Superbike
Kawasaki to shut down factory WSBK team at end of 2024
Ricciardo felt "rapid" before Stroll F1 clash in China

Ricciardo felt "rapid" before Stroll F1 clash in China

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ricciardo felt "rapid" before Stroll F1 clash in China

Prime

Discover prime content
How Stroll and Magnussen revealed the scale of F1’s racing and rules problems

How Stroll and Magnussen revealed the scale of F1’s racing and rules problems

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Stroll and Magnussen revealed the scale of F1’s racing and rules problems
Did F1's new sprint format work?

Did F1's new sprint format work?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Did F1's new sprint format work?
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle

Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global